Oak Park, IL

WGN TV

What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
PLAINFIELD, IL
oakpark.com

Mother of slain teen files lawsuit against BP gas station

The family of the 18-year-old woman who was fatally shot outside an Oak Park BP gas station last June has filed a lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court against the station’s owner, Hargobind Inc. The lawsuit argues gas station ownership is at fault due to its lax security and failure to protect the safety of its customers.
OAK PARK, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

2 Lake County residents charged in mail, package theft that involved over 40 victims across Chicagoland area

Two Lake County residents have been charged after police say they recovered stolen mail and packages that belonged to over 40 victims throughout the Chicagoland area. Mount Prospect Police Department Gang Unit officers conducted a traffic stop on a Kia Spectra around 7:50 p.m. on January 26 in the 1800 block of West Palm Drive. […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
oakpark.com

Gunderson wins historic preservation award

When we last visited 828 Gunderson Ave. in Oak Park during the summer of 2021, new homeowner Matthew Eade was up to his elbows in a gut renovation of his historic home. The first-time historic homeowner was determined to honor the history of the house but also wanted to update the house to make it live more like a modern house.
OAK PARK, IL
cwbchicago.com

Boy, 16, robbed women inside downtown parking garages, Chicago police say

A 16-year-old boy is charged with mugging three women during separate robberies inside downtown Chicago parking garages, according to Chicago police. We first told you about the robbery pattern last week. Now, CPD says they arrested the teenager on Thursday afternoon to face charges. He is accused of punching, pepper-spraying,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Flash Towing continues to illegally operate in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Flash Towing & Recovery is still illegally operating in Chicago, bringing cars, we believe, to DuPage County.Since CBS 2 told you about their move on Wednesday, there's been a growing push to shut them down for good. Though different agencies seem to be doing a lot of finger pointing.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went to the company's new tow lot in Lemont.Since Wednesday, there have been growing calls to get Flash Towing out of its new location. The landlord wants them out. Sources said they filed a complaint with the county. Other tenants nearby also want them gone....
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Missing Northwestern Student Peter Salvino, Whose Body Was Found In Lake Michigan, Drowned, Officials Say

LINCOLN PARK — A Northwestern University student whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan in December drowned, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled. The body of Peter Salvino was pulled from the harbor at 2400 N. Cannon Drive on Dec. 21, officials said. There had been a high-profile search to find the 25-year-old after he went missing after leaving a party days earlier.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 38, shot on Blue Line platform

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a CTA Blue Line platform during the Friday evening commute on Chicago's Near West Side. The 38-year-old was on the Illinois Medical District platform around 5:42 p.m. when someone started talking to him before they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL

