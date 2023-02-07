Read full article on original website
Related
Only 1 of the Top 100 Pizza Places in the US is in Missouri
A list has been revealed ranking the top 100 pizza places in the entire US, and only one spot from Missouri was good enough to crack the top 100 list. Missouri is known for its BBQ, so which pizza place is representing the Show-Me State on this epic list of amazing pizza places?
Watch the Chinese Spy Balloon that Crossed Missouri Get Shot Down
The alleged spy balloon from China that has kept everyone's attention for the past couple of days is no more. What is believed to be a surveillance balloon that crossed over Missouri has now been shot down. As we shared early Friday, the path of the Chinese balloon that's expected...
Brilliant Meteor Streaks Across the Sky Above Missouri & Arkansas
It was reportedly seen by hundreds in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas and now there are multiple videos that show a brilliant meteor as it streaked across the night sky. According to the numerous reports on the American Meteor Society website, this bright space rock burned up in the atmosphere...
When the US Army Found Out How Stubborn Missouri Mules Really Are
This just in. Missouri mules are stubborn. How stubborn are they? Just ask any serviceman or woman who had to deal with them during World War 2 when the US Army drafted them into service. I found this brand new video share of newsreel footage of the moment Missouri mules...
Ben, a St. Louis Zoo Bear Escaped His Enclosure, But Don’t Worry
A St. Louis Zoo bear went on an adventure. Somehow, he managed to escape his enclosure sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, but no need to worry now. The St. Louis Zoo just shared this remarkable story about Ben. He's a Andean bear that escaped his enclosure and was found at around 9:40am Tuesday morning as a free man bear.
Iowa Family Shares Their Sometimes Not-So-Glamorous Farming Life
If you watch some farm family videos on YouTube, you'd almost think that farming was just one big party. There's one Iowa family that's keeping it real and showing how not-so-glamorous their farm life really is sometimes and it's perfect. Do yourself a favor. If you don't already, follow the...
