Read full article on original website
Related
siouxlandnews.com
Woodbury Central students take part in 'STEM Day' event
MOVILLE, Iowa — Woodbury Central Elementary School celebrating Computer Science Day Friday. They held a "STEM Day" event for students in kindergarten through 5th grade Friday morning, showing students the various careers open to them by studying science, technology, engineering and math. "I just feel like they are so...
siouxlandnews.com
South Sioux City Schools unveil new kitchen for RISE program
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — Teachers at the South Sioux City Middle School are celebrating the addition of a new kitchen. The kitchen will help teach students as part of the RISE program, which stands for "Reaching Independence through Structured Environments." As part of the program students learn domestic,...
siouxlandnews.com
SCFR responds to structure fire at 18th and Nebraska
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UPDATE: No injuries were reported after a house fire Friday afternoon at 18th and Nebraska. Sioux City Fire Rescue says that the house was vacant and getting ready for renovations. The fire started at the front door of the home. The house has some structural...
siouxlandnews.com
World famous sculptor visits UmonHon Nation school in Macy, Nebraska
MACY, Neb. — A world-famous sculptor stopped in Siouxland on Thursday, Feb. 9, to speak with students about his works and the inspiration behind them. Benjamin Victor visited students at the public school in Macy, Nebraska to share his process and experience working with sculptures. Victor has found international...
siouxlandnews.com
Contract negotiations begin for Sioux City Comm. School educators
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Negotiations are underway between Sioux City Community Schools and the local unions over pay for the upcoming school year. The Sioux City Education Association and the Sioux City Educational Service Providers Association each made their initial proposals for the coming year's contract to the school board Thursday afternoon.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Bed Bath & Beyond set to close
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — (AP) Sioux City's Bed Bath & Beyond is on the list of store closures for 2023. Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs as it works to stay afloat. The announcement...
siouxlandnews.com
South Sioux City Police accepting applications for its citizen's police academy
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — South Sioux City Police Department invites the public to sign up for its citizen's police academy. This program gives citizens an overview how police officers perform their duties and how the department serves the community. The classes will include Firearms, Taser, Defensive Tactics, DUI Enforcement, and Tactical Team Training among other topics.
siouxlandnews.com
Woodbury Central begins region tournament with win over Storm Lake St. Mary's
MOVILLE, Iowa — Woodbury Central boys basketball defeated Storm Lake St. Mary's 76-42 in the Class 1A Region 1 tournament. The Wildcats advance to play Gehlen Catholic next Monday night.
siouxlandnews.com
Former South Dakota teacher convicted of abusing, stalking student loses license
VERMILLION, S.D. — A former Vermillion high school teacher convicted of abusing and stalking a student has lost his teaching license. The South Dakota Department of Education says it has permanently revoked the license of Jackson Prichardo-Castillo for violating the department's ethics and standards. He was arrested in August...
siouxlandnews.com
Fire damages garage and home in Laurel, Nebraska
LAUREL, Neb — A garage in Laurel, Nebraska was damaged by a fire Thursday morning. Firefighters responded to the fire at 117 7th St. in Laurel just around 9:00 am. When crews arrived they found flames coming from the garage roof. Vehicles inside were a total loss and the...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City man arrested after pursuit in stolen car
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man is facing several charges after a pursuit with SCPD. Sioux City Police say on Thursday, February 9, 2023, just about 8:00 p.m., they attempted to make a traffic stop on a 2004 Toyota Camry that had been reported stolen from the 1300 block of Summit St.
Comments / 0