Ogden Crossing Guard hospitalized after being struck in hit-and-run crash

OGDEN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – An Ogden City Crossing Guard was struck in a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to Ogden Police .

Shortly before 7 a.m., an Ogden Crossing Guard was preparing to set up their crossing at Harrop St. and Monroe Blvd. when they were struck by an unknown southbound vehicle, police say.

The crosswalk was reportedly not operating as a school crossing, and no children were involved in the incident.

Police say the guard was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition at this time.

If anyone was in the area at that time, has any information regarding the incident, or has cameras that may have captured the incident, please call the Ogden Police Traffic Bureau at 801-629-8285.

“We appreciate the work our crossing guards do and care for their safety,” Ogden Police states in a social media post. “Please drive cautiously around all crosswalks, especially school crossings.”

No further information is available at this time.

