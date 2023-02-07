ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth County, IA

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Car struck by train in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a car was struck by a train Friday morning in southeast Sioux Falls. The accident occurred at 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of 49th St. and Southeastern Ave. A 79-year-old female driver was traveling west on 49th...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City man arrested after pursuit in stolen car

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man is facing several charges after a pursuit with SCPD. Sioux City Police say on Thursday, February 9, 2023, just about 8:00 p.m., they attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2004 Toyota Camry that had been reported stolen from the 1300 block of Summit St.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Seven Fire Departments Extinguish Machine Shed Fire Near Meriden

Meriden, Iowa — A machine shed and its contents were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, near Meriden, and firefighters from seven northwest Iowa fire departments helped extinguish the blaze. According to Meriden Fire Chief Rusty Rasmus, at about 7:00 p.m., the Meriden Fire Department was...
MERIDEN, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested following reckless driving call

KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was arrested after a reckless driving call in Knox County Saturday, Feb. 4. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 10 p.m. on Feb. 4. for a reckless driver, and they were advised the driver was possibly intoxicated. The Sheriff's...
KNOX COUNTY, NE
dakotanewsnow.com

SFPD: Walmart evacuated under bomb threat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say someone contacted a Walmart employee claiming a bomb was in the building. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 6 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls. Everyone had exited the building before officers conducted their search. Officers did not find a bomb and secured the area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Algona motorist cited for paraphernalia

ROCK RAPIDS—A 25-year-old Algona man was cited about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Rock Rapids on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The citing of Levi David Penning stemmed from the stop of a westbound 1999 Chevrolet C-2500 pickup for speeding on Highway 9 just east of Jefferson Avenue about seven miles west of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Fire damages garage and home in Laurel, Nebraska

LAUREL, Neb — A garage in Laurel, Nebraska was damaged by a fire Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at 117 7th St. in Laurel just around 9:00 am. When crews arrived they found flames coming from the garage roof. Vehicles inside were a total loss and the...
LAUREL, NE
kicdam.com

Four Spencer Hospital Nurses Recognized

Spencer, IA (KICD) — Four nurses at Spencer Hospital have been honored by the “Great Iowa Nurses” this year. Only 78 individuals statewide got the distinction. Local honories are Roxanne Warburton, an OB nurse in the birth center; Lindsey Kelleher, a Med/Surg nurse; Clinical Educator Kylee Zinn; and Jessica Dirks in the Informatics department.
nwestiowa.com

Sibley attempted murder case dismissed

SIBLEY—The case has been dismissed against a 19-year-old from Michigan who was charged with attempted murder stemming from an incident in December of 2021 in Sibley. Osceola County attorney Nolan McGowan, representing the state of Iowa, requested the case against Veronica Rose Peckens of Lake Ann, MI, be dismissed “in the interest of justice” on Feb. 3.
SIBLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Driver clocked at 118 arrested by Hospers

HOSPERS—A 26-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, after the vehicle he was driving was clocked at 118 mph on the Highway 60 expressway near Hospers. The arrest of Branden John Hengeveld stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2014 Chrysler 300 on the expressway...
HOSPERS, IA
KELOLAND TV

DNA results in from ‘Dead men don’t talk’ investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in and they do not link that second man to the brutal Sioux Falls crime.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman

SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
SIBLEY, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Thursday, February 9, 2023

The Floyd Valley Health Care Auxiliary will be awarding two scholarships to area students this spring, and those scholarships will be worth more. Auxiliary Committee member Vicki Dixon says the scholarships are for graduating seniors from Plymouth County who wish to further their education in health care. Applications have been...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

Grand Avenue Fire Undetermined Cause

Spencer, IA (KICD) — The state Fire Marshall’s office has completed its investigation into Spencer’s most recent downtown fire. Inspector Andrew Griere has sorted through the mess and determined the blaze did indeed start in an upstairs apartment where it was first spotted, but says it’s impossible to determine what started it.
SPENCER, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

6th Street bridge to close

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction for the first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls will close the 6th Street bridge on Monday. The Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street from the Big Sioux River to Weber Ave. The project will reconstruct the current 6th Street bridge, which is near the end of its lifespan; update underground utilities, including the installation of a looped water main to ensure a reliable water supply to adjacent developments; and utilize streetscaping to enhance vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

