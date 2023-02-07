Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Baltimore Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
Two people arrested in U.S. for preparing sabotage against electrical installationsUSA DiarioBaltimore, MD
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Related
WJLA
7News On Your Side: Here's how to help high schoolers under stress
WASHINGTON (7News) — High school students have started the spring semester, and while seniors see the light at the end of the tunnel, some high school juniors may be stressed out. They need internships, summer jobs, and extracurricular activities to beef up their resumes as they start applying for...
New report finds depression to be the most common health condition in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A new report released on Thursday reveals the local health trends of Montgomery County, Maryland residents including that depression is the most common health condition countywide. Officials claim the "Health Survey in Montgomery County, MD 2022" will be used as a guide for addressing health...
WTOP
Nasty norovirus making kids, teens sick in DC region
Having a Super Bowl party this weekend? Well, hosts may want to reconsider. Fairfax County, Virginia’s health department warned that the norovirus is hitting the D.C. region hard, and it’s making kids very sick. The gastrointestinal virus, which usually lasts one to three days, is most commonly spread...
whatsupmag.com
Local Leader: Dr. John Martin, President and Founder of Heart Health Foundation/Dare to C.A.R.E.
Local Leaders: A conversation article series with notable achievers in our region. Life Saver: Dr. John Martin spearheads the Dare to C.A.R.E. campaign to save Marylanders’ lives. John D. Martin, MD, FACS, could be considered a renaissance man within the medical community. Martin has amassed an impressive resume over...
mocoshow.com
Students From Seneca Valley and Sherwood Team Up with CAVA to Serve Four-Course Meal; Raise Over $5200
Working with industry leaders, hospitality and restaurant management students at Seneca Valley and Sherwood high schools served a four-course meal at a pop-up restaurant in Potomac on Feb. 3. The school was above to raise over $5,200 from the event (photos available below). The dinner was an opportunity for the...
WUSA
Social media comments over book with LGBTQ+ characters force Potomac PTA meeting to go virtual
POTOMAC, Md. — An in-person PTA meeting in Montgomery County was canceled on Tuesday after potential threats were made about a book being read in a classroom that included LGBTQ+ characters, according to a letter sent home to parents. The meeting for parents of kids at Bells Mill Elementary...
WBAL Radio
Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys facing possible closure, CEO hopes to stay open
The Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys, a charter school, could close at the end of the year, but the CEO hopes the doors will remain open. CEO Edwin Avent spoke with Bryan Nehman and C4 on Thursday. He told them the school fell short in one area during their annual review by the public school system.
WJLA
McDonald's spotlights Hip Hop in the classroom at Bowie State University
McDonald's spotlights Hip Hop in the classroom at Bowie State University, the oldest HBCU in Maryland. Educators with real world experience like MC Sha-Rock are using the lens of Hip Hop to study culture across all disciplines.
Wbaltv.com
Mental health experts share warning for parents amid recent violence involving teens in Baltimore
Mental health experts in Baltimore shared how adults need to take seriously the early warning signs of violence in teenagers. Baltimore police are investigating several shootings involving teenagers in just over a month into 2023. Andres Moreno Jr., a 16-year-old Edmondson Westside High School student, was shot and killed Sunday...
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new inclusive playground in Howard County
If there's one thing every kid needs to do, it's play, and a new playground in Howard County is truly making sure every kid can.
Bay Net
Unknown Substance Sprayed In Middle School Classroom, Possible Pepper Spray
WALDORF, Md. – On February 8 at 1:25 p.m., students in a classroom at General Smallwood Middle School were exposed to an unknown substance that was sprayed in the air, possibly by another student. Based on the reactions of several students, it appeared the spray was pepper spray. The...
WJLA
Fairfax County launches new speed camera pilot program in school zones
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Starting on Friday, Fairfax County drivers should be prepared to slow down if they don't want to risk getting ticketed. The county is starting a speed camera pilot program near eight different schools. The school zones where drivers can expect the new photo-monitoring devices...
Breaking down how parents can and can't be held responsible for their kid's crimes
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Juvenile crimes, particularly carjackings, are skyrocketing in Prince George’s County, according to police stats, leading some residents to demand more accountability. At a public safety community meeting Wednesday, Prince George’s County Deputy Police Chief Vernon Hale said there were 3,487 car thefts across the...
mocoshow.com
Three Finalists Named for MCPS Teacher of the Year
Three teachers have been named finalists for the 2023–2024 MCPS Teacher of the Year. They are: Megan Anderson, fifth grade teacher at Chevy Chase Elementary School; Eunju (April) Moon, sixth grade English teacher at Ridgeview Middle School; and Shannon McKenzie, child development teacher at Clarksburg High School. Read more about the finalists:
uhshawkeye.com
Is 2,000 Students More Than the Walls of Urbana High School Can Hold?
It’s 10:35, the bell rings after 2nd block. Hundreds of students start rushing out of the classrooms. Packed like sardines, teenagers are pushing through the hallways, trying to find their next destination. Urbana High School is a top 15 school in Maryland and the best public high school in...
WJLA
'They are safe spaces': New bill aims to expand weekend hours at DC recreation centers
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Councilmember Charles Allen says he's introduced legislation that aims to expand recreation center hours on weekends in the District. Currently, rec centers are open for just a few hours on Saturday mornings and are completely closed on Sundays. "Our rec centers in D.C., they are...
WJLA
14-year-old student overdoses at Gwynn Park High School; revived with NARCAN
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 14-year-old student overdosed at Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine, Md. Wednesday morning and was revived when NARCAN was administered. Sources told 7News Maryland Bureau Chief Brad Bell that the student overdosed at about 11:30 a.m. at the school. Prince George’s County...
Montgomery County Public School Driver Guilty Of Abusing Special Needs Students: Prosecutors
Prosecutors say that a school bus driver in Montgomery County who drove special education students was found criminally responsible for sexually abusing four girls on his route following a lengthy investigation. Gaithersburg resident Etienne Kabongo, 67, was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Feb. 9 to multiple counts of...
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County Schools redistricting scenarios to be announced Wednesday
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Overcrowding and empty seats are among the enrollment issues forcing Anne Arundel County to redraw school boundary lines. Parents like Stephanie Doersam said they have a good idea of what to expect. "We need people to fight and say, 'we need this to happen.' Nobody wants...
Maryland woman brings Black history to life through performances
BALTIMORE - A maryland mother is stepping back in time to honor the contributions of some Black historical icons.Shemika Renee is educating people as a historical costumer."The very first time that the thought crossed my mind was when I was in the third grade, and I had to do an oral book report" Renee said.Through a virtual call with WJZ, Renee shared how the idea to become a historical performer blossomed."It's been in me since I was a child but what started me on the path as an adult was when my oldest child was in kindergarten," she said.MORE Black...
Comments / 1