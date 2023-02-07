Child injured in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is injured following a shooting in Midtown Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Nelson Avenue at 3:15 p.m.

The male victim was transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition. The age of the victim has not been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

