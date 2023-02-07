ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomball, TX

WyoFile

No kidding: Wyoming Senate wants to send millions to Texas

I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Opinion — What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs), to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!
WYOMING STATE
Kait 8

Legislation filed to rename Arkansas Air Force Base

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In 2021, legislation was filed to rename an Arkansas Air Force Base. That legislation ultimately failed. Rep. Rick Crawford is bringing the legislation back to the U.S. House of Representatives. If passed, Eaker Air Force Base in Blytheville would be named the National Cold War Center.
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
mocomotive.com

Human bone remains found at Sam Houston National Forest in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human bone remains were found at the Sam Houston National Forest. Details are very limited, but authorities said, the discovery was made near Flamingo Lakes and Highway 149. Officials said a Texas Department of Transportation worker made the…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Governor Abbott announces statewide plan banning use of TikTok

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced a statewide model security plan for Texas state agencies to address vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok and other software on personal and state-issued devices.Following the Governor's directive, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed the plan to guide state agencies on managing personal and state-issued devices used to conduct state business. Each state agency has until February 15, 2023 to implement its own policy to enforce this statewide plan."The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on devices used to conduct the important business of our...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Your guide to 14 private schools in the Tomball, Magnolia area

Grades served: K-12 Extracurricular activities: N/A. Tuition: $13,600 (pre-K), $14,350 (grades K-8), $15,000 (grades 9-11) Religious orientation: Christian (Lutheran theology) Extracurricular activities: Varsity athletics, 4-H & Future Farmers of America, academic team, archery, art, athletic trainers, band, bass fishing, cheer, chemistry club, chess club, choir, eSports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, finance club, handbells, Messengers Praise Band, multimedia, National Honor Society, One-Act Play, shotgun, speech & debate, student council, theater, vet medicine.
TOMBALL, TX
KTSA

Paxton threatens to sue Biden Administration over federal infringement of Texans’ property rights

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is threatening legal action over how the Biden Administration is classifying the Lesser Prairie Chicken. The bird has now been classified as “threatened” in the northern part of its range and “endangered” in the southern part of its range, both of which cover expansive regions within Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

Preview: Montgomery County Commissioners Court seeking state funding for active-shooter training facility

The court will discuss memorializing court interpreter pay as well as requesting funding for an active-shooter training facility. (Community Impact file photo) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court will be seeking $15.5 million from the Texas Legislature to fund an active-shooter training facility as well as memorializing new court interpreter pay at the next meeting Feb. 7.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

