Read full article on original website
Related
sweetwaternow.com
Local Plumber Asks City to Consider Requiring Trade Licenses
ROCK SPRINGS — After witnessing an increase in the amount of improper installations of water heaters, a local plumber is asking the City of Rock Springs to consider requiring a plumbing license before plumbing-related work within city limits can be completed. During the Rock Springs City Council meeting last...
sweetwaternow.com
Scouts Visit BLM Wild Horse Facility
ROCK SPRINGS — Scouts BSA Troops 8 and 307 recently visited the Rock Springs Bureau of Land Management Horse Facility. On February 3 the troops toured the facility with BLM employee DJ Wellhouse. Those on the tour were Scouts Jacob Trautman, Ava Rowsell, Rileigh Trautman and Elizabeth Burton, and Scoutmasters Sandra Troutman and Laura Rowsell.
sweetwaternow.com
GRFD to Apply for FEMA Grant for New Breathing Apparatus
GREEN RIVER — The Green River City Council unanimously authorized the submission of a FY22 Assistance to Firefighters Grant to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to purchase new self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) during Tuesday night’s meeting. The estimated grant total is $298,009 with a 5 percent match,...
county10.com
1 dead, 1 injured in February 8 Sweetwater County head-on collision
(Sweetwater County, WY) – A head-on collision was reported on the evening of February 8, occurring on I 80 and Foothill Blvd., that resulted in one death and one injury, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) preliminary report posted on February 9. The deceased has been identified as...
sweetwaternow.com
Plan Ahead for a Safe Ice Fishing Trip
GREEN RIVER — Midway through ice fishing season at Flaming Gorge Reservoir ice continues to build and the fish are still biting. This is a great time to hit the Gorge as there are sections of the reservoir that have not seen ice in years. “We encourage anglers to...
sweetwaternow.com
Birth Announcement: Zephyr Lane Lindig
Zephyr Lane Lindig was born January 27, 2023, at 2:03 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs. He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 20 1/2 inches long at the time of birth. He was welcomed into the world by proud parents Ana and Zack Lindig....
sweetwaternow.com
Linda Sue Burgess (February 23, 1956 – February 5, 2023)
Linda Sue Burgess, 66, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born on February 23, 1956 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence Burdette Sager and Anna Lou Sager (Dellit). Linda grew up in Clinton and graduated with the class of 1974.
sweetwaternow.com
California Man Arrested in Sweetwater County for Multi-State Domestic Disturbance
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A 28-year-old California man was arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) in Sweetwater County for allegedly abusing his ex-girlfriend and stabbing her in the leg after sneaking into her commercial truck. On February 4 at 12:46 p.m., WHP troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic...
sweetwaternow.com
Winter Seed Sowing Can Give Residents a Start on Gardens
SWEETWATER COUNTY — It’s not too late to start winter seed sowing and have plants ready for spring and summer planting. During a recent discussion at the White Mountain Library, local gardener Laura Schmid-Pizzato gave residents tips on how to start winter seed sowing by using plastic jugs.
county17.com
Wyoming resident dead, 1 injured after head on-crash near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. – One person is dead and another injured after a head-on crash near Rock Springs on Wednesday evening. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary report, a Kia Sportage was heading eastbound on Foothill Boulevard when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve. The Kia crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ram pickup.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 9 – February 10, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
sweetwaternow.com
WYDOT Extends N Street Bridge Closure
ROCK SPRINGS — The daytime closure of the N Street bridge near the Rock Springs Civic Center will continue through tomorrow and again next week on Tuesday, February 14 and Wednesday, February 15. Crews have run into some unexpected setbacks with drilling. The routine inspection work was initially scheduled...
sweetwaternow.com
#ANSWERED: 52 Percent of People Surveyed Prefer 5-Day School Week
A few weeks ago, SweetwaterNOW ran a three-part series on the implementation of the 4-day school week in Sweetwater County School District No. 1. While that series highlighted a few opinions from select individuals, we wanted to get a better look at your opinions and feelings on the 4-day school week. SweetwaterNOW asked you to #TELLUS if you are in favor of the 4-day school week, or if you preferred the 5-day school week.
sweetwaternow.com
Sterling Matthew Suhr (February 19, 1964 – February 6, 2023)
Sterling Matthew Suhr, 58, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs. He was born February 19, 1964 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Maynard Eldon Suhr and Carolyn Louise Moon. Mr. Suhr attended schools in Rock Springs...
sweetwaternow.com
GR Student Becomes First in Wyoming to Earn a Computer Science Micro Credential
GREEN RIVER — Expedition Academy High School student Jon Thompson has become the first student in Wyoming to earn a Computer Science Micro Credential. Jon earned the credential in the Hardware and Software content area. The Student Micro Credential program sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Education consists of...
sweetwaternow.com
Suspect Arrested in Connection to Wyoming Club Shooting
ROCK SPRINGS — A 31-year-old Rock Springs man has been detained in connection to a shooting that occurred at the Wyoming Club late Saturday evening on January 28. The Rock Springs Police Department arrested Parker Thomas Simpson on Monday, February 1 following the investigation into a report of a single gunshot round that went through the front window of the K Street tavern and lodged behind the bar.
sweetwaternow.com
Golden Eagles Ink Tigers’ Hudson Conrad
After years of hard work and dedication on the field, Rock Springs High School senior Hudson Conrad committed his future to the Laramie County Community College (LCCC) Golden Eagles soccer team. “I’ve been playing soccer ever since I could walk and kick a ball,” Conrad said. All credit...
Comments / 0