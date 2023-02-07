ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maumelle, AR

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Meteor caught on camera Monday evening in Arkansas

By Carmen Rose
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CeJ8T_0kffFOhc00

Little Rock, Ark. – A bright meteor bolted across the night sky around 7 p.m. in Maumelle. Multiple reports came in about a bright flash and loud noise across central Arkansas February 6, 2023.

The noise was likely a sonic boom associated with the meteor burning up in Earth’s atmosphere.

A sonic boom can happen before the shooting star slows below the speed of sound, which is 343m/s or ~700mph; however, atmospheric conditions can alter the speed of sound some. No rain or thunderstorms were present in Arkansas Monday evening.

A meteor is better known as a shooting star. It’s when a rocky object from space (called a meteoroid) burns up as it passes through Earth’s atmosphere. A fireball is a particularly bright shooting star, according to NASA.

A meteorite is when whatever is left of the shooting star makes it to the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJWdE_0kffFOhc00

Often we don’t receive many reports of hearing shooting stars, but February 6, 2023, was different. People from Dardanelle, Maumelle, Sheridan, Little Rock & Burns Park said they heard a loud noise sounding like a boom Monday evening.

You can share any videos or photos of the meteor here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain likely today; snow for some

It will be a chilly, cloudy day with the wind increasing in the afternoon. Rain has already developed in West Arkansas and will be moving into Central Arkansas during the morning hours. Temperatures will stay in the 40s in Little Rock with a high temperature of 48° this afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning

ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
ARKANSAS STATE
localmemphis.com

Meteor passes through Arkansas skies

ARKANSAS, USA — Winter in Arkansas has been anything but predictable-- from freezing rain, followed by 60 degree weather, and now we can add a flashing meteor to the list. Hundreds of Arkansans spotted the fiery meteor as it flew through the night skies of the Natural State on Monday.
ARKANSAS STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 0.5-Mile Trail In Arkansas Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall

The Ozarks is a magical place with tons of hidden gems. From gorgeous rock formations to scenic overlooks, and not to mention the majestic waterfalls. And when you think you’ve witnessed them all, there’s always another treasure waiting to be explored. One such gem is High Bank Twin Falls, a stunning, little-known waterfall in Arkansas that is tucked away inside the Ozark National Forest. Grab your boots, and let’s trek this marvelous 0.5-mile trail that has one of the greatest rewards at the end.
ARKANSAS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri

MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
MISSOURI STATE
Majic 93.3

Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year

This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
TEXAS STATE
THV11

UPS driver delivers help, kindness to Arkansas woman in need

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No matter how many miles traveled or deliveries made, you'll never hear Frederick Stephens complain about what he does. "Meeting people," Stephens said. "Talking [and] interacting with people." Because as cliché as it sounds, if you love what you do you never have to work...
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy