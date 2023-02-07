ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Biden's State of the Union address and GOP response

By Allison Harris
 3 days ago

( NewsNation ) — During his State of the Union address Tuesday night, President Joe Biden touted his four-part agenda focused on ending cancer, tackling the mental health crisis, helping veterans and beating the opioid and overdose epidemic.

The president made his address before a joint session of Congress — split for the first time since he took office. You can watch the full address in this article. The GOP response was delivered by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

NewsNation also aired special coverage and analysis led by Leland Vittert and featuring pundits including George Will and political editor Chris Stirewalt, among others. You can watch the special report here or use our ChannelFinder app to find NewsNation on your TV.

SOTU Report Card: Biden’s 2022 address, one year later

Tuesday night, Biden spoke on his “Unity Agenda” — announced in his first State of the Union address — which focused on areas “where members of both parties can come together,” according to the White House.

“Over the last year, the President was proud to work with Democrats and Republicans to enact major legislation that delivers on all aspects of this four-part agenda,” the White House said Tuesday. “In his State of the Union today, the President will announce a new set of policies to continue to make progress advancing his Unity Agenda and deliver results for families across the country.”

This was the first time Biden addressed a politically divided Congress, at a time when a new poll revealed a majority of U.S. adults say the country is not headed in the right direction.

The poll, conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows about three-quarters of those asked say the U.S. is on the wrong track. Even many Democrats, according to the poll, don’t want Biden to seek another term.

Arizona rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border

Guests invited to the State of the Union include the parents of Tyre Nichols , who was severely beaten by police and later died; the mother of a child suffering from lead poisoning; Brandon Tsay, who disarmed the gunman in the Monterey Park, California, shooting ; and Bono, lead singer for the Irish rock band U2.

