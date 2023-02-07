Read full article on original website
fox13memphis.com
Whitehaven shooting leaves one child dead overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child is dead after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday to a shooting in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Drive. According to MPD, the child was taken to Regional...
actionnews5.com
15-year-old shot and killed in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shortly after midnight Friday, a teen was involved in a shooting near Kirkwood and Haleville Road. The victim was a 15-year-old male who was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about...
Child critically injured in 3-car wreck off Sam Cooper Blvd
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child faces serious injuries after a three-car accident Friday afternoon in Binghampton, within three blocks from an earlier crash involving two school buses, Memphis Police said. At 3:31 p.m., officers responded to a three-car crash at 3279 Summer Avenue. One child was taken in critical...
Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash with tractor-trailer, says police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a motorcyclist has died after an overnight crash near Whitehaven. MPD officers were called to the crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer truck about 1:10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, in the area of S. 3rd St. and Mitchell Rd. They said the motorcyclist died at the scene.
actionnews5.com
Family of woman killed by Memphis police files lawsuit against MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Kayla Lucas, a woman who was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer in 2021, filed a lawsuit against MPD and the City of Memphis. The lawsuit seeks $15 million in total damages for the wrongful death of Lucas. Lucas was shot...
actionnews5.com
MPD: 18-year-old carjacks woman, 7-year-old granddaughter outside hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old has been charged after police say he carjacked a grandmother and 7-year-old girl outside their hotel in the wee hours of Thursday morning. According to Memphis police, at 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, officers responded to a carjacking at the Extended Stay located at...
2 school buses involved in 4-vehicle crash in East Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two school buses were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon in East Memphis, authorities said. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded shortly before 2:20 p.m. to a four-vehicle crash involving two school buses at Sam Cooper Boulevard and Tillman Street. One person...
WREG
Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.
Memphis Police hope someone can help cold case investigation into teen who disappeared more than 7 years ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking anyone with information on Amanda Poole, who went missing in Oct. 2015 at age 16, to please contact them. MPD told ABC24 that this is a cold case, and Missing Persons detectives are hoping someone, somewhere may have new information that could help located Poole.
actionnews5.com
Teen with ankle monitor among 4 charged in vehicle theft, pursuit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four teenagers have been charged in a stolen vehicle pursuit that took place in Hyde Park on Thursday afternoon, one of whom was wearing an ankle monitor from a previous incident at the time of his arrest. According to Memphis police, at 2:24 p.m. Thursday, officers...
Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10. […]
Kidnapping, armed robbery suspect arrested in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A man wanted on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping was arrested without incident on Feb. 9 in Germantown. Officers with the (West TN Drug Task Force WTDTF) and Germantown Police Department announced the arrest, in a release on Feb. 10, following several hours of surveillance.
actionnews5.com
Memphis mother pleads for end to gun violence after teenage daughter shot 7 times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis mother is issuing a plea to “put the guns down” after her 18-year-old daughter Lamiya Chisum was shot seven times on Tuesday. Chisum’s mother said it happened Tuesday just after 3 a.m. when her daughter received a call to pick up a friend who was stranded at a party in Raleigh.
One injured after 2 school buses crash near Midtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition and another in police custody after two school buses were involved in a five-vehicle crash near Midtown Memphis Friday, Memphis Police said. MPD said at 2:18 pm, officers responded to the area of Tillman Street and Sam Cooper Boulevard regarding...
actionnews5.com
1 injured, 2 detained after shooting in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Parkway Villiage left one man injured. Memphis Police Department responded to the shooting at 12:33 a.m. on Cochese Avenue. According to officers, the man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the Regional One hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
Former Memphis Police director talks police reform after Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since Tyre Nichols’ death, former Memphis Police director Toney Armstrong spoke publicly on the subject of police reform on Thursday. It was during a panel held at the University of Memphis journalism department about the coverage surrounding Nichols and its wide-reaching impact.
actionnews5.com
Man hospitalized after Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department are currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday just before 11 p.m. The shooting happened near a home on Windham Road in Whitehaven. A male victim who suffered an apparent gunshot wound was found taken to the hospital in critical...
Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
Man shot and killed after domestic violence incident, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead in South Memphis after being shot during a domestic violence incident, Memphis Police said Wednesday. MPD said officers are currently on the scene of a shooting at 314 Fields Ave. One man was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Officers...
Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
