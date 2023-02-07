ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Student arrested for Ernie Davis Academy bathroom fire

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kEiM_0kffEnbs00

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Officials have confirmed that a student was arrested in connection to a bathroom fire at Ernie Davis Academy last week.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said that after the late morning response to EDA on January 31, 2023, an investigation determined a student was allegedly responsible for the paper towel dispenser fire in a bathroom. The police report said the student was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree Arson. The student was taken to the Chemung County Family Court.

School back to normal after brief bathroom fire at Ernie Davis Academy: principal

Ernie Davis Academy Principal Colin Werfelman sent a letter to parents on January 31, 2023 saying that around 11:45 a.m., administration responded to a report of smoke coming from the boys bathroom off of the cafeteria.

The letter said custodians, admin, and the school resource officer “responded within seconds” and found a paper towel dispenser on fire. The fire was immediately extinguished, Werfelman said.

However, because of the fire, the letter said the school was put into a brief “hold in place” and the cafeteria was evacuated until the Elmira Fire Department (which reportedly arrived around 11:50 a.m.) determined it was safe to move students. Students then ate in classrooms for the rest of the day, out of “an abundance of caution”, according to the letter.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

