This Michigan Mansion Is One Of The Most Terrifying Places In America
Call me a chicken if you want, but I hate being scared!. The ONLY THING I like about Halloween is the candy. People who actually enjoy being scared at haunted houses blow my mind. But If you're one of those people that likes to be scared this might be some...
I’ve Heard of Breaking Into Cabins But Stealing The Whole Cabin?
A Michigan man has been charged in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan. Apparently, someone has seen the missing cabin and that is why a man has been charged with its disappearance. Having a cabin up north is definitely a Michigan thing. I've known several people...
Walk Through This Mid-Century Gem For Sale in Okemos, Michigan
Trying to find the perfect home can be difficult to do. You want to make sure you're in an excellent location for what your priorities are, like if you're on the lookout for the best schools or if you really want to focus on country living. But, you also want...
How Many Major Cities are There in Michigan?
When it comes to land size, Michigan is decent compared to the rest of the states. According to statesymbolsusa.org, Michigan is 22 on the list of states from biggest to smallest. Making Michigan larger than more than half of the United States. However, we all know that size isn't everything....
Need An Unusual Michigan Valentine’s Day Gift? How About Ghost Hunting?
If you have been with your significant other for a long time and are looking for something unusual to do for Valentine's Day, how about ghost hunting?. Sure a Valentine's Day card can be nice, there's the goto heart-shaped box of chocolates, flowers, jewelry, and maybe a nice dinner for two will get you through the holiday tried and true.
Made in Michigan: Morley’s Candy (and a Gallery of Old Michigan Sweet Shops)
(Oh, please - we know better than that.....) So what if you're single? There's chocolate to keep you company. Chocolate-covered cherries, chocolate hearts, boxes and boxes of assorted chocolates, filled with vanilla cream, caramels, nougat, fudge, orange, raspberry, peanut butter, almonds, brazil nuts, raisins... chocolate this and chocolate that...chocolate everywhere and for everyone!
Is it Illegal in Michigan to Eat Before Paying at the Grocery Store?
You might have found yourself snacking on something while shopping at the grocery store. Or seen someone helping themselves to a few grapes that they planned on paying for. As a kid my mom would always yell at me to stop and that I would get in trouble. Was her...
Have You Seen These Frozen Sand Sculptures Along Lake Michigan?
The weather has the capability of creating some crazy phenomena. Take Michigan for example. It can be sunny and tepid one minute, and the next minute we're getting golf ball-sized hail. But what about cold weather phenomena? And I'm not talking about blizzard amounts of snow. I'm talking about frozen...
I-94 in Michigan Was First Border-to-Border Interstate in the U.S.
Michigan was the first state to have a border-to-border interstate and to pave those damn roads. Michigan has the honor of being the first state in a lot of different groundbreaking ways in the United States. For example:. The first 3 tunnels in the world. The first to get phone...
Great Concerts and Events Coming to West Michigan in February
February is a busy month for concerts around the west Michigan area. There is also ballet, Chinese dance, comedy, basketball, hockey, and professional wrestling. Wednesday, February 8, 2023 - 7 pm - vs. The Stockton Kings. Thursday, February 9, 2023 - 7 pm - vs. The Stockton Kings. Monday, February...
Is It Legal or Illegal to Openly Carry A Pistol In Michigan?
Is it legal or illegal to openly carry a pistol in the state of Michigan without a Concealed Pistol License?. I've hunted a lifetime in the state of Michigan and have hauled several shotguns, a muzzleloader, and a rifle in my car or truck to go hunting on state, federal, and private land. I never needed a permit to carry those guns but they were also in a case, unloaded and separated from the ammo, and were not in plain view of other drivers since they were either in the trunk of the car or behind the seat of the truck.
Adopt Your Valentine! Reduced Adoption Fees at More Than 40 Michigan Shelters Starts This Week
Been looking to bring a furry family member into your home? You'll find reduced adoption fees at Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters event starting this week!. Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters February 9-15, 2023. Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less per animal...
Can You Legally Set Booby Traps to Protect Your Property in Michigan?
They do it all the time in the movies. Would-be criminals are often thwarted by elaborate contraptions just before they strike. But is it legal?. Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) took setting booby traps to a whole new level in 'Home Alone.' The 8-year-old successfully outsmarted Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) numerous times to protect the family's Chicago-area bungalow.
Stereotypes Michiganders Have to Accept About Themselves
Are you guilty of feeding all 10 of these Michigander stereotypes?. There are many stereotypes about Michiganders that are totally wrong. For example, very few of us speak like we're from Fargo, North Dakota. Also, we don't all love cold snowy winters. However, there are a handful of stereotypes that...
Michigan Woman Stole $30,000 From Family Member For Her Online Boyfriend
We hear way too often about people being catfished and scammed online. They often fall victim to heartless individuals that have no problem targeting vulnerable men and women who might not realize what's happening until it's too late. A Michigan woman is accused of stealing money from a family member...
Michigan School Teacher Plants Bomb Threat Note To Get A Day Off
There has been a rash of bomb threats at Michigan schools in the past week and one of those threats came from a note that was placed by a teacher wanting to get the day off. In the past two weeks, there have been a series of threats made at schools all around Michigan and even some Michigan Walmart stores have received bomb threats.
These Were the Only Two Women to be Executed in Michigan
Since the 1700s, only two women were executed in our state. Others were sentenced to death and executed in other states, but these were the only two where their fates took place in Michigan. The first was in April 1763 when a female Native American slave, owned by a Mr....
Michigan’s Most Popular Way To Eat Eggs Is Revealed
If you hang out with me for more than five minutes you will learn how much I love breakfast. There are so many great choices for breakfast that it's sometimes hard to decide what to get. One thing that every good breakfast has to have is some kind of egg.
Do You Have Unclaimed Property Being Held By The State of Michigan?
The State of Michigan just celebrated National Unclaimed Property Day, and they’re just begging for people to go online and see if the state has the property that belongs to them. And it’s easy. You just go to the Michigan Unclaimed Property website, enter your name, city, and...
Has Michigan Ever Hosted the Olympics?
The Olympics is the most coveted competition for many athletes. The Olympic Games are considered the world's foremost sports competition with more than 200 teams, representing sovereign states and territories, participating. The next summer Olympics is set to happen next year in 2024 in Paris, France. Why hasn't the state...
