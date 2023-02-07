Read full article on original website
Related
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
MSNBC
White House announces military shot down high-altitude object over Alaska
At a White House briefing, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby announced that President Biden ordered the military to shoot down a high-altitude object that was over Alaska.Feb. 10, 2023.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
MSNBC
Leon Panetta: Allowing spy balloon into U.S. airspace ‘simply is unacceptable’
Leon Panetta, former Defense Secretary and CIA Director in the Obama administration and former White House Chief of Staff to President Clinton, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on President Biden’s decision to shoot down a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina, after it entered U.S. airspace days earlier from the west coast. “We cannot allow a balloon to enter U.S. airspace that's a spy balloon. That simply is unacceptable,” says Panetta. “The decision should have been made at that point to stop the balloon from coming into US territory.” He adds, “hopefully there's a lesson to be learned here and the lesson is we should never allow that to happen again, period.”Feb. 9, 2023.
MSNBC
Trump still not on guest list for conservative retreat in Florida
The Club for Growth is holding its donor retreat at a Palm Beach, Florida retreat early next month and for now, former President Trump is still not on the guest list.Feb. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
White House communications director Kate Bedingfield to step down
White House communications director Kate Bedingfield will be stepping down from her role at the end of the month and will be replaced by Ben LaBolt. NBC's Kelly O'Donnell reports.Feb. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
UK announces new wave of sanctions on one of Russia's top ransomware groups
If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!) Doctors Stunned: 72 Year Old Grandma Clears Her Wrinkles With This Method.
MSNBC
Trump lawyers turn over more classified material, including digital copies
Alicia Menendez reports on the revelation of a fifth batch of classified materials turned over to prosecutors by Donald Trump's lawyers, this time including digital copies that had been saved to a thumb drive. Feb. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
Big GOP donors plot to replace Trump in 2024
According to reporting by David Freedlander for Politico Magazine, many of the big-money Republican donors and political figureheads are taking action to make sure the field quickly coalesces around one alternative to Trump—in order to avoid a repeat of 2016.Feb. 10, 2023.
MSNBC
Sen. McConnell goes after Rick Scott on Social Security and Medicare
If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!) Roofers Tested 17 Gutter Guards… Here’s What They Discovered.
MSNBC
Prime Minister Trudeau orders takedown of object in Canadian airspace
NBC News has confirmed that Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau has ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. A U.S. F-22 downed the object over the Yukon after Trudeau consulted with President Biden. NBC's Dan De Luce reports. Feb. 11, 2023.
MSNBC
Justices reportedly can’t even agree among themselves on ethics
You’d think that the question of whether to have an ethics code might gain consensus on an otherwise bitterly divided Supreme Court. But even that thought appears too hopeful. The Washington Post reported Thursday that the justices have long been discussing, but can’t come to agreement on, a code...
MSNBC
Black History, Uncensored: The GOP is wrong about Richard Wright
When conservatives speak of Black authors as an unpatriotic threat to the very concept of the United States, I suspect they have articles like Richard Wright’s “Not My People’s War” in mind. His 1941 essay is a provocative declaration that the premise of World War II...
MSNBC
Chris Sununu: Donald Trump is not going to win the nomination
If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!) Killer New EVs That Many Don't Realize Are Affordable. New 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander - Clearance Sales Happening Now. Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds.
MSNBC
The Federal Reserve must back off interest rate hikes before it’s too late
The Federal Reserve’s main job is balancing risks. If it keeps interest rates too high, it risks choking off economy-wide spending. When customers dry up, businesses stop hiring and unemployment rises. If it keeps interest rates too low, then it risks spurring too much spending. When customer demand exceeds...
Comments / 0