Sleeping pills may trigger dementia, study shows
DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — A new study has found that taking sleeping medication may increase the chances of dementia among some people.
Researchers from the University of California studied the data of approximately 3,000 elderly people averaging 74 years old. The volunteers in the study did not have dementia but consumed sleeping pills.
Over time, analysts found that 20 percent of the participants developed dementia, with the higher number among white participants.Alzheimer’s drug shows promise in early results of study
White volunteers had a 79 percent higher risk of developing the disease compared to others in the group who rarely, or never, consumed sleeping pills.
Researchers say future studies are needed to provide clarity on the cognitive risks and rewards of sleep medications.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0