Pair steals more than $2,000 of merchandise from department store

Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a male and female suspect who stole more than $2,000 of clothing and other merchandise from a Snyder County department store. Police received a theft report on Jan. 30 from Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township. The two unknown suspects were seen walking out of the store with the merchandise valued at $2,087.50 Police are investigating. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fake emblems, expired stickers giveaway for police

Shamokin, Pa. — Sporting the wrong emblems, missing vin numbers, and operated by a man with a suspended license, Coal Township Police suspected something was up with a car they had pulled over. The vehicle sat in the parking lot of Walmart on Jan. 26 at 7:49 p.m. as authorities questioned the operator, Robert Yost. The 37-year-old Shamokin resident attempted to provide insurance for a 2012 Chevrolet, the same logo replaced over the Subaru design on the front and back of the vehicle. ...
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Driver killed in icy crash

Orangeville, Pa. — A 73-year-old man was killed when he crashed his pickup into a tree Thursday morning. Donald Hauck of Rohrsburg was driving on Rohrsburg Road near Belles Road in Orange Township around 7:20 a.m. when he lost control of his truck and struck a tree, said Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Road conditions were rainy and icy at the time of the crash, he noted. The truck struck a tree before crashing down an embankment and coming to a stop. Hauck died of blunt force trauma, Reese said. Toxicology tests will be performed, but alcohol isn't suspected to be a factor in the crash, he said.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Caught on Camera: $1.5K reward for a car vandalism suspect

SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A business owner is offering a $1,500 reward for information on a suspect who he says used a hatchet to vandalize a car. Forrest Curran, a Shamokin resident, and owner of Alehouse Bar and Grill tell Eyewitness News Thursday night an unknown man used a hatchet and smashed the windshield […]
SHAMOKIN, PA
WBRE

Two men arrested after Berwick shootout

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two people who shot at each other at a home in Berwick Thursday morning. According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Fairview Avenue. Kieth Estep informed […]
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man busted stealing alcohol from Sheetz Beer Cave

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say a 21-year-old man who had been stealing alcohol from the Sheetz store's Beer Cave was caught last week. Connor Walker, of Williamsport, had taken alcohol on several occasions between Jan. 5 and Feb. 1, according to Trooper Kunkle. But on Feb. 1, he was caught walking out of the Beer Cave with a six-pack of Mike's Hard Freeze and a bucket...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

BREAKING: Shop-Vac downsizing, will lay off workers

Williamsport, PA — NorthcentralPa.com has learned that Shop-Vac, located at 2323 Reach Road, Williamsport, is planning to downsize. "They were very adamant at this time that they are not closing," said Jason Fink, president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, trying to dispell rumours that the company was shutting down completely. The company does plan to cease some operations at the Williamsport plant, according to Fink. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with abandoning, mistreating her dog

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a woman they say abandoned a malnourished dog at a Hobby Lobby parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 3 around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Hobby Lobby parking lot in Loyalsock Township to investigate a German Shepard found locked in […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police investigate theft from Tioga County camp

Sullivan Township, Pa. — Thieves targeted a vacant lot on the 2000 block of Welch Mountain Road in Tioga County sometime between Jan. 26 and Jan. 29, according to PA State Police at Mansfield. The victim, a 58-year-old Mansfield resident, said approximately $4,000 worth of property was stolen. Police listed the items as follows: Police are asking anyone with information to call PSP-Mansfield at 570-662-2151, referencing case no. PA 2023-123959.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

PSP looking for campground thief near Mansfield

SULLIVAN TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Police in Tioga County are asking for any information on the theft of camping materials late last month. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield reported that sometime between January 26-29, 2023, a man in Mansfield said several items had been stolen from his vacant camp lot on Welch […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of urinating inside a Walmart in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he was found relieving himself inside a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for a man causing a disturbance inside the store. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case

MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 220 closed in Cherry Township, Sullivan County

Route 220 is closed in both directions between Route 1006 (Old Bernice Road) in Cherry Township and Route 87 in Dushore Borough, Sullivan County, due to a vehicle crash with downed utilities. A detour using Old Bernice Road, Route 487, and Route 87 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man arrested for allegedly stealing alcohol from Sheetz

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for stealing alcohol from the Sheetz “beer cave.” According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 1, around 12:19 a.m., troopers were called to a Sheetz in the 300 block of Westminster Drive in Loyalsock Township for retail theft. Police say the suspect, a […]
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman kicks front door in, allegedly assaults resident

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman suspected of kicking in a front door and beating up a homeowner was arrested and charged, police say. Denise Jazzm Washington reportedly forced her way into an apartment near the 700 block of Edwin Street on Sept. 4 at 10:40 p.m., Officer Ryan Brague said. Washington allegedly said, “I’m on your a**,” to the woman as she punched her in the face multiple times, according...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
