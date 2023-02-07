ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Judge rules Pennsylvania does not equitably fund public education

By George Stockburger
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dfjCN_0kffCIED00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court President Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer ruled that Pennsylvania does not adequately or equitably fund public education.

The nearly 800 page ruling comes after a months-long trial that resulted in the court finding Pennsylvania children have a constitutional right to a public education.

Under Pennsylvania’s current system, the court ruled those children’s rights are being violated.

Jubelirer said the evidence brought before them shows deep disparities in education quality depending on where students live. Because funding is tied closely to local tax revenue, the court found students in lower-wealth areas were less likely to have the resources they need to succeed.

The opinion from Jubelirer says it’s up to Pennsylvania’s legislature, Governor Josh Shapiro, and educators to fix the education system

02.07.23 Memorandum Opinion Filed Pubintlaw by George Stockburger on Scribd

“All witnesses agree that every child can learn. It is now the obligation of the Legislature, Executive Branch, and educators, to make the constitutional promise a reality in this Commonwealth,” said Jubelirer.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit were the William Penn School District; Panther Valley School District; The School District of Lancaster; Greater Johnstown School District; Wilkes-Barre Area School District; Shenandoah Valley School District; Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools; The National Association for the Advancement of Colored: People-Pennsylvania State Conference; and three parents of Pennsylvania students.

The defendants named included the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Pennsylvania House and Senate leadership, Governor Shapiro, the Pennsylvania State Board of Education, and Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid Mumin.

This is a developing story

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WKBN

Mastriano proposes bill banning drag shows in Pennsylvania public places

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano says he planned to introduce legislation that would ban drag shows on public property or in areas where minors could see. In a memo originally posted Monday and later republished Tuesday, Mastriano said the proposed legislation would place drag shows under the “adult-oriented business” classification, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Doug Mastriano misses Senate vote, skips Josh Shapiro’s inauguration

“A bigger issue is he's chosen not to come in on a voting day, that he's missing votes. That's not a good trend for politics. It's not a good trend for governing." Josh Shapiro was sworn in as governor on Tuesday before a crowd that included both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Notably absent was the man he defeated for the job: State Sen. Doug Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheetz ends 'smile policy' immediately

SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) — Sheetz's so-called "smile policy" is coming to an end.Sheetz's employee handbook previously said applicants with "obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz."According to the company, it is getting rid of the policy, but it's still leaving an impact on those already affected.It was the beginning of the new year, and Rose Counts had just started a new job at a Sheetz store in Circleville, Ohio when she was brought into work and learned about a policy with the company."I was very uncomfortable. I didn't feel...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Who are the richest people in Pennsylvania?

Ever wonder who the richest people in Pennsylvania are? We got you covered. Forbes compiles an annual list of the wealthiest individuals in the United States, and it frequently includes residents of Pennsylvania. The latest list at the end of 2022, comprising of 400 individuals, featured nine members of the Keystone state. Thomas Tull (9th in Pennsylvania, 369th in America) ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Aneka Duncan

Direct Payments Between $250 and $975 To Go Out To Americans

Residents of Pennsylvania are due to receive between $250 and $975 in property tax and rent rebate payments. These payments support older and disabled people who are less likely to afford their homes. The application is now open. The rebate program has provided eligible residents with more than $7.6 billion since its creation in 1971. (source)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
M. L. French

Opinion: Pennsylvania Might Be the Next State to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

It seems as though legalizing recreational marijuana in PA is becoming a bipartisan effort. Pennsylvania seems to be on the cusp of legalizing recreational cannabis. The former Governor and Lt. Governor, Tom Wolf and John Fetterman made it a large part of their agenda, but the Republicans had the majority in the state House and Senate, and they couldn't come to any agreements on how to move forward.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Parents outraged over racist image at Ohio school

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – It was standing room only for a Bexley school board meeting Wednesday, which comes after a blatantly racist picture was shown during morning announcements at Bexley Middle School last Friday. Parents expressed anger and passion, shed tears, and called for action. “Black History Month,” said 20-year Bexley resident Karl Woodford. “Let’s […]
BEXLEY, OH
TheDailyBeast

Missing Pennsylvania Mom Jennifer Brown Found Partially Buried

A Pennsylvania mom who vanished on Jan. 3 has been found dead, partially buried in a shallow grave in an industrial area. Jennifer Brown, 43, left her 8-year-old son with a friend and never came back to get him, which authorities said was completely out of character. “Unfortunately, I have to announce that we have found Jennifer Brown, who we have been looking for, and she is dead,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Wednesday. “We hoped and prayed that she would be safe. And she is not.” Police have not released a cause of death or said whether they have any suspects.Read it at WPVI
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House, end GOP rule

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania House in special elections Tuesday, wresting partial power from Republicans for the first time in a dozen years in the closely competitive swing state.Democrats won all three vacant Pittsburgh-area House seats to claim a slim edge over Republicans, finally securing a majority they first appeared to have won in last November's General Election. Republicans still hold the Senate, creating a political division that could make it difficult for lawmakers to send priority bills to new Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro.The special elections capped several months of electoral drama.Republicans held a comfortable...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Pa. residents struggling as evacuations cross state border

DALRINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — First News has had crews out since Friday covering the East Palestine train derailment. On Monday, evacuation orders were announced for areas in Pennsylvania as well by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Lync Repair trucking company sits on the corner of state Route 51 and Little Beaver Road. Owner Jason Blinkewicz and his […]
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WKBN

WKBN

67K+
Followers
34K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy