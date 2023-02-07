ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 368

Bitchalot
3d ago

this woman is cruel, mean and hurtful daily just cuz she thinks she's right. that's not how a woman with her job should behave. the balloon real mature of her and ppl like her. these Chinese balloons have been flying around for years. even when Trump was president and he did nothing and hid it from the public. this is the first time we did something about it!!

Reply(50)
98
The Truth
3d ago

Isn't that why she was taking off her committee assignments in the first place? Because her rhetoric against others and her hate speeches and stunts like this, and Kevin Mccarthy decides to put her right back on them.. SMH..

Reply(1)
37
Virginia Dilay
3d ago

She is ridiculous, it's been ordered by the President to shoot it down. Not you, me or anybody can say anything about his decision. Our military is to protect the citizen of the United States of America. Did the military find all the parts in the ocean and analyze it if it was or wasn't. We can't be assuming and blamming our president for making that decision for mankind. What would you have done if you were sitting in his chair. PEOPLE THINK BEFORE TAKING ACTIONS, VERBAL OR PHYSICAL...

Reply(12)
52
Related
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The Independent

‘We’re in hell’: Horrified critics share video of Marjorie Taylor Greene presiding over the House

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene briefly presided over the House to the horror of her critics. A video of Ms Greene wielding the speaker’s gavel went viral on Monday night as she momentarily replaced Kevin McCarthy, taking on the role of speaker pro tempore. “I could get used to this…” the far-right lawmaker declared on Twitter. Her critics, however, expressed the opposite sentiment, summed up with one comment: “We’re in hell.”Speaker pro tempore is a temporary position and often changes hands as representatives do certain tasks when the speaker isn’t on the floor of the House. It is a...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene unapologetic over Biden heckling after State of the Union

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was unapologetic after heckling President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address before Congress. Despite standing up and screaming “liar” at Mr Biden during the speech on Tuesday night, Ms Greene later took to Twitter to complain about the president’s supposed “yelling” during the speech. “I just got back to my office after listening to the State of the Union with Joe Biden,” she said in a video posted on Twitter. “Part of the time we couldn’t really understand what he was saying as he was yelling at people, yelling through...
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon

It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene proves Trumpism without Trump is just as obnoxious

President Biden was clearly enjoying himself. After spending the first part of his State of the Union address energetically emphasizing bipartisanship and promoting his legislative accomplishments, the president was ready to set some policy contrasts with the GOP. And Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia was ready to prove once again that Trumpism without Trump is just as obnoxious."Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage unless I agree to their economic plans. All of you at home should know what their plans are," asserted President Biden. Some jeers broke out among Republicans. The cameras panned...
COLORADO STATE
NBC News

NBC News

582K+
Followers
67K+
Post
388M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy