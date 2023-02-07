Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in IllinoisKristen WaltersPlainfield, IL
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closingJM McBrideHomewood, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Is There A Chicago Strangler?MCChicago, IL
Say Goodbye to Walmart's Convenient Pickup-Only Stores: Closures To Affect Pickup and Delivery Services NationwideMinha D.Chicago, IL
Related
nadignewspapers.com
Laundromat, beauty salon planned for Norwood Park center where Ada’s Market once operated
A beauty salon and a laundromat are planned for a retail center at 6165 N. Northwest Hwy. that has been home to Norwood Drugs and Ada’s Market. Last summer the city Department of Buildings issued a construction permit for the laundromat, which will be housed inside the former Ada’s space.
What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?
PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
Another gigantic retail superstore closing in Illinois
A major retail superstore and food chain recently announced they would be closing another store location in Illinois early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Cook County Assessor’s Office Closes Probe of Vallas’ Tax Break at Palos Heights Home
Paul Vallas, one of the leading candidates for mayor of Chicago, properly claimed a home in south suburban Palos Heights as his legal permanent residence, entitling him to tax breaks, according to the results of a brief probe by the Cook County Assessor’s Office announced Friday. Vallas, who has...
Low Property Tax Collection Rates in South Suburbs Have Devastating Effects on Community Services, Research Finds
Low property tax collection rates in the south suburbs are having devastating effects on services offered to communities, according to recent research from the Cook County Treasurer’s Office. The lowest property tax collection rate was 29% in Ford Heights. That’s followed by Robbins, where the rate jumped to 49%....
National store chain closing another Illinois location
A popular national store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its store locations in Illinois early next month. Read on to learn more. The Daily Herald recently confirmed that the Best Buy store in Algonquin would be closing permanently early next month.
'We are tired of this': Evanston village meeting grows contentious when discussing proposed housing development
Landlords and others testified during a meeting of the Land Use Commission about the plan for a 44-unit, five-story building proposed by the Housing Opportunity Development Corporation at 1811 to 1815 Church Street.
oakpark.com
Mother of slain teen files lawsuit against BP gas station
The family of the 18-year-old woman who was fatally shot outside an Oak Park BP gas station last June has filed a lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court against the station’s owner, Hargobind Inc. The lawsuit argues gas station ownership is at fault due to its lax security and failure to protect the safety of its customers.
2 Lake County residents charged in mail, package theft that involved over 40 victims across Chicagoland area
Two Lake County residents have been charged after police say they recovered stolen mail and packages that belonged to over 40 victims throughout the Chicagoland area. Mount Prospect Police Department Gang Unit officers conducted a traffic stop on a Kia Spectra around 7:50 p.m. on January 26 in the 1800 block of West Palm Drive. […]
oakpark.com
Gunderson wins historic preservation award
When we last visited 828 Gunderson Ave. in Oak Park during the summer of 2021, new homeowner Matthew Eade was up to his elbows in a gut renovation of his historic home. The first-time historic homeowner was determined to honor the history of the house but also wanted to update the house to make it live more like a modern house.
Evanston restaurant owners push back at proposed workplace ordinance
A city council committee in Evanston got an earful from restaurant owners regarding a proposal co-sponsored by the mayor that would impose new work rules on businesses.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Check stolen from mailbox ‘washed’ and cashed by thief | Police reports Jan. 30-Feb. 5
A 63-year-old Brookfield man went to police on Jan. 31 to report that a $4,300 check he’d placed in a mailbox at the Brookfield Post Office had been stolen and “washed” by an unknown person who cashed it via a mobile app. The victim told police that...
cwbchicago.com
Boy, 16, robbed women inside downtown parking garages, Chicago police say
A 16-year-old boy is charged with mugging three women during separate robberies inside downtown Chicago parking garages, according to Chicago police. We first told you about the robbery pattern last week. Now, CPD says they arrested the teenager on Thursday afternoon to face charges. He is accused of punching, pepper-spraying,...
CPD: 9 armed robberies reported in just over an hour on West Side
CHICAGO — A crew conducted nine armed robberies Friday morning in just over an hour, according to Chicago police. In each of the incidents, which spanned through the West Side, a black SUV was used. Multiple victims had their personal belongings taken at gunpoint. A timeline of the incidents...
What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?
OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
Chicago hotel cancels on friends who normally sleep on the streets
CHICAGO — A major hotel chain is apologizing for turning a group of people who typically live on the street away, even though they had a reservation to stay for more than a month. Dr. Aleta Clark, the founder of Hugs No Slugs and better known as Englewood Barbie, said the group had a $16,000 […]
Flash Towing continues to illegally operate in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – Flash Towing & Recovery is still illegally operating in Chicago, bringing cars, we believe, to DuPage County.Since CBS 2 told you about their move on Wednesday, there's been a growing push to shut them down for good. Though different agencies seem to be doing a lot of finger pointing.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went to the company's new tow lot in Lemont.Since Wednesday, there have been growing calls to get Flash Towing out of its new location. The landlord wants them out. Sources said they filed a complaint with the county. Other tenants nearby also want them gone....
Missing Northwestern Student Peter Salvino, Whose Body Was Found In Lake Michigan, Drowned, Officials Say
LINCOLN PARK — A Northwestern University student whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan in December drowned, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled. The body of Peter Salvino was pulled from the harbor at 2400 N. Cannon Drive on Dec. 21, officials said. There had been a high-profile search to find the 25-year-old after he went missing after leaving a party days earlier.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 38, shot on Blue Line platform
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a CTA Blue Line platform during the Friday evening commute on Chicago's Near West Side. The 38-year-old was on the Illinois Medical District platform around 5:42 p.m. when someone started talking to him before they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
Vallas Faces Questions About Whether He Lives in Chicago as Officials Launch Probe of Tax Breaks
Paul Vallas, one of the leading candidates for mayor of Chicago, has claimed a home in south suburban Palos Heights as his legal permanent residence since 2009, according to documents obtained by WTTW News that raise questions about whether he is qualified to lead Chicago. Vallas, who has been registered...
Comments / 0