L.P.H.S. basketball traveled to Mojave on Thursday, where both Varsity teams won their contests to remain undefeated in the Hi-Lo league. The Lady Eagles defeated Mojave 55-4, they quickly gained the lead and only allowed Mojave to score once in the second quarter and once in the third. Betzy Alvarado lead the Lady Eagles with a double double, 23 pts, 10 steals, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists. Charley McDivitt played an excellent game in both the forward and post position, making 8 pts, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals. Topanga Gordon also made 8 pts, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals. Lily James followed with 6 pts, 2 rebounds, and 4 steals. America Varas had 4 pts, 3 rebounds, and 4 steals, while Mia Quezada had 2 pts and 8 steals. Itzel lopez made 4 pts, and Emma Gonzalez made 2 pts. The Lady Eagles are 8-0 in legue and 16-3 overall. They will have their first playoff game on 2/14. Place and opponent TBD.

LONE PINE, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO