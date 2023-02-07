Read full article on original website
Celebrating Career and Technical Education (CTE) is CPSD February Calendar Feature
Clover Park School District announcement. This year’s theme for the Clover Park School District calendar is “Imagine.” Students approach everything they do without limitations, knowing they can achieve any goal they have for their future. This February is Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, and we are...
Black Health & Wellness Free workshop
Tacoma Urban League announcement. How often do you think about your family’s health and wellness? Do you know the best ways to help you and your family alleviate stress? Do you want to learn new tasty and healthy meal ideas?. If you answered YES to at least one of...
The BECU Foundation Announces 2022 Housing Stability Grant Recipients
The BECU Foundation today announced the 2022 nonprofit recipients of its inaugural Housing Stability Grant. Through an invitation-only submission process, eight local nonprofit organizations were awarded grants of $100,000 each to help prevent homelessness in BECU’s service areas and support financial well-being. “As a cooperative, we are committed to...
Cascade Christian Schools opens new junior high building
Submitted by Cascade Christian Schools. Puyallup, WA – Cascade Christian Schools recently opened the doors to their new junior high building. Construction began in 2019 and includes multiple stages. The ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorated the completion of stage 2, which opened 6 new classrooms to junior high students. Educational and athletic facility experts Jeff Brown Architecture and Absher Construction designed the classroom wing of the junior high building.
DuPont Leverages Technology to Support Public Safety
City of DuPont announcement. The City of DuPont is implementing new technology to enhance public safety. The city is in the process of installing both remote-view cameras on various city properties and automated traffic-enforcement systems in intersections and school zones. Both systems should be fully operational and in use by spring 2023.
Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on Feb. 13
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend online by visiting the meeting Zoom webinar link or the...
Rotary Club of Lakewood February Student of the Month: Grace Rodgers
Clover Park School District announcement. Rotary Club of Lakewood named Steilacoom High School senior Grace Rodgers the February Student of the Month at its Feb. 3 meeting. Grace Rodgers is an exceptional student who loves to challenge herself academically. To date, she has completed 14 rigorous Advanced Placement (AP) courses that may be used to receive college credit. After graduation, she plans to attend college and study psychology.
Beautiful mutants: a PLU biology class harvests for the future
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. About two years ago, PLU professor Neva Laurie-Berry partnered with a world-class plant research center. The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in St. Louis, Mo., sends Laurie-Berry’s BIOL 358 Plant Physiology class millet seeds with random mutations. Student teams study plants in PLU’s warm, sunny…
Steilacoom Town Administrator February 10 Report to Council
Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s February 10 report to the Town Council by clicking here or reading below. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Pierce Transit Invites Comment on Fare Amendment Proposal
Pierce Transit announcement. Pierce Transit invites the public to provide feedback on proposed fare amendments. The chart below demonstrates existing Adult fares and proposed ORCA LIFT fares. Existing Fare TypesORCA LIFT. Adult ORCA Monthly Pass$72.00$36.00. Adult PT-Specific Pass (30 day rolling)$62.00. Adult Cash$2.00. Adult ORCA e-purse$2.00$1.00. Adult ORCA Regional All-day...
PLU to spend March 1 remembering Ambassador Chris Stevens and exploring international diplomacy and service
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. Pacific Lutheran University’s Wang Center for Global and Community Engaged Education will host the sixth biennial Ambassador Chris Stevens Celebration of Service on March 1. The celebration offers a day of events focused on international service, highlighted by a Peace Corps service panel and keynote…
Property Tax Exemption Seminar
Pierce County announcement. Calling older adults and people with disabilities. A Property Tax Exemption Seminar is scheduled for Wednesday, March 1 at 1 p.m. at the Parkland/Spanaway Library 13718 Pacific Ave S. Tacoma, WA 98444. Join us for a property tax exemption seminar on March 1, from 1-3 p.m. at...
Tidy-Up Tacoma collects 2,000 pounds of trash in January
City of Tacoma social media post. We collected nearly 2,000 lbs. of garbage/debris in January through the Tidy-Up Tacoma initiative! Below are some before & after photos from across Tacoma. More info on this litter/graffiti removal effort, including the schedule of cleanup locations cityoftacoma.org/tidyup.
In the Book Nook with … Toni Kief
Author Toni Kief from Marysville, Washington, spent 43 years as an independent insurance investigator and is now retired. Near her 60th birthday, she was dared to write and started with short bios and Flash fiction. Her novel “Mildred in Disguise with Diamonds” from the Mildred Unchained the unexpected series received the 2019 Apple Book Award and an IHIBRP Recommended read award. In 2022 “Saints, Strangers and Rosehip Tea” was awarded with the Highly Recommended Award from the Historical Fiction Co. Toni is a founding member of the Writers Cooperative of the Pacific Northwest. At this point writing is her life, career, and hobby.
Inspiration
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier announcement. It was hard to watch. A year ago, Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine. (Actually, the Russian efforts to subjugate Ukraine extends back to 2014 with the annexation of Crimea). Many of my generation and older can vividly recall Soviet tanks rolling into Czechoslovakia in...
Obituary Notices – February 10, 2023
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Leona Sae Betteridge. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
“A Night at the Sands” A Tribute to Frank Sinatra
Submitted by Susan Berven, Lakewood Elks. “A Night at the Sands” A Tribute to Frank Sinatra starring Joey Jewell as Sinatra! Jim Kerl’s Swinging Sixties Orchestra will perform with Joey Jewell. Chris Anderson will sing the music of Michael Buble’. Special guest Sue Nixon. TICKETS $25 per...
Five Reasons Why You Can’t…
Submitted by Greg Rediske. …volunteer to coach a baseball team in the Lakewood Baseball Club:. “I don’t know anything about coaching a kids’ baseball team.”. Rebuttal: You don’t need to know about coaching. You don’t need to know too much about baseball. (Perhaps it would be important to know that you should run to first base after hitting the ball. If that is a mystery, perhaps this excuse would work. Otherwise, no.) The LBC can offer all the help you need with scheduling a practice. I, for one, can forward a listing and timing of all drills needed for practice. For T-Ball, it’s as much about keeping everyone entertained in between the skills-learning! In-person help for early practices will be available upon request.
