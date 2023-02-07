ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Andabo Andherbeau
3d ago

Put one back at Mac's on Jackson Street. There were two benches and y'all could have left one. I have a bad back and neuropathy so I can't stand for very long.

I look at the facts
3d ago

somebody got tired of seeing people living at the bus stops, that's what happened

