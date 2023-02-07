Submitted by Greg Rediske. …volunteer to coach a baseball team in the Lakewood Baseball Club:. “I don’t know anything about coaching a kids’ baseball team.”. Rebuttal: You don’t need to know about coaching. You don’t need to know too much about baseball. (Perhaps it would be important to know that you should run to first base after hitting the ball. If that is a mystery, perhaps this excuse would work. Otherwise, no.) The LBC can offer all the help you need with scheduling a practice. I, for one, can forward a listing and timing of all drills needed for practice. For T-Ball, it’s as much about keeping everyone entertained in between the skills-learning! In-person help for early practices will be available upon request.

