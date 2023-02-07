ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

How Many Major Cities are There in Michigan?

When it comes to land size, Michigan is decent compared to the rest of the states. According to statesymbolsusa.org, Michigan is 22 on the list of states from biggest to smallest. Making Michigan larger than more than half of the United States. However, we all know that size isn't everything....
MICHIGAN STATE
Made in Michigan: Morley’s Candy (and a Gallery of Old Michigan Sweet Shops)

(Oh, please - we know better than that.....) So what if you're single? There's chocolate to keep you company. Chocolate-covered cherries, chocolate hearts, boxes and boxes of assorted chocolates, filled with vanilla cream, caramels, nougat, fudge, orange, raspberry, peanut butter, almonds, brazil nuts, raisins... chocolate this and chocolate that...chocolate everywhere and for everyone!
MICHIGAN STATE
Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?

Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
MICHIGAN STATE
Can You Legally Set Booby Traps to Protect Your Property in Michigan?

They do it all the time in the movies. Would-be criminals are often thwarted by elaborate contraptions just before they strike. But is it legal?. Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) took setting booby traps to a whole new level in 'Home Alone.' The 8-year-old successfully outsmarted Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) numerous times to protect the family's Chicago-area bungalow.
MICHIGAN STATE
Has Michigan Ever Hosted the Olympics?

The Olympics is the most coveted competition for many athletes. The Olympic Games are considered the world's foremost sports competition with more than 200 teams, representing sovereign states and territories, participating. The next summer Olympics is set to happen next year in 2024 in Paris, France. Why hasn't the state...
DETROIT, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

