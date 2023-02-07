Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car struck by train in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a car was struck by a train Friday morning in southeast Sioux Falls. The accident occurred at 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of 49th St. and Southeastern Ave. A 79-year-old female driver was traveling west on 49th...
Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to structure fire on Nebraska Street
Sioux City Fire Rescue are reporting a fire at a Nebraska Street residence.
2-year-old run over by tractor after falling, Plymouth County sheriff says
A two-year-old was taken to a hospital after authorities said the child was partially run over by a tractor Tuesday.
Man arrested for allegedly leading Sioux City police on chase in vehicle stolen from gas station
Dumarce allegedly stole a 2004 Toyota Camry outside of a gas station on Summit Street that had been left running.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City man arrested after pursuit in stolen car
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man is facing several charges after a pursuit with SCPD. Sioux City Police say on Thursday, February 9, 2023, just about 8:00 p.m., they attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2004 Toyota Camry that had been reported stolen from the 1300 block of Summit St.
kiwaradio.com
Seven Fire Departments Extinguish Machine Shed Fire Near Meriden
Meriden, Iowa — A machine shed and its contents were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, near Meriden, and firefighters from seven northwest Iowa fire departments helped extinguish the blaze. According to Meriden Fire Chief Rusty Rasmus, at about 7:00 p.m., the Meriden Fire Department was...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested following reckless driving call
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was arrested after a reckless driving call in Knox County Saturday, Feb. 4. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 10 p.m. on Feb. 4. for a reckless driver, and they were advised the driver was possibly intoxicated. The Sheriff's...
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Walmart evacuated under bomb threat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say someone contacted a Walmart employee claiming a bomb was in the building. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 6 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls. Everyone had exited the building before officers conducted their search. Officers did not find a bomb and secured the area.
nwestiowa.com
Algona motorist cited for paraphernalia
ROCK RAPIDS—A 25-year-old Algona man was cited about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Rock Rapids on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The citing of Levi David Penning stemmed from the stop of a westbound 1999 Chevrolet C-2500 pickup for speeding on Highway 9 just east of Jefferson Avenue about seven miles west of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
siouxlandnews.com
Fire damages garage and home in Laurel, Nebraska
LAUREL, Neb — A garage in Laurel, Nebraska was damaged by a fire Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at 117 7th St. in Laurel just around 9:00 am. When crews arrived they found flames coming from the garage roof. Vehicles inside were a total loss and the...
kicdam.com
Four Spencer Hospital Nurses Recognized
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Four nurses at Spencer Hospital have been honored by the “Great Iowa Nurses” this year. Only 78 individuals statewide got the distinction. Local honories are Roxanne Warburton, an OB nurse in the birth center; Lindsey Kelleher, a Med/Surg nurse; Clinical Educator Kylee Zinn; and Jessica Dirks in the Informatics department.
KELOLAND TV
Police: Bomb threat at Sioux Falls Walmart determined to be a hoax
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police were called to a west side Walmart for a bomb threat Friday Morning. The threat turned out to be a hoax, according to police. A sergeant told KELOLAND News this is part of a national trend against Walmart. Management at the...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley attempted murder case dismissed
SIBLEY—The case has been dismissed against a 19-year-old from Michigan who was charged with attempted murder stemming from an incident in December of 2021 in Sibley. Osceola County attorney Nolan McGowan, representing the state of Iowa, requested the case against Veronica Rose Peckens of Lake Ann, MI, be dismissed “in the interest of justice” on Feb. 3.
nwestiowa.com
Driver clocked at 118 arrested by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 26-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, after the vehicle he was driving was clocked at 118 mph on the Highway 60 expressway near Hospers. The arrest of Branden John Hengeveld stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2014 Chrysler 300 on the expressway...
KELOLAND TV
DNA results in from ‘Dead men don’t talk’ investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in and they do not link that second man to the brutal Sioux Falls crime.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman
SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
KLEM
KLEM News for Thursday, February 9, 2023
The Floyd Valley Health Care Auxiliary will be awarding two scholarships to area students this spring, and those scholarships will be worth more. Auxiliary Committee member Vicki Dixon says the scholarships are for graduating seniors from Plymouth County who wish to further their education in health care. Applications have been...
kicdam.com
Grand Avenue Fire Undetermined Cause
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The state Fire Marshall’s office has completed its investigation into Spencer’s most recent downtown fire. Inspector Andrew Griere has sorted through the mess and determined the blaze did indeed start in an upstairs apartment where it was first spotted, but says it’s impossible to determine what started it.
Sioux City man pleads guilty in casino fraud
A Sioux City man who tried to have another person claim a casino jackpot for him pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court.
dakotanewsnow.com
6th Street bridge to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction for the first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls will close the 6th Street bridge on Monday. The Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street from the Big Sioux River to Weber Ave. The project will reconstruct the current 6th Street bridge, which is near the end of its lifespan; update underground utilities, including the installation of a looped water main to ensure a reliable water supply to adjacent developments; and utilize streetscaping to enhance vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
