Seymour Duncan brings the funk with standalone release of Cory Wong signature Clean Machine pickups

guitar.com
“I’m kind of stepping back into the heavy now”: Jason Newsted is forming a new band and returning to metal
Ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is set to return to the heavy metal music scene, and is already forming his new band to do so. The musician was speaking during a new interview when made his intentions for the future clear. Since departing from Metallica in 2001, Newsted has gradually moved...
Why You Misheard That Word on Manfred Mann’s ‘Blinded by the Light’
"Blinded by the Light" had disappeared into obscurity in the years after its release on Bruce Springsteen's Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J. Then Manfred Mann's Earth Band garbled a lyric, and their cover shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Springsteen's only chart-topping composition. On one level,...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Japanese fusion legend Masayoshi Takanaka shred on an awe-inspiring surfboard guitar
Revered for his contributions to Japanese popular music, Takanaka is equally well-known for his love of truly jaw-dropping custom guitars. When you think of outrageously oversized custom electric guitars – the kind that get chiropractors salivating – a few prominent examples probably come to mind. There's Jared Dines,...
Guitar World Magazine
Joe Perry recalls the time he accidentally stole a pedal from Jeff Beck – and gave him one of the first Klon Centaurs in return
The Aerosmith guitarist gifted Beck "the ’59 Les Paul of pedals" during rehearsals for the latter's all-star Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction performance in 2009 "to adjust the karma" Aerosmith electric guitar player Joe Perry was hugely influenced by Jeff Beck, seeing at least one show on...
guitar.com
Tony Iommi shares excitement for Black Sabbath ballet: “It doesn’t come any more unpredictable than this”
A Black Sabbath-themed ballet show is coming to Birmingham, UK later this year, and Tony Iommi has shared his excitement for the upcoming event. Black Sabbath – The Ballet will be hosted at the Birmingham Hippodrome in the band’s home city for five shows in September 2023, before moving around to other venues across England.
‘The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Admits He and John Lennon Raised ‘Holy Hell’ With The Hollywood Vampires
After The Monkees ended as both a band and a television series, Micky Dolenz spent several years exploring other aspects of the entertainment business. However, he remained a staple of the Hollywood nighttime scene due to a longtime friendship with Alice Cooper. Their recreational softball team turned drinking club became the legendary Hollywood Vampires. This eclectic band of musicians held court at Hollywood Rainbow Bar and Grill, raising what Dolenz called “holy hell” with a group that included John Lennon and Keith Moon.
George Harrison Went on a Date With a Disney Actor and Fans Nearly Took Her Eye out With a Ballpoint Pen
George Harrison went on a date with Disney actor Hayley Mills for a charity event. George's fans nearly stabbed Mills in the eye with a ballpoint pen.
Ghost are teasing something massive: “Jesus is coming”
Something is afoot in the world of Ghost - is it a new EP or the return of the messiah?
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-delayed reboot of a Stephen King classic that already got 8 sequels and a remake finally finds a home
The Stephen King business is still booming, with literally dozens of the horror icon’s works currently in various stages of development or production, so you may have completely forgotten about Children of the Corn reboot that shot almost three years ago. A new spin on the famous story wasn’t...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys
Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
Why John Wayne Refused A Lead Role In An Oscar-Winning Film
John Wayne is one of the most iconic western movie stars of all time. While he appeared in some big films such as Rio Bravo, The Searchers, Stagecoach, The Shootist, and more, he turned down one lead role in a film that ended up winning an Oscar. John wasn’t afraid...
Guitar World Magazine
Julian Lage takes an acoustic turn while Ally Venable turns up the heat in this week's essential guitar tracks
We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
Guitar World Magazine
Andy Fairweather Low: “I got Fender to make me an Esquire tuned to A... a beast. I tried using that with Eric Clapton and he said, ‘Put that away! Play a proper guitar’”
Defiantly old-school in his approach to music-making, with a delightfully quirky taste in guitars to boot, everybody’s favourite sideman has a new solo album, Flang Dang. Andy Fairweather Low first stepped into the spotlight and released a solo album 17 years ago. More accustomed to being a sideman to the likes of Roger Waters, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison and George Harrison, he’s gone on record in the past declaring that he is more comfortable in that role rather than bandleader.
Guitar World Magazine
DOD relaunches beloved Overdrive Preamp 250 pedal
Last year, Cor-Tek – the parent company of Cort Guitars – announced that it had purchased the DigiTech and DOD pedal brands from Samsung. Samsung acquired DigiTech/DOD's former parent company, Harman, in 2017, and subsequently laid off the staff of both brands, and ceased development and production of their products.
Guitar World Magazine
This offset acoustic is made almost entirely from reclaimed acrylic – and it sounds surprisingly good
We’ve not, however, come across a home build quite like this: a zero-percent wood acoustic guitar, made almost entirely out of recycled plastic. We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for The Pick team to contact you with great news, content and offers. Matt is a Staff...
Guitar World Magazine
Joe Bonamassa shows you how to incorporate volume swells into your solos
One of the most expressive tools for electric guitar players is the use of the volume swell. An essential element in the arsenals of such legendary players as Danny Gatton, Roy Buchanan, Walter Trout, and, of course, Jeff Beck, a volume swell is produced by raising the volume of the guitar from zero to “on” after picking a string.
