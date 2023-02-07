Read full article on original website
3-vehicle crash in Binghampton sends child to hospital, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child was hurt in a Friday afternoon car crash. At approximately 3:30 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on Summer Avenue. One child was taken to LeBonheur in critical condition. It is unknown at this time what led to the crash. This is...
2 school buses involved in 4-vehicle crash in East Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two school buses were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon in East Memphis, authorities said. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded shortly before 2:20 p.m. to a four-vehicle crash involving two school buses at Sam Cooper Boulevard and Tillman Street. One person...
Whitehaven shooting leaves 15-year-old dead overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child is dead after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday to a shooting in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Drive. According to MPD, the 15-year-old was taken to Regional...
Whitehaven shooting leaves one person in hospital overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday to a shooting in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Drive. According to the Memphis Fire Department (MFD),...
Grandmother robbed and carjacked in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A grandmother who has fallen on hard times was carjacked at gunpoint along with her 7-year-old granddaughter outside an East Memphis hotel. Linda Orange is visibly shaken after being carjacked and robbed outside the Extended Stay America on Quail Hollow Road in East Memphis just after midnight Thursday. Police said three suspects […]
Man shot by car burglars in SE Shelby County, deputies say
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A homeowner was shot in the ankle trying to stop car burglars from breaking into his vehicles late Thursday night, Shelby County deputies said. It happened in the Websters Grove subdivision off Holmes Road. Family members said the victim is recovering after having surgery on his foot and leg Friday. The […]
Family of woman killed by Memphis police files lawsuit against MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Kayla Lucas, a woman who was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer in 2021, filed a lawsuit against MPD and the City of Memphis. The lawsuit seeks $15 million in total damages for the wrongful death of Lucas. Lucas was shot...
Motorcyclist dies after crash with 18-wheeler, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died after an 18-wheeler hit a motorcycle overnight in South Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The crash happened around 1:11 a.m. at the intersection of Third Street and Mitchell Road. MPD said the crash left the motorcyclist dead at the scene.
Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.
Woman arrested after man shot and killed in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after gunfire rang out in South Memphis Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Fields Avenue. When police arrived, they said a man was already dead at the scene. A woman...
Owner speaks out after three of her tax offices in Memphis set on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three tax businesses owned by the same person went up in flames. Memphis Police need your help finding who set the fires. The owner of Washington Credit and Tax Solutions told FOX13 she’s disgusted this happened to three of her tax locations in Memphis. “That...
Kidnapping, armed robbery suspect arrested in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A man wanted on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping was arrested without incident on Feb. 9 in Germantown. Officers with the (West TN Drug Task Force WTDTF) and Germantown Police Department announced the arrest, in a release on Feb. 10, following several hours of surveillance.
Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10. […]
MPD: Man in critical condition after shooting in Parkway Village
Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department (MPD) reports that a man is at Regional One Health Medical in critical condition from a gunshot wound suffered during a shooting incident late Tuesday night in Parkway Village. The incident happened around midnight, Feb. 8, at the 4000 block of Coachese Avenue...
Autopsy report: what caused man to die after altercation with Shelby County jailers?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The autopsy report of a man killed in the Shelby County Jail after an altercation with officers was released to ABC24 Thursday. 33-year-old Gershun Freeman died after an altercation with corrections officers on Oct. 5, 2022. The TBI was called in to investigate the inmate's death...
Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
Former Memphis Police director talks police reform after Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since Tyre Nichols’ death, former Memphis Police director Toney Armstrong spoke publicly on the subject of police reform on Thursday. It was during a panel held at the University of Memphis journalism department about the coverage surrounding Nichols and its wide-reaching impact.
Woman runs at son, other students with knife at Booker T. Washington High School, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested for fighting her son with a knife. On Feb. 9, Memphis Police responded to a fight at Booker T. Washington High School, on Lauderdale Street. When officers arrived, the school officer told them that Tameka Triplett came onto the school property, near...
Video shows suspects stealing from Smooth Wireless in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a burglary of a business at Smooth Wireless on Sunday morning. The video shows a group of six suspects breaking into the store on Millbranch Road using a dark-colored SUV. Suspects stole multiple cell phone products, according to MPD. The suspects...
Man critically injured after overnight shooting in Raleigh, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story read that two teen girls were shot, based on information FOX13 gathered at the scene. Memphis Police identified the victims as a male and a juvenile. This story has been updated to reflect that information from police.
