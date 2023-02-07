ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 22

Jessy Garci
3d ago

Is Adam's insane. How can he continually ask for help!? When he keeps bringing more and more in This insane and What moral obligation is he even speaking about!? These are not U.S citizens. These are Not legal immigrants or people with residency. What in the world is going on?

Reply(1)
12
Eula Saffore
3d ago

jessy and dary you are 100% right they aren't even helping the homeless in new york but yet the peoples taxes are paying for these illegal immigrants. And prices are sky high and rent and other things. And yet the disabled and elderly were lief to by Biden and Kamala that we were going to get a $2,000 monthly stimulus and got nothing. WHERE IS THE STIMULUS THAT WE WERE PROMISED. BUT YET THE ILLEGALS GET FREE THIS AND FREE THAT

Reply(2)
5
K Ashger
3d ago

Do the American people favor and do something right put them on the bus and take them to the airport somehow and ship them home

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Inside the latest sweep of a massive Manhattan homeless encampment reduced to a garbage heap

The latest of the city’s ongoing efforts to get homeless encampments off the streets of New York involved one of the larger shantytowns, located below the Manhattan Bridge. A coalition of Department of Transportation workers, NYPD officers, and Department of Social Services agents undertook the massive homeless sweep under the archway on the Manhattan side Thursday — an effort that ended in a dispute.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Third NYC legal weed shop to open its doors next week

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City’s third legal recreational marijuana dispensary will open its doors next week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. The shop, called Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store, will open Monday at 60 East 13th Street between Broadway and University Place in Manhattan, according to the governor’s office.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in February

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for February, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Feb. 8. Exam applications currently open include: administrative construction project manager; assistant resident buildings superintendent; associate housing development specialist;...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Homelessness, Housing and Hotlines in Hell’s Kitchen are All on DA Bragg’s To-Do List

It’s been an undeniably eventful first year in office for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who became the first person of color elected to the position in 2021 after a highly competitive contest. In addition to pursuing large-scale targets like the Trump Organization, the District Attorney has announced wide-ranging housing, mental health and homelessness support […] The post Homelessness, Housing and Hotlines in Hell’s Kitchen are All on DA Bragg’s To-Do List appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Health myths in the black community

A dermatologist separates fact from fiction when it comes to skin care for black men and women. A dermatologist separates fact from fiction when it comes to skin care for black men and women. Brooklyn sidewalk shed saves life. There is new scrutiny on the more than nine thousand sidewalk...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

The New York City Council Demands Pay Equity for City Government Employees

City Council Members Louis, left, & De La Rosa, center - the authors (photo: Emil Cohen/NYC Council) Our first women-majority New York City Council continues to make strides towards addressing critical inequities and disparities in the largest municipal workforce in the United States. The Council took an important step in addressing pay inequities in the municipal workforce with the recent passage of three bills. This legislative package aims to address pay disparities, occupational segregation, and the diversification and retention of city workers. Together, they will help to address many challenges impacting women and people of color in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Dumped MTA Cleaners to Get Some Cash Back After Abrupt Firings

Workers who were dumped with next to no notice from their fill-in jobs as subway car cleaners are getting a measure of payback, THE CITY has learned.More than 70 workers who were let go at the end of last year began receiving compensation for vacation and sick days after THE CITY last month reported on how they were abruptly...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC officials want to make local banks more accountable to New Yorkers

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A trio of New York City officials announced Friday that they want to make banks in the five boroughs more accountable to residents. Mayor Eric Adams, Comptroller Brad Lander, and Department of Finance (DOF) Commissioner Preston Niblack announced a pair of transparency measures to help gauge the public’s experience with local banks, 28 of which are officially designated as the city’s depository banks as of the most recently published list.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

City proposes complete redesign of Third Ave on Upper East Side

City transportation officials on Wednesday night unveiled a proposal to overhaul Third Avenue between 59th and 96th streets on the Upper East Side, converting some of the five northbound motor vehicle lanes with bus, bike and pedestrian-oriented infrastructure. The Department of Transportation, in redesigning the corridor, intends to replace two...
MANHATTAN, NY
MC

Why Are Black Families Leaving New York City?

Has New York City become too expensive for black families? It seems that black children in particular are becoming less of the population in the communities which had led someone to believe that their families are fleeing the city. When asked directly, the families not only confirm the reason, but they give an explanation for why they chose to leave. The answer is one that New York City has heard more than once.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in February

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households will receive at least another $95 in supplemental monthly benefits in February. The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA), which administers SNAP in New York announced that the extra benefits will be issued by Friday, Feb. 24, for households outside of New York City and by Tuesday, Feb. 28 for the households within the five boroughs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy