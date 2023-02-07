(KNSI) — The Internal Revenue Service is asking millions of taxpayers in Minnesota and 18 other states to hold off on filing their returns for the 2022 tax year. The IRS said it had gotten numerous questions regarding special tax payouts last year and how that would affect their returns. A statement on its website says, “we are working with state tax officials as quickly as possible to provide additional information and clarity for taxpayers. There are a variety of state programs that distributed these payments in 2022 and the rules surrounding them are complex. We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week.”

