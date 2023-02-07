Read full article on original website
Future of drag shows in Corpus Christi threatened by proposal in Texas Legislature
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local businesses in Corpus Christi could feel the impacts of multiple bills that have been filed in the Texas Legislature that aim to outlaw bars or restaurants from hosting drag shows unless they're classified as a "sexually oriented business." Republican State Rep. Jared Patterson is...
KSAT 12
Ted Cruz, who’s running for a third term, again files bill to limit U.S. senators to two terms
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz reintroduced a bill last week to limit senators from serving more than two six-year terms, even as he stands by plans to run for his third.
Last year Abbott promised to make property tax reduction his top priority — Now he's attempting to deliver on that word
Governor Abbott promised to prioritize property tax following reports that Texas homeowners were paying a higher proportion of their home's value than most homeowners in the rest of the country.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
US Rep. Raskin to GOP in Congress: Leave the District alone to change its criminal code
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Republicans in Congress are planning to stop changes to D.C.’s criminal code, a move that has prompted District officials to protest a possible Thursday vote. U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) criticized his GOP colleagues earlier this week at a House of Representatives rules committee hearing. He said this move is […]
No kidding: Wyoming Senate wants to send millions to Texas
I’m sure Texas and Arizona could use $5.25 million that a Wyoming state senator wants to send them to help pay for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Opinion — What a noble gesture by Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs), to come to the rescue of two states that are really struggling to make ends meet!
Here's Why Senate Bill 147 is Causing Concern Among Texas Residents
A controversial Senate Bill is angering some Texas residents. The bill aims to limit people from four countries from owning property in Texas. If passed, Senate Bill 147 limits citizens from North Korea, Iran, Russia, and China from buying Texas property.
Kait 8
Legislation filed to rename Arkansas Air Force Base
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - In 2021, legislation was filed to rename an Arkansas Air Force Base. That legislation ultimately failed. Rep. Rick Crawford is bringing the legislation back to the U.S. House of Representatives. If passed, Eaker Air Force Base in Blytheville would be named the National Cold War Center.
Texas Senate unveils Opal Lee portrait. Who else has a portrait in the chamber?
Fort Worth’s Opal Lee will be among the Texans with portraits in the Texas Senate.
mocomotive.com
Human bone remains found at Sam Houston National Forest in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human bone remains were found at the Sam Houston National Forest. Details are very limited, but authorities said, the discovery was made near Flamingo Lakes and Highway 149. Officials said a Texas Department of Transportation worker made the…
Governor Abbott announces statewide plan banning use of TikTok
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott has announced a statewide model security plan for Texas state agencies to address vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok and other software on personal and state-issued devices.Following the Governor's directive, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed the plan to guide state agencies on managing personal and state-issued devices used to conduct state business. Each state agency has until February 15, 2023 to implement its own policy to enforce this statewide plan."The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on devices used to conduct the important business of our...
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet train
TEXAS - For the last six years, Texas Central has pushed for the creation of a Dallas-to-Houston speed rail that would shuttle passengers between the two cities in just 90 minutes.
Texas city renamed after federal vote bans derogatory term
A Texas city was renamed following a vote to remove derogatory names from locations in the United States.
Your guide to 14 private schools in the Tomball, Magnolia area
Grades served: K-12 Extracurricular activities: N/A. Tuition: $13,600 (pre-K), $14,350 (grades K-8), $15,000 (grades 9-11) Religious orientation: Christian (Lutheran theology) Extracurricular activities: Varsity athletics, 4-H & Future Farmers of America, academic team, archery, art, athletic trainers, band, bass fishing, cheer, chemistry club, chess club, choir, eSports, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, finance club, handbells, Messengers Praise Band, multimedia, National Honor Society, One-Act Play, shotgun, speech & debate, student council, theater, vet medicine.
City of Houston moves forward with North Canal project
A rendering shows the proposed North Canal channel near the confluence of Buffalo Bayou and White Oak Bayou. Amenities shown are not part of the flood-control project and would be completed separately. (Courtesy Engage Houston) On Feb. 8, Houston City Council approved an ordinance to grant additional funding for the...
KTSA
Paxton threatens to sue Biden Administration over federal infringement of Texans’ property rights
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is threatening legal action over how the Biden Administration is classifying the Lesser Prairie Chicken. The bird has now been classified as “threatened” in the northern part of its range and “endangered” in the southern part of its range, both of which cover expansive regions within Texas.
Governor Abbott Officially Banned TikTok on Texas Issued Phones
On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott followed up on his recent announcement about the Chinese social media app TikTok. Abbott announced a statewide security plan on the app for state-issued security devices.
Texas Is One Of The Sleepiest States In America
BetTexas.com determined which states are the most tired going into 2023.
Preview: Montgomery County Commissioners Court seeking state funding for active-shooter training facility
The court will discuss memorializing court interpreter pay as well as requesting funding for an active-shooter training facility. (Community Impact file photo) The Montgomery County Commissioners Court will be seeking $15.5 million from the Texas Legislature to fund an active-shooter training facility as well as memorializing new court interpreter pay at the next meeting Feb. 7.
Cobb lawmakers weigh de-annexation options for Mableton
Residents in the northern part of Mableton made their case for a quick exit from the city at the state Capitol Monday, h...
