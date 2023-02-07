Yair Rodriguez promises to KO Josh Emmett to win the interim featherweight title at UFC 284: “I have better tools”

Read full article on original website
Alexander Volkanovksi claims Islam Makhachev was “feeling a little frail” during their UFC 284 faceoff
Alexander Volkanovski is claiming Islam Makhachev was ‘feeling a little frail’ during their UFC 284 press conference face-off. UFC 284 takes place tomorrow, Saturday February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Headlining the event will be Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) for...
UFC reportedly makes massive changes to contracts including more restrictions and waiver to prevent class action lawsuits
The UFC has made massive changes to their contracts, just one month after Francis Ngannou left the promotion. ‘The Predator’ famously left the promotion as heavyweight champion late last month. Ngannou negotiated with Dana White and the UFC for the majority of 2022, however, the two sides were unable to come to a new deal. At the time, the heavyweight stated that while the money was good, there were other issues with the contract.
UFC 284 | Pro fighters make their picks for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski title fight
In the main event of UFC 284, Islam Makhachev looks to defend his lightweight title for the first time against featherweight champ, Alexander Volkanovski. Heading into the fight, Makhachev is a -400 favorite while the Aussie is a +285 underdog on FanDuel. Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to...
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will easily become heavyweight champion in return: “He’s now going with guys that suck, of course he can be champion”
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will coast to championship status in the heavyweight division. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that win, Jones announced his intentions to move up in weight and even vacated his light-heavyweight championship. Three years on, we’re finally getting close to seeing it happen.
Jamahal Hill advises fellow UFC champion Alex Pereira to focus on his rematch with Israel Adesanya: “He was getting his ass whopped”
UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has given Alex Pereira some advice ahead of his upcoming rematch with Israel Adesanya. Ever since capturing the belt at UFC 283, Jamahal Hill has been a man in high demand. ‘Sweet Dreams’ battered and bruised Glover Teixeira to become the new champion and now, plenty of potential challengers are lining up at his door.
Dan Hooker requests Dana White allow him to compete on upcoming Power Slap pay-per-view: “Show/win and I’m in”
Dan Hooker is requesting Dana White allow him to compete on the upcoming Power Slap pay-per-view. ‘Power Slap’ premiered on Wednesday, January 18th on TBS to a viewing audience of approximately 295,000. The numbers have been growing as has the controversy surrounding the ‘sport’. One of the...
Parker Porter plans to “bite down” on his mouthpiece and “start throwing leather” with Justin Tafa at UFC 284: “I think we are getting a good finish in the first round”
Parker Porter plans to stand and trade with Justin Tafa. Porter is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 284 as he goes into enemy territory against Tafa on the pay-per-view portion of the card. On paper, it could be a fun fight and that is what Porter is expecting as he believes he and Tafa are going to bite down on their mouthpieces and trade leather.
Chael Sonnen explains how Josh Emmett and Yair Rodriguez “botched” their championship fight at UFC 284
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he isn’t a fan of how Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett have built up their UFC 284 title fight. This Saturday night in Australia, the co-main event will feature Yair Rodriguez vs Josh Emmett. In that contest, the two will compete for the UFC interim featherweight championship.
Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will be at lightweight, uncertain if winner gets a title shot
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler won’t be fighting at welterweight after all. It was recently announced that McGregor and Chandler will coach TUF and will fight later this year. It was then reported the fight would be at welterweight, with even Chandler saying that will be the case, but now White says it will be at lightweight.
Josh Emmett hits back at fans critical of his upcoming title opportunity at UFC 284: “It’s just because they cannot do it”
Josh Emmett has hit back at fans for criticising his interim title fight against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 284 this weekend. In the co-main event of the evening, Josh Emmett and Yair Rodriguez will battle it out over the UFC interim featherweight championship. In doing so, they will set up the next challenger for Alexander Volkanovski.
Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz replace Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan on commentary desk for UFC 284
Michael Bisping and Dominick Cruz will replace Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan on the commentary desk for UFC 284. UFC 284 takes place this Saturday, February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. In the main event, lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) will be defending his title...
Alexander Volkanovski doubts Islam Makhachev will actually look for KO win: “Him coming looking for a knockout, that’s an unnecessary risk”
Alexander Volkanovski isn’t sure Islam Makhachev will actually strike with him. Volkanovski is set to move up to lightweight to fight for the title against Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 284. In the lead-up to the scrap, Makhachev has been critical of Volkanovski’s wrestling, while also saying he is gunning for the KO.
Deontay Wilder offers Francis Ngannou boxing match followed by MMA bout: “I would love to do that one in Africa”
Deontay Wilder has offered Francis Ngannou a boxing match followed by an MMA bout. Francis Ngannou recently parted ways with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and in doing so vacated his heavyweight title. The promotion and Ngannou could not come to terms on a new contract. ‘The Predator’ (17-3 MMA)...
Islam Makhachev believes Michael Chandler will retire following his fight with Conor McGregor: “This fight is last fight for him”
Islam Makhachev has predicted that Michael Chandler will leave the UFC following his fight with Conor McGregor later this year. After months of waiting, the return of Conor McGregor was finally announced last week. The Irishman will be back in action later on in 2023, facing Michael Chandler, after the two coach opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter.
Rafael dos Anjos backs Alexander Volkanovski to defeat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284: “He will shock the world on Saturday”
Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos expects Alexander Volkanovski to do the unthinkable at UFC 284 this Saturday in Perth, Australia. Dos Anjos is hungry to return to the octagon after a successful leap back into the win column in December last year at UFC Orlando. The Brazilian scored a second-round submission over Bryan Barberena.
CTE expert Dr. Bennet Omalu speaks out against Dana White’s “primitive” Power Slap League: “It is very dumb”
CTE expert Dr. Bennet Omalu has lashed out at UFC president Dana White over the dangers of his Power Slap league. While the numbers have been good, Dana White’s Power Slap league has generated a lot of controversy. Between the low pay and known health concerns, it’s understandable to see why there’s been so much pessimism surrounding it.
Alexander Volkanovski eager to test the waters at welterweight if successful at UFC 284: “If my goal is to do three belts, I don’t care who it is”
On Sunday morning, in Perth, Australia, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski could become a two-weight division champion. However, that may not be enough. Volkanovski will challenge for Islam Makhachev’s lightweight title in the Dagestan native’s first title defense at UFC 284. Having cleared out the featherweight division, Volkanovski is moving up to become the fifth ‘double champ’ in the history of the UFC.
Michael Chandler anticipates second-round knockout over Conor McGregor following ‘TUF 31’: “Hopefully it comes to fruition”
Michael Chandler is anticipating a second-round knockout over Conor McGregor after the pair have finished filming the upcoming season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter‘. On Saturday past, UFC President Dana White announced that ‘TUF’ Season 31 coaches would feature McGregor and Chandler. In the wake of the season, the lightweight standouts are expected to collide towards the end of the year.
Dana White reveals Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chander could take place at Dallas Cowboys Stadium: “They’re in the running”
UFC president Dana White believes Conor McGregor’s return could land in a massive stadium. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In the final moments of the first round, McGregor broke his leg. In the process, losing his second straight bout to ‘The Diamond’. However, it also put him on the shelf for over a year.
UFC 284: ‘Makhachev vs. Volkanovksi’ weigh-in results: Two fighters miss weight
UFC 284 takes place tomorrow, Saturday February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The early weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Perth, with the ceremonial weigh-ins taking place at the RAC Arena in Perth. Headlining the event will be a title bout between lightweight champion...
