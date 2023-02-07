ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.

President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
MSNBC

Leon Panetta: Allowing spy balloon into U.S. airspace ‘simply is unacceptable’

Leon Panetta, former Defense Secretary and CIA Director in the Obama administration and former White House Chief of Staff to President Clinton, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on President Biden’s decision to shoot down a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina, after it entered U.S. airspace days earlier from the west coast. “We cannot allow a balloon to enter U.S. airspace that's a spy balloon. That simply is unacceptable,” says Panetta. “The decision should have been made at that point to stop the balloon from coming into US territory.” He adds, “hopefully there's a lesson to be learned here and the lesson is we should never allow that to happen again, period.”Feb. 9, 2023.
MSNBC

Big GOP donors plot to replace Trump in 2024

According to reporting by David Freedlander for Politico Magazine, many of the big-money Republican donors and political figureheads are taking action to make sure the field quickly coalesces around one alternative to Trump—in order to avoid a repeat of 2016.Feb. 10, 2023.
MSNBC

Prime Minister Trudeau orders takedown of object in Canadian airspace

NBC News has confirmed that Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau has ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. A U.S. F-22 downed the object over the Yukon after Trudeau consulted with President Biden. NBC's Dan De Luce reports. Feb. 11, 2023.
MSNBC

Justices reportedly can’t even agree among themselves on ethics

You’d think that the question of whether to have an ethics code might gain consensus on an otherwise bitterly divided Supreme Court. But even that thought appears too hopeful. The Washington Post reported Thursday that the justices have long been discussing, but can’t come to agreement on, a code...
MSNBC

Black History, Uncensored: The GOP is wrong about Richard Wright

When conservatives speak of Black authors as an unpatriotic threat to the very concept of the United States, I suspect they have articles like Richard Wright’s “Not My People’s War” in mind. His 1941 essay is a provocative declaration that the premise of World War II...

