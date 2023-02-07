Read full article on original website
House Passes Measures for Universal School Meals, Emergency Food Shelf Funding
(KNSI) — The Minnesota House is advancing a bill for universal school meals. Representative Sydney Jordan authored the legislation to provide free breakfast and lunch to each student during school. “Minnesota is a state that values education and wants to see every child succeed, but that is not possible...
Web Tool Launched to Monitor Health of Minnesota Waterways
(KNSI) — A new online tool allows users to monitor the health of roughly 3,000 lakes around Minnesota. The Department of Natural Resources recently launched the Watershed Health Assessment Framework for Lakes. Users can select a specific river and choose lakes within that watershed. They’re graded on things such as water quality and contributing factors like excessive nutrients. Project coordinator Beth Knudsen says this is a more direct way for people to absorb data scientists are gathering.
Emerald Ash Borer Found in St. Cloud
(KNSI) – A dreaded pest that’s killed countless ash trees across the nation and Minnesota has been found in St. Cloud. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture says emerald ash borer has been discovered in the city. The insect’s larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk. According to the MDA, Minnesota is highly susceptible to the destruction caused by the insect because the state is home to approximately one billion ash trees, the most in the nation.
SCSU Receives $10,000 Google Grant from Minnesota State I.T. Center of Excellence
(KNSI) — St. Cloud State University is among the schools getting a Google grant for project funding to help train students for future jobs through various tech training programs. Google gave the $50,000 grant to the Minnesota State IT Center of Excellence. St. Cloud State, Bemidji State University, Minnesota...
Minnesota Becomes First State To Add Infection To Newborn Screening Panel
(KNSI) – Minnesota is the first state in the country to automatically screen for congenital cytomegalovirus. It is a viral infection that is passed from mother to child during pregnancy and is fairly common. The Minnesota Department of Health says that 300 babies are born with the disease each year. About 20 percent of babies diagnosed with the virus will have symptoms at birth or later in childhood. The most prevalent is permanent hearing loss.
IRS Asks Certain Taxpayers to Hold Off Filing Returns
(KNSI) — The Internal Revenue Service is asking millions of taxpayers in Minnesota and 18 other states to hold off on filing their returns for the 2022 tax year. The IRS said it had gotten numerous questions regarding special tax payouts last year and how that would affect their returns. A statement on its website says, “we are working with state tax officials as quickly as possible to provide additional information and clarity for taxpayers. There are a variety of state programs that distributed these payments in 2022 and the rules surrounding them are complex. We expect to provide additional clarity for as many states and taxpayers as possible next week.”
Bird Flu Having Little Effect on Chicken Wing Prices
(KNSI) — As the price of everything goes up, wing lovers may rejoice as experts say there will be no shortage and they will cost less than in the past. Gary Joiner with the Texas Farm Bureau says, “1.45 billion buffalo wings will be consumed over the Super Bowl weekend. That’s about 2% more than last year, and the good news for consumers? They’re actually less expensive.” That’s about 84 million more wings than last year.
Police Announce Arrest in Assault of Minnesota Congresswoman
(KNSI) — An arrest has been made in the attack on a Minnesota Congresswoman. Angie Craig, who represents the second district, was attacked in the elevator at her Washington, DC, apartment building early Thursday morning. Aside from some bruising, her spokesperson says she is OK. She also fought back, reportedly throwing hot coffee at the suspect, who fled the scene.
St. Cloud EDA Provides Main Street Revitalization Program Update
(KNSI) – St. Cloud saw eight downtown businesses get Main Street Revitalization Program grants in the first round of applications. The Economic Development Authority updated the status of each project at Tuesday’s meeting. The business corridor includes areas on both sides of the Mississippi River. East St. Germain...
Minnesota State Patrol to Recognize Heroic Acts Thursday
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol will honor troopers, good Samaritans and other public servants who performed heroic acts, excelled in a crisis or exemplified the State Patrol’s core values over the past year. Two local Minnesota State Troopers will be recognized. On September 29th, 2022, Trooper Matt...
2023 Name a Snowplow Contest Winners Announced
(KNSI) — The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced the Class of 2023 for the Name a Snowplow contest. District 3 – Better Call Salt (This is St. Cloud’s district) District 4 – Sleetwood Mac. District 5 – Blizzo. District 6 – Scoop! There It...
Warzecha Resigning as Catholic Community Schools President
(KNSI) – Catholic Community Schools President Scott Warzecha is resigning from his position, effective April 1st. A press release put out late Friday afternoon does not give a reason for the departure. It praises Warzecha and says he is leaving CCS in a stronger position than the one he inherited in 2020.
The 35th Annual St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show This Weekend
(KNSI) – The 35th Annual St. Cloud Sportsmen’s Show is returning to the River’s Edge Convention Center this weekend. Around 150 exhibitors will be on the floor from February 10th through the 12th. It’s the largest event of its kind in central Minnesota. Show Manager Barry Cenaiko says it’s a good mix of everything outdoors. “What you get at the Sportsmen’s Show is about 1/3 boats and docks, 1/3 campers and trailers, and 1/3 resorts and lodges. So whatever your favorite activity is in the great Midwest during Summer, we’re going to have it at the sportsman show.”
Catholic Charities’ Mardi Gras Event Raises Over $350,000
(KNSI) – The annual Mardi Gras fundraising event raised over $350,000 for Catholic Charities Emergency Services on January 28th. Held at the River’s Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud, 550 people attended. They indulged in a gourmet meal from Custom Catering by Short Stop while music from the Vista Jazz Band and Fabulous Armadillos played from the stage. A 120-item silent auction raised over $28,000 by itself.
St. Cloud Area Breakaways Win Sectionals
(KNSI) – Members of the St. Cloud area combined alpine skiing team are sectional champions. The Breakaways consist of students from ROCORI High School, as well as St. Cloud Apollo, Cathedral and Tech. The squad competed in Section 5 in the MSHSL postseason on Tuesday, racking up 405 total points. That was good for first place and there was a lot to smile about at the individual level too. Ella Dols had the best overall time, completing the course in runs of 30.05 and 34.45 seconds, which totals to 1:04:50.
Building Fire in St. Cloud Under Investigation
(KNSI) — A fire at a business in St. Cloud Thursday afternoon is under investigation. Firefighters were called to 1042 33rd Street South at 5:32 for a report of smoke coming from inside a large commercial building. Crews arrived to find heavy black smoke coming from the roof. It took multiple crews to knock the fire down, and a second alarm was called out to help search for anyone inside. The St. Augusta and Sartell Fire Departments provided mutual aid. St. Cloud police and Mayo Ambulance also responded.
Pickup Truck Destroyed in Wednesday Afternoon Fire
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Fire Department is investigating after a Chevy Silverado pickup truck was completely destroyed in a fire Wednesday afternoon. According to a critical incident report, they were called to Highway 10 and Minnesota Boulevard near the prison at about 2:30. The truck was fully involved, but the fire was quickly put out.
A Fire That Caused $160K in Damages is Under Investigation
(KNSI) – A fire is under investigation after one person was hurt and a home damaged in St. Cloud. The fire department was called to the 300-block of Wilson Avenue Northeast around 12:45 on Wednesday afternoon. The first firefighters on the scene found smoke coming from the first-floor windows and the basement. They attacked the fire on the lowest level and searched the home for any victims.
St. Joe Rod and Gun Club Hosting 29th Annual Ice Fishing Tournament
(KNSI) – Don’t let Wednesday’s 40-degree high fool you, there are still several big cold weather events on the calendar. They can be very important for local organizations like the St. Joseph Rod and Gun Club. It will be hosting its 29th Annual Ice Fishing Contest on Saturday, February 18th, from noon to 2:30 at Kraemer Lake.
Teen Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting in St. Cloud Last Month
(KNSI) — Police in St. Cloud say a 15-year-old is in custody and facing second-degree murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting last month. According to St. Cloud police, they were called to a possible shooting at an apartment building in the 300 block of 14th Avenue Southeast at 11:51 p.m. January 17th. They arrived and found 53-year-old Craig Lamar Hortman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. First responders performed life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
