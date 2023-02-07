Student arrested for Ernie Davis Academy bathroom fire

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Officials have confirmed that a student was arrested in connection to a bathroom fire at Ernie Davis Academy last week.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said that after the late morning response to EDA on January 31, 2023, an investigation determined a student was allegedly responsible for the paper towel dispenser fire in a bathroom. The police report said the student was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree Arson. The student was taken to the Chemung County Family Court.

Ernie Davis Academy Principal Colin Werfelman sent a letter to parents on January 31, 2023 saying that around 11:45 a.m., administration responded to a report of smoke coming from the boys bathroom off of the cafeteria.

The letter said custodians, admin, and the school resource officer “responded within seconds” and found a paper towel dispenser on fire. The fire was immediately extinguished, Werfelman said.

However, because of the fire, the letter said the school was put into a brief “hold in place” and the cafeteria was evacuated until the Elmira Fire Department (which reportedly arrived around 11:50 a.m.) determined it was safe to move students. Students then ate in classrooms for the rest of the day, out of “an abundance of caution”, according to the letter.

