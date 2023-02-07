Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
Bill that would make judicial, school board races partisan gets hearing
BUTTE, Mont. — In the Senate State Administration Committee, lawmakers on Wednesday afternoon heard a bill that would add partisanship to several types of races. Senate Bill 200, sponsored by State Sen. Greg Hertz (R-Polson) would allow candidates in races that are currently nonpartisan to have a political party affiliation listed on the ballot. This would include school board and judicial races.
A style expert said Kyrsten Sinema's yellow dress at the State of the Union 'reflects her independent spirit,' but that it 'missed the mark'
Lauren Rothman, a Washington, DC-based style expert, told Insider that Sinema's yellow dress "appeared ill-fitting."
Matt Gaetz Honors Accused Murderer at Committee Hearing
When members of the House Judiciary Committee convened for their first meeting of the year last week, the new Republican majority instituted a change in procedure: Before every hearing, everyone in the room would recite the Pledge of Allegiance.The honor of leading the first pledge was given to Corey Beekman, a U.S. Army National Guard combat veteran who traveled to Capitol Hill at the invitation of his congressman, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).“It is my pleasure and distinct honor to introduce to the committee Staff Sergeant Corey Ryan Beekman, an American hero and a constituent of mine residing in Pensacola, Florida,”...
NBCMontana
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill look to cut spending amid thousands of omnibus earmark projects
WASHINGTON (TND) — Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are looking to cut spending and make sure Americans in the future are not stuck paying for someone else's bills. Founder and CEO of Open the Books Adam Andrzejewski joined The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat Friday morning to discuss the thousands of earmarks in the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill. The bill is loaded with billions of funding for projects directed by members of Congress.
NBCMontana
Cruz, Norman reignite debate over Congressional term limits with new legislation
WASHINGTON (TND) — How long should senators and House representatives be able to serve in Congress? It’s an age-old question that’s once again being brought up again in Washington as Americans appear frustrated with their elected officials. According to the latest data from Gallup, just 21% of...
NBCMontana
Division among Democrats highlighted after Biden calls for unity in SOTU address
WASHINGTON (TND) — In his second State of the Union address, President Joe Biden touted his administration's successes on the economy, infrastructure, healthcare and environmental protections but Democrats remain divided on their support for the Commander-in-Chief. Biden is still struggling to capture the enthusiasm of his own party as...
NBCMontana
Countless ethical questions raised when examining pandemic policy fallout
WASHINGTON (TND) — Countless ethical have been questions raised when looking at the fallout from the pandemic policies. One of the biggest is whether pharmacists should have the power to block legally written prescriptions. Sheryl Attkisson examines that topic on this week's Full Measure and joined The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat Friday morning to give a preview.
NBCMontana
Daines urges Biden to protect Montanans' access to Medicare Advantage
MISSOULA, Mont. — Senator Steve Daines, along with bipartisan colleagues, sent a letter to the Biden administration asking for extended support for the Medicare Advantage program. The Medicare Advantage program provides health care to millions of American seniors, people with disabilities, and over 60,000 Montanans, according to Daines. “The...
Comments / 0