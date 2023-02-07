ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America

Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
Really? Study Says Minnesota Has Second-Best Roads In The Country

There's only one state in the country that has better roads than we do here in Minnesota-- if you believe the results of a new study. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State. Heck, even some of our classic Minnesota food has been named the Best in America.
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?

In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
Popular and Delicious Crepe Café Announces 1st Minnesota Location

As someone who is not only a big fan of sweets but crepes, I am very excited to share the news of new crepe stores coming to Minnesota!. This past Summer it was announced that the Texas-based, fast-casual restaurant chain, Sweet Paris Crêperie, and Café, would be coming to Minnesota to open four locations! Their authentic menu and charming store design that transports you to the streets of Paris will bring a unique experience that I think we Minnesotans will LOVE!
Two SE Minnesota cheesemakers to compete in 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

(ABC 6 News) – Two southeast Minnesota cheesemakers are set to compete for the coveted title of United States Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. Dairy Farmers of America from Zumbrota and Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. from Rochester and Faribault, will compete among dairy processors from 35 U.S. states in the championship contest Feb. 21-23 at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay, Wisc.
Eichorn: Minnesota kills another business

We had a double whammy of bad news for the northland this week. First, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled against Huber Engineered Woods and their proposed $440 million mill project in Cohasset. Yesterday Huber announced they were leaving Minnesota entirely, abandoning their $450 million project. I had a call...
Minnesota offering free gun locks to all Minnesota gun owners

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is setting a goal to get gun locks in the hands of every gun owner in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota DNR gave away more than 18,000 gun locks during the Minnesota State fair but their new goal is to get them in the hands of every Minnesota gun owner.
After DC assault, Minnesota Congresswoman is recovering back home

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – After being attacked in her Washington DC apartment building, Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is recovering back in Minnesota. DC police say Representative Craig was assaulted in the elevator in her apartment building around 7:10 am Thursday but the male attacker fled when Craig defended herself. Congresswoman...
Local dairy manufacturers look to win championship cheese contest

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota dairy manufacturers are gearing up to compete for the coveted title of of U.S. Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. Four companies and co-ops have submitted entries to be evaluated later this month in Green Bay ahead of the championship. The...
Craig recovering at home at being attacked in elevator

(Undated) -- Second District Congresswoman Angie Craig says she's "very, very lucky that I was not more injured" when she was assaulted in an elevator at her apartment building in Washington D-C. Craig says she's home in Minnesota recovering. Police arrested a homeless man who allegedly grabbed Craig's neck and punched her in the chin. Craig threw hot coffee at the assailant before he fled. Craig's chief of staff said she was bruised but "physically OK" after the attack, which apparently was not politically motivated. Craig says she's thanking friends, constituents and colleagues for their outpouring of support which has been overwhelming.
