Sioux City, IA

Woodbury Central students take part in 'STEM Day' event

MOVILLE, Iowa — Woodbury Central Elementary School celebrating Computer Science Day Friday. They held a "STEM Day" event for students in kindergarten through 5th grade Friday morning, showing students the various careers open to them by studying science, technology, engineering and math. "I just feel like they are so...
MOVILLE, IA
South Sioux City Schools unveil new kitchen for RISE program

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Teachers at the South Sioux City Middle School are celebrating the addition of a new kitchen. The kitchen will help teach students as part of the RISE program, which stands for "Reaching Independence through Structured Environments." As part of the program students learn domestic,...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
SCFR responds to structure fire at 18th and Nebraska

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UPDATE: No injuries were reported after a house fire Friday afternoon at 18th and Nebraska. Sioux City Fire Rescue says that the house was vacant and getting ready for renovations. The fire started at the front door of the home. The house has some structural...
SIOUX CITY, IA
World famous sculptor visits UmonHon Nation school in Macy, Nebraska

MACY, Neb. — A world-famous sculptor stopped in Siouxland on Thursday, Feb. 9, to speak with students about his works and the inspiration behind them. Benjamin Victor visited students at the public school in Macy, Nebraska to share his process and experience working with sculptures. Victor has found international...
MACY, NE
Contract negotiations begin for Sioux City Comm. School educators

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Negotiations are underway between Sioux City Community Schools and the local unions over pay for the upcoming school year. The Sioux City Education Association and the Sioux City Educational Service Providers Association each made their initial proposals for the coming year's contract to the school board Thursday afternoon.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Bed Bath & Beyond set to close

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — (AP) Sioux City's Bed Bath & Beyond is on the list of store closures for 2023. Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The announcement...
SIOUX CITY, IA
South Sioux City Police accepting applications for its citizen's police academy

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — South Sioux City Police Department invites the public to sign up for its citizen's police academy. This program gives citizens an overview how police officers perform their duties and how the department serves the community. The classes will include Firearms, Taser, Defensive Tactics, DUI Enforcement, and Tactical Team Training among other topics.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Fire damages garage and home in Laurel, Nebraska

LAUREL, Neb — A garage in Laurel, Nebraska was damaged by a fire Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at 117 7th St. in Laurel just around 9:00 am. When crews arrived they found flames coming from the garage roof. Vehicles inside were a total loss and the...
LAUREL, NE
Sioux City man arrested after pursuit in stolen car

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man is facing several charges after a pursuit with SCPD. Sioux City Police say on Thursday, February 9, 2023, just about 8:00 p.m., they attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2004 Toyota Camry that had been reported stolen from the 1300 block of Summit St.
SIOUX CITY, IA

