Lawmakers discuss possible mandatory training for judges

By Jamie DeLine
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Governor Hochul wants judges to have more clarity and has proposed removing the least restrictive means standard when it comes to Bail Reform.

During Tuesday’s Joint Legislative Budget Hearing on Public Protection, the Office of Court Administration was asked by Senator Jamaal Bailey about how quickly judges were made aware of changes to bail reform in last year’s budget

“They took effect on May 9. May 6 we had an extensive training, but prior to that, back in April there were additional updates to all the bail books. There were summaries distributed to all the judges so the judges were aware,” said Tamiko Amaker, Acting Chief Judge of the Office of Court Administration.

Senator Liz Krueger said she’s not convinced that enough has been done to make sure judges in New York Courts know the laws and are following them.

“I think it’s a point in history where it’s time to actually have required educational upgrades and training on an ongoing basis for judges.”

When asked by reporters about a potential mandate for judges to have training on issues such as bail reform, Speaker Carl Heastie shared his thoughts.

“I think it’s always good when there’s clarity in the law and what the legislative intent which is usually well described on an issue when a bill is being debated,” said Heastie. “If that helps in a situation, I’d be fine with that.”

