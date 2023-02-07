(Fargo, ND) -- Two suspects in an attempted robbery are in custody in Michigan following a chaotic morning in Fargo and West Fargo on Wednesday. The Fargo Police Department is announcing the arrest of two suspects who are accused of attempting to rob Gunderson's Jewelry Store on Wednesday. Authorities say Dajuan Marcellus, a 32-year-old resident of Detroit, Michigan, and Kordaryl Cross, a 32-year-old resident of Detroit, Michigan, were both arrested on Thursday on the charge of Conspiracy to Commit Robbery. The suspects were arrested in their home state, after agencies notified the Michigan State Police.

FARGO, ND ・ 17 HOURS AGO