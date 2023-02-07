Read full article on original website
Inyo County Sheriff Reports Apprehension of Suspect – 2:00 PM February 9, 2023
At approximately 12:15pm Inyo County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a report that a window was “shot” out of a vehicle off Highway 395 in the 9-Mile area. The reporting party witnessed a man, dressed all in black, running away on foot. Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, CHP, Kern County Sheriff’s Office, and CHP H-40 out of Fresno responded.
Desert Empire Fair rises to the top 10 list in the country
Ridgecrest is home to one of the best carnivals that has been running since 1950. It all began when the Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce hosted a Desert Stampede where money was raised so that children of East Kern County could go to summer camp. From there, it evolved into an...
Victim of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident remains critical
News Review Staff Writer– — On Monday evening, February 6, shortly after 6 PM, officers from the Ridgecrest Police Department (RPD) were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Church Ave., in front of the James Monroe Middle School, for a reported vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision. Upon...
ASSET awarded $292 million contract with NAWCWD
Advanced Systems and Software Engineering Technologies (ASSET) LLC, of Ridgecrest, a Joint Venture (JV) between New Directions Technologies, Inc. (NDTI) and DCS Corporation, has been awarded the Weapons and Systems Integration Support Services V (WSISS V) contract valued at $292 million. Through this five-year contract, ASSET will provide systems engineering,...
Lone Pine High School Basketball Teams Dominate the Hi-Lo League
L.P.H.S. basketball traveled to Mojave on Thursday, where both Varsity teams won their contests to remain undefeated in the Hi-Lo league. The Lady Eagles defeated Mojave 55-4, they quickly gained the lead and only allowed Mojave to score once in the second quarter and once in the third. Betzy Alvarado lead the Lady Eagles with a double double, 23 pts, 10 steals, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. Charley McDivitt played an excellent game in both the forward and post position, making 8 pts, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals. Topanga Gordon also made 8 pts, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals. Lily James followed with 6 pts, 2 rebounds, and 4 steals. America Varas had 4 pts, 3 rebounds, and 4 steals, while Mia Quezada had 2 pts and 8 steals. Itzel lopez made 4 pts, and Emma Gonzalez made 2 pts. The Lady Eagles are 8-0 in legue and 16-3 overall. They will have their first playoff game on 2/14. Place and opponent TBD.
