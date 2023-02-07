Read full article on original website
Pair steals more than $2,000 of merchandise from department store
Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a male and female suspect who stole more than $2,000 of clothing and other merchandise from a Snyder County department store. Police received a theft report on Jan. 30 from Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township. The two unknown suspects were seen walking out of the store with the merchandise valued at $2,087.50 Police are investigating. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
Fake emblems, expired stickers giveaway for police
Shamokin, Pa. — Sporting the wrong emblems, missing vin numbers, and operated by a man with a suspended license, Coal Township Police suspected something was up with a car they had pulled over. The vehicle sat in the parking lot of Walmart on Jan. 26 at 7:49 p.m. as authorities questioned the operator, Robert Yost. The 37-year-old Shamokin resident attempted to provide insurance for a 2012 Chevrolet, the same logo replaced over the Subaru design on the front and back of the vehicle. ...
Driver killed in icy crash
Orangeville, Pa. — A 73-year-old man was killed when he crashed his pickup into a tree Thursday morning. Donald Hauck of Rohrsburg was driving on Rohrsburg Road near Belles Road in Orange Township around 7:20 a.m. when he lost control of his truck and struck a tree, said Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Road conditions were rainy and icy at the time of the crash, he noted. The truck struck a tree before crashing down an embankment and coming to a stop. Hauck died of blunt force trauma, Reese said. Toxicology tests will be performed, but alcohol isn't suspected to be a factor in the crash, he said.
Caught on Camera: $1.5K reward for a car vandalism suspect
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A business owner is offering a $1,500 reward for information on a suspect who he says used a hatchet to vandalize a car. Forrest Curran, a Shamokin resident, and owner of Alehouse Bar and Grill tell Eyewitness News Thursday night an unknown man used a hatchet and smashed the windshield […]
Photos released of man wanted for jewelry store robbery in Luzerne County
HAZLETON, Pa. — Newly released surveillance footage shows the man police believe robbed a jewelry store in Luzerne County. Police released photos from a January robbery at D'Jesus Jewelers at the Laurel Mall near Hazleton. Officers say the man discharged a fire extinguisher into the air, smashed the jewelry...
Two men arrested after Berwick shootout
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested two people who shot at each other at a home in Berwick Thursday morning. According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on Thursday around 8:40 a.m. officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Fairview Avenue. Kieth Estep informed […]
Woman charged after child left in hot car for hours in State College, police say
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Nearly a year and a half after a child was found soaked in sweat from being inside a hot vehicle for hours, charges have been filed. Yeterefwork Streit’s, 36, of Bellefonte, blood alcohol content was almost six times the limit when she dropped one of her children off at school and […]
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police at Montoursville say a 21-year-old man who had been stealing alcohol from the Sheetz store's Beer Cave was caught last week. Connor Walker, of Williamsport, had taken alcohol on several occasions between Jan. 5 and Feb. 1, according to Trooper Kunkle. But on Feb. 1, he was caught walking out of the Beer Cave with a six-pack of Mike's Hard Freeze and a bucket...
BREAKING: Shop-Vac downsizing, will lay off workers
Williamsport, PA — NorthcentralPa.com has learned that Shop-Vac, located at 2323 Reach Road, Williamsport, is planning to downsize. "They were very adamant at this time that they are not closing," said Jason Fink, president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, trying to dispell rumours that the company was shutting down completely. The company does plan to cease some operations at the Williamsport plant, according to Fink. ...
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged a woman they say abandoned a malnourished dog at a Hobby Lobby parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 3 around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to a Hobby Lobby parking lot in Loyalsock Township to investigate a German Shepard found locked in […]
Sullivan Township, Pa. — Thieves targeted a vacant lot on the 2000 block of Welch Mountain Road in Tioga County sometime between Jan. 26 and Jan. 29, according to PA State Police at Mansfield. The victim, a 58-year-old Mansfield resident, said approximately $4,000 worth of property was stolen. Police listed the items as follows: Police are asking anyone with information to call PSP-Mansfield at 570-662-2151, referencing case no. PA 2023-123959.
Guilty verdict in deadly Schuylkill County shooting
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — A man was found guilty of a deadly shooting in Schuylkill County. Santonio Malone shot and killed Juan Romero in October 2021 in Mahanoy City. Another man was also hurt. A jury found Malone guilty of first-degree murder and related charges. He is set to...
SULLIVAN TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Police in Tioga County are asking for any information on the theft of camping materials late last month. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield reported that sometime between January 26-29, 2023, a man in Mansfield said several items had been stolen from his vacant camp lot on Welch […]
Man accused of urinating inside a Walmart in Luzerne County
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he was found relieving himself inside a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for a man causing a disturbance inside the store. […]
Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case
MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
Route 220 closed in Cherry Township, Sullivan County
Route 220 is closed in both directions between Route 1006 (Old Bernice Road) in Cherry Township and Route 87 in Dushore Borough, Sullivan County, due to a vehicle crash with downed utilities. A detour using Old Bernice Road, Route 487, and Route 87 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
Hanover Township woman arrested and charged for depositing fraudulent check
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — A Hanover Township woman has been arrested and charged Thursday after depositing a fraudulent check for $24,000,. According to the Hanover Township Police, 20-year-old Hailey Lynn Gyle altered and deposited a check in her account at the M&T Bank in Hanover Township in the amount of $24,000.
Man arrested for allegedly stealing alcohol from Sheetz
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for stealing alcohol from the Sheetz “beer cave.” According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 1, around 12:19 a.m., troopers were called to a Sheetz in the 300 block of Westminster Drive in Loyalsock Township for retail theft. Police say the suspect, a […]
Woman kicks front door in, allegedly assaults resident
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman suspected of kicking in a front door and beating up a homeowner was arrested and charged, police say. Denise Jazzm Washington reportedly forced her way into an apartment near the 700 block of Edwin Street on Sept. 4 at 10:40 p.m., Officer Ryan Brague said. Washington allegedly said, “I’m on your a**,” to the woman as she punched her in the face multiple times, according...
