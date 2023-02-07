ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burtonsville, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WJLA

7News On Your Side: Here's how to help high schoolers under stress

WASHINGTON (7News) — High school students have started the spring semester, and while seniors see the light at the end of the tunnel, some high school juniors may be stressed out. They need internships, summer jobs, and extracurricular activities to beef up their resumes as they start applying for...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Nasty norovirus making kids, teens sick in DC region

Having a Super Bowl party this weekend? Well, hosts may want to reconsider. Fairfax County, Virginia’s health department warned that the norovirus is hitting the D.C. region hard, and it’s making kids very sick. The gastrointestinal virus, which usually lasts one to three days, is most commonly spread...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Three Finalists Named for MCPS Teacher of the Year

Three teachers have been named finalists for the 2023–2024 MCPS Teacher of the Year. They are: Megan Anderson, fifth grade teacher at Chevy Chase Elementary School; Eunju (April) Moon, sixth grade English teacher at Ridgeview Middle School; and Shannon McKenzie, child development teacher at Clarksburg High School. Read more about the finalists:
CLARKSBURG, MD
uhshawkeye.com

Is 2,000 Students More Than the Walls of Urbana High School Can Hold?

It’s 10:35, the bell rings after 2nd block. Hundreds of students start rushing out of the classrooms. Packed like sardines, teenagers are pushing through the hallways, trying to find their next destination. Urbana High School is a top 15 school in Maryland and the best public high school in...
URBANA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland woman brings Black history to life through performances

BALTIMORE - A maryland mother is stepping back in time to honor the contributions of some Black historical icons.Shemika Renee is educating people as a historical costumer."The very first time that the thought crossed my mind was when I was in the third grade, and I had to do an oral book report" Renee said.Through a virtual call with WJZ, Renee shared how the idea to become a historical performer blossomed."It's been in me since I was a child but what started me on the path as an adult was when my oldest child was in kindergarten," she said.MORE Black...
MARYLAND STATE

