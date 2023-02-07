ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escanaba, MI

DNR provides key ice safety tips after recent warm-up

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many outdoor enthusiasts are still heading out to bodies of water like the Bay De Noc for winter activities. With above-average temperatures affecting the U.P. this week, the topic of ice safety has become more important. Michigan DNR Conservation Officer Christopher Lynch said there are many methods to plan ahead before heading out on the ice.
GLADSTONE, MI
New child care option coming to Ishpeming

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new child care option is coming to Ishpeming. The Hema-Tyke Childcare and Education Center is slated to open by Sept. The center is currently undergoing renovations. It will include an infant room, a toddler room and a preschool with potential full and half-day options. In the summer it will be accepting school-aged children from 5 to 12 years old.
ISHPEMING, MI
Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company for sale, remains open

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company is for sale. The Lake St. brewery is listed at $400,000. Re/Max 1st Realty Marquette said the location is selling as a “ready-to-use” operation, and this comes after the co-operation decided to dissolve. “The 600-member cooperative and the 9...
MARQUETTE, MI
Iron Range Roll holds logo design contest

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Connect Marquette’s Iron Range Roll is holding a logo design contest. It is to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 16-mile-long bike race. The only requirements are that the logo includes “10th anniversary” and must be presented with one color. The winner will...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Recognize and react: learn hands-only CPR and potentially save a life

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - February is American Heart Month, and Damar Hamlin’s recent scare on the field has heart attack awareness at the forefront of many minds. Heart health awareness includes recognizing the signs and symptoms of an attack, knowing how to react, and implementing preventative measures. Joe Ackerman,...
MARQUETTE, MI
31st Michigan Ice Festival draws climbers for 4-day adventure

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ice climbers from across the nation and around the world are gathering in Munising for the 31st annual Michigan Ice Festival. Over 1,500 climbers are in the Munising area this week to explore the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Event Organizer Bill Thompson says the festival is fun for everyone.
MUNISING, MI
Meijer State Games of Michigan kick off with opening ceremony

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Meijer State Games of Michigan kicked off in Marquette Friday. The games welcome top athletes for a multi-sport, Olympic-style competition. There will be nine events in the Marquette area. The opening ceremony Friday at Marquette Mountain included the Parade of Athletes, Lighting of the Cauldron and entertainment. Nick Baumgartner was in attendance for pictures, to sign autographs, and to light the Meijer State Games Cauldron.
MARQUETTE, MI
Sandy Knoll Elementary hosts SEL Family Fun Night

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sandy Knoll Elementary School hosted a Social-Emotional Learning Family Fun Night Thursday. Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) teaches kids how to do things like cope with feelings, set goals and interact with others. Families toured the school where they visited stations to learn about SEL and how it benefits students. Stations included activities such as yoga, skits and self-management.
MARQUETTE, MI
Queers & Allies present NMU’s 26th Annual Drag Show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Queers & Allies of Northern Michigan University will present the 26th annual drag show and the Vandament Arena on Saturday. Organizers said they are bringing six professional drag performers from Chicago and two backup dancers to make the performance even more spectacular. There are 1,200 tickets for sale with 400 already sold.
MARQUETTE, MI
NMU Athletics to host Valentine’s Lock-In

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU is offering a place for kids to go while parents celebrate Valentine’s Day. The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will host a Valentine’s Lock-In in the NMU Vandament Arena. Kids from 5 to 12 can join student-athletes for games, music, snacks, and crafts. The event will cost $15 per child and is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. this Valentine’s Day.
MARQUETTE, MI
NMU students lead Found Space Theatre Company

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University has a new student-led organization. Found Space Theatre Company allows its members to express their own creativity while teaching them to interact with their peers in a professional way. Their goal is to have NMU students be able to apply and audition to join by the beginning of the next school year. Other plans include branching out into the Marquette community, where other creatives can perform on a smaller scale.
MARQUETTE, MI
Marquette City Band to perform Concerto for Piano, Winds and Percussion

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Band’s upcoming performance features a unique Concerto for Piano, Winds and Percussion. James Wagner completed the Concerto for Piano, Winds, and Percussion in 2021. It was premiered in 2022 by the North Oakland Concert Band, north of Detroit. The work is “Gershwin-esque” in harmony and style--and it’s noteworthy that it will be performed in Kaufman Auditorium on a Steinway piano that George Gershwin himself picked out in New York City in the early 1920s for Louis G. Kaufman. While he is unable to attend the performance, Wagner traveled to Marquette earlier this week to attend the rehearsal with soloist Nancy Zimmerman and the Marquette City Band.
MARQUETTE, MI

