Singapore Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field
The DP World Tour makes its way to the Far East for a new tournament, the Singapore Classic at Laguna National.
It’s the first time since 2014 that Singapore has been on the DP World Tour’s schedule. Back then, Chilean Felipe Aguilar edged out Anders Hansen and David Lipsky by one shot to win 'The Championship at Laguna National'.
Despite its relatively long absence from the country, the DP World Tour (previously called the European Tour) has an association with it going back to 1993 when Nick Faldo won the first-ever Johnnie Walker Classic.
This week, World No.30 Ryan Fox is the highest-ranked player in the field. The New Zealander’s appearance means he plays his fourth consecutive DP World Tour event as he searches for his first win since October's Alfred Dunhill Links Challenge. Meanwhile, Daniel Gavins, who won last week’s Ras al Khaimah Championship despite a final-hole disaster , misses out, but the two players he left tied for runner-up, Alexander Bjork and Zander Lombard, appear.
Other players to look out for include two-time Tour winners Ewen Ferguson and Jordan Smith and 2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn. World No.74 Adrian Otaegui, whose most recent win came in the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama last October, also plays. There’s also an appearance from Robert MacIntyre, who last won in last September’s Italian Open at Ryder Cup venue Marco Simone Golf and Country Club .
A more recent winner on the DP World Tour, Thriston Lawrence, who claimed victory in December’s South African Open in his homeland, also plays. Dan Bradbury, who won the Joburg Open, Alfred Dunhill Championship winner Ockie Strydom, and AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open champion Antoine Rozner are other relatively recent DP World Tour winners.
Another potentially interesting name in the field is Thai prodigy Ratchanon Chantananuwat, who became the youngest player to win on a tour recognised by the Official World Golf Ranking, the Asian Tour’s Trust Golf Asian Mixed Cup, last April.
Players will be competing for a purse of $2m - an identical sum to last week’s tournament. The winner will claim $340,000, and the runner-up will win $220,000.
Singapore Classic Prize Money 2023
Singapore Classic Field 2023
- Ryan Ang
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Dan Bradbury
- Christoffer Bring
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Ratchanon Chantananuwat
- Guxin Chen
- Ma Chengyao
- Todd Clements
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Wenyi Ding
- Louis Dobbelaar
- Jamie Donaldson
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Nacho Elvira
- Ewen Ferguson
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Ryan Fox
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Manu Gandas
- Deon Germishuys
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Gary Hurley
- Sam Hutsby
- Scott Jamieson
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Andrew Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Taichi Kho
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Mikko Korhonen
- Amarin Kraivixien
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Thriston Lawrence
- Joshua Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Robert MacIntyre
- Richard Mansell
- Tom McKibbin
- James Morrison
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Adrian Otaegui
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Aaron Pike
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Anthony Quayle
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Jake Redman
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Jayden Schaper
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Taiga Semikawa
- Jack Senior
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Albert Venter
- Mj Viljoen
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Oliver Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Who's In The Field For The Singapore Classic?
World No.30 Ryan Fox is the highest-ranked player in the field. Other players of note include Italian Open champion Robert MacIntyre and 2022 Andalucia Masters winner Adrian Otaegui.
What Is The Prize Money For The Singapore Classic?
The tournament offers a purse of $2m. That's the same amount that was available in last week's DP World Tour event, the Ras al Khaimah Championship.
Comments / 0