WLUC
DNR provides key ice safety tips after recent warm-up
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many outdoor enthusiasts are still heading out to bodies of water like the Bay De Noc for winter activities. With above-average temperatures affecting the U.P. this week, the topic of ice safety has become more important. Michigan DNR Conservation Officer Christopher Lynch said there are many methods to plan ahead before heading out on the ice.
Firefighter injured in U.P. apartment blaze caused by toddler with lighter
ESCANABA, MI – A Michigan firefighter was injured in an apartment blazed caused by a toddler who was playing with a lighter on Monday evening, Feb. 6, in Escanaba, police said. It was determined that the child set the couch on fire, according to a news release from Escanaba...
WLUC
Families Against Narcotics meets in Escanaba to educate on drug addictions
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A new program in Delta County is helping families who have loved ones struggling with addiction, called Families Against Narcotics (FAN). The group meets on the second Tuesday of every month to provide resources to families. “Our goals are to ultimately help beat the stigma against...
WLUC
Iron Mountain’s North Elementary school more than triples reading goal during ‘Read-a-thon’ campaign
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Students celebrated the end of a successful “Read-a-thon” campaign at North Elementary School Friday. The school’s original goal was to read 20,000 minutes in three weeks. Students finished with 66,530 minutes. “To know the initial goal of 20,000 reading minutes was met...
WLUC
New child care option coming to Ishpeming
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new child care option is coming to Ishpeming. The Hema-Tyke Childcare and Education Center is slated to open by Sept. The center is currently undergoing renovations. It will include an infant room, a toddler room and a preschool with potential full and half-day options. In the summer it will be accepting school-aged children from 5 to 12 years old.
WLUC
Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company for sale, remains open
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Drifa Brewing Company is for sale. The Lake St. brewery is listed at $400,000. Re/Max 1st Realty Marquette said the location is selling as a “ready-to-use” operation, and this comes after the co-operation decided to dissolve. “The 600-member cooperative and the 9...
WLUC
Iron Range Roll holds logo design contest
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Connect Marquette’s Iron Range Roll is holding a logo design contest. It is to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the 16-mile-long bike race. The only requirements are that the logo includes “10th anniversary” and must be presented with one color. The winner will...
WLUC
Recognize and react: learn hands-only CPR and potentially save a life
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - February is American Heart Month, and Damar Hamlin’s recent scare on the field has heart attack awareness at the forefront of many minds. Heart health awareness includes recognizing the signs and symptoms of an attack, knowing how to react, and implementing preventative measures. Joe Ackerman,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Everyone is an Eskymo: Unspeakable tragedy leads to widespread community support in Upper Peninsula
Gerald and Tara Weaver were on their way to see their son play basketball when tragedy struck. The parents of a player on the Escanaba High School basketball team, the Weavers on Jan. 27 were headed to Sault Ste. Marie, which is roughly three hours northeast of Escanaba in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
WLUC
‘It’s just been unbelievable’: Escanaba school staff thank community for continued support
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Two weeks ago, Tara and Jerry Weaver were driving to their son’s basketball game in the Soo. A semi-truck crossed the center line on US-2 and killed Tara and Jerry. “The love and the generosity and just the thankfulness. I can’t thank everybody enough,” said...
WLUC
31st Michigan Ice Festival draws climbers for 4-day adventure
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ice climbers from across the nation and around the world are gathering in Munising for the 31st annual Michigan Ice Festival. Over 1,500 climbers are in the Munising area this week to explore the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Event Organizer Bill Thompson says the festival is fun for everyone.
Snowmobiler dies in U.P. trail crash after ejected into tree, MSP says
A Lansing area woman is dead after authorities say she was ejected from her snowmobile after hitting a tree stump in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday afternoon.
WLUC
Special Olympics Polar Plunge returns to East Channel Brewing Company Saturday
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - A cold dunk for a good cause, the annual Munising Polar Plunge is returning to East Channel Brewing Company Saturday. All money raised from the event goes toward the Michigan Special Olympics. In addition to the plunge, the event will feature a parade of costumes, an...
WLUC
Meijer State Games of Michigan kick off with opening ceremony
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Meijer State Games of Michigan kicked off in Marquette Friday. The games welcome top athletes for a multi-sport, Olympic-style competition. There will be nine events in the Marquette area. The opening ceremony Friday at Marquette Mountain included the Parade of Athletes, Lighting of the Cauldron and entertainment. Nick Baumgartner was in attendance for pictures, to sign autographs, and to light the Meijer State Games Cauldron.
WLUC
Sandy Knoll Elementary hosts SEL Family Fun Night
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sandy Knoll Elementary School hosted a Social-Emotional Learning Family Fun Night Thursday. Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) teaches kids how to do things like cope with feelings, set goals and interact with others. Families toured the school where they visited stations to learn about SEL and how it benefits students. Stations included activities such as yoga, skits and self-management.
WLUC
Queers & Allies present NMU’s 26th Annual Drag Show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Queers & Allies of Northern Michigan University will present the 26th annual drag show and the Vandament Arena on Saturday. Organizers said they are bringing six professional drag performers from Chicago and two backup dancers to make the performance even more spectacular. There are 1,200 tickets for sale with 400 already sold.
WLUC
NMU Athletics to host Valentine’s Lock-In
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU is offering a place for kids to go while parents celebrate Valentine’s Day. The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee will host a Valentine’s Lock-In in the NMU Vandament Arena. Kids from 5 to 12 can join student-athletes for games, music, snacks, and crafts. The event will cost $15 per child and is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. this Valentine’s Day.
WLUC
NMU students lead Found Space Theatre Company
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University has a new student-led organization. Found Space Theatre Company allows its members to express their own creativity while teaching them to interact with their peers in a professional way. Their goal is to have NMU students be able to apply and audition to join by the beginning of the next school year. Other plans include branching out into the Marquette community, where other creatives can perform on a smaller scale.
WLUC
Marquette City Band to perform Concerto for Piano, Winds and Percussion
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Band’s upcoming performance features a unique Concerto for Piano, Winds and Percussion. James Wagner completed the Concerto for Piano, Winds, and Percussion in 2021. It was premiered in 2022 by the North Oakland Concert Band, north of Detroit. The work is “Gershwin-esque” in harmony and style--and it’s noteworthy that it will be performed in Kaufman Auditorium on a Steinway piano that George Gershwin himself picked out in New York City in the early 1920s for Louis G. Kaufman. While he is unable to attend the performance, Wagner traveled to Marquette earlier this week to attend the rehearsal with soloist Nancy Zimmerman and the Marquette City Band.
