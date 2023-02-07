ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Construction Workforce Shortage Tops Half a Million in 2023

The construction industry will need to attract an estimated 546,000 additional workers on top of the normal pace of hiring in 2023 to meet the demand for labor, according to a proprietary model developed by Associated Builders and Contractors. “The construction industry must recruit hundreds of thousands of qualified, skilled...

