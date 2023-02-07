Read full article on original website
2-11-23 America's Land Auctioneer
In this week’s episode, we have a full studio with members from the Pifer’s Auction & Realty and Land Management teams. Kevin Pifer, America’s Land Auctioneer, is joined by Jim Sabe, Ben Tilberg, Kelly Spring, and Chris Bair to discuss all of the fascinating land and equipment auctions coming up for the 2023 season. This seasoned group of professionals highlight the land and equipment market in Montana, South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.
Moorhead area business leaders ask State Senator Rob Kupec to "kill" paid leave bill
(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota State Senator Jon Kupec heard from Moorhead area business leaders Friday, who are asking him to oppose paid leave legislation now being considered by lawmakers. "We're finally seeing some traction, we're finally seeing some things start to turn, and I worry that something like this is...
North Dakota tied for fifth most relaxed state in country
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota is near the top of the list when it comes to just chilling out. New research from the experts at Hush has revealed the Peace Garden State ranks tied for fifth as the most relaxed area in the US. Being relaxed plays a major part...
Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen hires lawyer in response to 6th state investigation; describes review as "witch-hunt"
(Fargo, ND) -- Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen says he's hired an attorney now that the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for a sixth time. "What we're seeing is allegations that literally represent a witch-hunt and this is the democratic machine. I have phone calls...
North Dakota has seen biggest increase in STDs since 2000
(Fargo, ND) -- The steep increase in STD cases during the COVID-19 pandemic raised alarm bells nationwide. But was this a COVID-19 phenomenon?. According to a new report from LendingTree research site ValuePenguin.com, the short answer, is No. The report looked STD case numbers from 2000 to 2020 and found that the problem has been brewing for far longer, especially in North Dakota.
Arrest made in assault of Minnesota Congresswoman
(Washington, DC) -- An arrest has been made in the assault of Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig. Police in Washington D.C. tweeted Thursday that the suspect is charged with simple assault. The police did not provide a motive for the assault, but Craig's Chief of Staff said in a statement there was no evidence that it was politically motivated.
North Dakota Legislature: Insulin cap, opioids, other major topics brought up with new round of bills
(Bismarck, ND) -- Several more bills are beginning to move across the aisle as the 68th legislative session in Bismarck heats up. A bill to cap insulin prices for North Dakota public employees is moving forward. The state Senate approved an amended version of the bill Wednesday, capping the price...
Minnesota COVID-19 hospitalizations at lowest level since last May
(St. Paul, MN) -- A weekly pandemic update released Thursday shows Minnesota's third winter with COVID has included fewer cases than in the previous two winter seasons. COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are at the lowest level since last May. University of Minnesota data shows COVID-19 levels in wastewater are...
North Dakota Legislature: Ballot initiative process, general fund, voting methods bills all under consideration
(Bismarck, ND -- Several more bills are working their way through the state legislature in Bismarck, with one being shot down over the past 24 hours. North Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would tighten the process for citizen-initiated measures to change the state constitution. The Senate State and...
Fans using "discriminatory slurs" at North Dakota high school athletic events will be removed under new rule
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota High School Activities Association is strengthening the rules against racist chants by fans. The association's board approved adding a phrase to its rules yesterday saying any discriminatory slur will result in removal from the facility. The association tells the Bismarck Tribune the provision will be immediately implemented and will also be announced at the upcoming postseason games.
Fargo Police Department: Suspects in attempted Gunderson's robbery arrested in Michigan on Conspiracy to Commit Robbery charges
(Fargo, ND) -- Two suspects in an attempted robbery are in custody in Michigan following a chaotic morning in Fargo and West Fargo on Wednesday. The Fargo Police Department is announcing the arrest of two suspects who are accused of attempting to rob Gunderson's Jewelry Store on Wednesday. Authorities say Dajuan Marcellus, a 32-year-old resident of Detroit, Michigan, and Kordaryl Cross, a 32-year-old resident of Detroit, Michigan, were both arrested on Thursday on the charge of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. The suspects were arrested in their home state, after agencies notified the Michigan State Police.
Jody Norstedt Joins to Discuss the New North Dakota 3-Class High School Basketball Plan
Jody Norstedt of Midco Sports joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. They discussed the new North Dakota high school basketball 3-class plan, how it will change basketball in the state, and more!
