Minnesota Food Called The Best in the America
Go ahead and give yourself a pat on the back, Minnesota. Because a well-known food critic has called this Minnesota food the best in America!. Living here in Minnesota, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State.
Really? Study Says Minnesota Has Second-Best Roads In The Country
There's only one state in the country that has better roads than we do here in Minnesota-- if you believe the results of a new study. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to being ranked near the top of several national lists, right? Our health care, education, and general quality of life are all routinely top-ranked here in the North Star State. Heck, even some of our classic Minnesota food has been named the Best in America.
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?
In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
Popular and Delicious Crepe Café Announces 1st Minnesota Location
As someone who is not only a big fan of sweets but crepes, I am very excited to share the news of new crepe stores coming to Minnesota!. This past Summer it was announced that the Texas-based, fast-casual restaurant chain, Sweet Paris Crêperie, and Café, would be coming to Minnesota to open four locations! Their authentic menu and charming store design that transports you to the streets of Paris will bring a unique experience that I think we Minnesotans will LOVE!
KAAL-TV
Two SE Minnesota cheesemakers to compete in 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
(ABC 6 News) – Two southeast Minnesota cheesemakers are set to compete for the coveted title of United States Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. Dairy Farmers of America from Zumbrota and Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. from Rochester and Faribault, will compete among dairy processors from 35 U.S. states in the championship contest Feb. 21-23 at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay, Wisc.
mprnews.org
'Lizzo! Blizzard! Blizzo!' These 6th graders nailed the Name a Snowplow contest
Move over recording academy, Lizzo has another award worth celebrating. “Blizzo” won second place in the 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest for the Minnesota Department of Transportation. While the name came from multiple sources, no one championed it as hard as Ann Mack’s sixth grade class...
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Eichorn: Minnesota kills another business
We had a double whammy of bad news for the northland this week. First, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled against Huber Engineered Woods and their proposed $440 million mill project in Cohasset. Yesterday Huber announced they were leaving Minnesota entirely, abandoning their $450 million project. I had a call...
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota offering free gun locks to all Minnesota gun owners
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota is setting a goal to get gun locks in the hands of every gun owner in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and the Minnesota DNR gave away more than 18,000 gun locks during the Minnesota State fair but their new goal is to get them in the hands of every Minnesota gun owner.
Where’s the best pizza in Minnesota? Jason DeRusha gives his top 25 spots
With National Pizza Day arriving once again, the debate of “Where’s the best pizza spot in Minnesota?” is as hot as ever. Where do Minnesotans and Jason DeRusha think you can get the best slice?
Check Out This Amazing Minnesota North Shore Airbnb
Last October Amie and I spent four nights at this Airbnb cabin on the North Shore of Lake Superior just north of Grand Marais -- and it just might be the most beautiful Airbnb rental in Minnesota. The Auga Norte cabin is the perfect getaway for two with spectacular views...
KIMT
After DC assault, Minnesota Congresswoman is recovering back home
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – After being attacked in her Washington DC apartment building, Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is recovering back in Minnesota. DC police say Representative Craig was assaulted in the elevator in her apartment building around 7:10 am Thursday but the male attacker fled when Craig defended herself. Congresswoman...
Snowball Fight Caught On Camera By Unusual Suspects in Minnesota
While Minnesota kids are wishing for another snow day, the animals in our state are having a little fun! In case you missed it, caught on camera was a snowball fight by some of the biggest animals in our state. Como Park Zoo & Conservatory Animals Caught On Camera Having...
KEYC
Local dairy manufacturers look to win championship cheese contest
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Southern Minnesota dairy manufacturers are gearing up to compete for the coveted title of of U.S. Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. Four companies and co-ops have submitted entries to be evaluated later this month in Green Bay ahead of the championship. The...
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
This Is The Most Popular Fast Food Chain In Minnesota
Cheapism compiled a list of the most popular fast food restaurants in each state.
willmarradio.com
Craig recovering at home at being attacked in elevator
(Undated) -- Second District Congresswoman Angie Craig says she's "very, very lucky that I was not more injured" when she was assaulted in an elevator at her apartment building in Washington D-C. Craig says she's home in Minnesota recovering. Police arrested a homeless man who allegedly grabbed Craig's neck and punched her in the chin. Craig threw hot coffee at the assailant before he fled. Craig's chief of staff said she was bruised but "physically OK" after the attack, which apparently was not politically motivated. Craig says she's thanking friends, constituents and colleagues for their outpouring of support which has been overwhelming.
qhubonews.com
Remarks by Vice President Harris on Creating a Clean Energy Economy and Good-Paying, Union Jobs
THE VICE PRESIDENT: Hi, everyone. (Applause.) Oh, it’s good to see everyone. Hi. Please have a seat. I’m here to announce the shift change. (Laughter.) Oh, it’s good to be with everyone. And, Mr. Vice President, Wade, thank you for that introduction. (Laughter.) But really, truly, Wade,...
It’s Nat’l Pizza Day: Can You Name Minnesota’s Favorite Topping?
Pepperoni is the favorite pizza topping in America, but when it comes to Minnesotans, we prefer something a little different. We're also not counting cheese, because that would be like counting sauce. I tried a sample slice of Chicken Barbecue pizza once at Kwik Trip, and it was amazing. But,...
Love Chocolate? Check Out These Top Shops In Minnesota
I'm not complaining about all of the breweries that Minnesota has, but I think we need to slide that over for just a moment and highlight something else in our state - CHOCOLATE! To me, a drive to see multiple chocolate shops in a day sounds like the perfect road trip!
