ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill hosts watch party

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas restaurant is getting another feature on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Triple D Nation." John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill hosted a watch party ahead of Friday night's premiere. John Mull was first featured on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" nearly 10 years...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Baby's Bounty holding 'largest baby shower' in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than 7,000 diapers were donated for the kick-off of the second annual 'largest baby shower' in Las Vegas. The fundraiser kicked off Friday morning outside Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada and lasts through March 5. All donations will benefit Baby's Bounty, the largest...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas restaurant delivers 30 pizzas to nonprofit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The day to celebrate a cheesy pizza is here and one local restaurant is making sure everyone gets a slice. Yukon Pizza celebrated National Pizza Day by hosting its Slice Out Hunger event on Thursday. The local shop delivered 30 pizzas to Caridad’s Hebron tenants....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Michael, Bryan Voltaggio to debut one-year restaurant residency inside Mandalay Bay

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Celebrity chef duo Michael and Bryan Voltaggio will soon open a new restaurant concept at the Las Vegas Strip this spring. Retro by Voltaggio will deliver a classic American family-style dining concept, capturing the feelings, tastes, sounds, and pop culture moments of the 80s and 90s, along with unique nostalgic elements that will blend to create a high-energy dining destination.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Bed Bath and Beyond location in southwest Las Vegas closing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Bed Bath & Beyond location in the southwest Las Vegas valley will be closing its doors. The company released a new list of store closures this week, and it includes the one on Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. Bed...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Dark Sky Festival kicks off

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Take a trip to space from one of the darkest locations in the United States. Death Valley's Dark Sky Festival kicked off on Friday. Scientists and park rangers taught lessons about the cosmos and shared how the national park has been used as an analog for exploration from afar.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Vic's Las Vegas restaurant opens its doors in downtown

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is officially home to a new restaurant that features an iconic sign. Mayor Carolyn Goodman led the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at the new Vic's Las Vegas location. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Timelapse video shows part of Tropicana bridge come down...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Early riser hits $125K jackpot at Caesars Palace on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another early bird caught the worm on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday. A guest at Caesars Palace hit a six-figure jackpot while playing the slots at 4 a.m., according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. It's the second jackpot that someone won in the early...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

New Horseshoe Casino signage going up on the Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The rebranding of the old Bally's Casino on the Las Vegas Strip is almost complete. On Wednesday, the first part of the name can be seen officially up on the side of the newly rebranded Horseshoe Casino on Las Vegas Blvd and Flamingo. MORE ON...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Breeze Airways offering flights extending travel discount offer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Travelers have the opportunity to get high in the sky. Breeze Airways is expanding its "Get Off the Couch" sale offering fares as low as $29. The offer is continuing through March after receiving high demand during its February sale. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Old jewelry scam with many new victims

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A growing number of tourists and locals are falling for a scam that’s been around for years, but apparently making a major comeback. Here’s how it works. You’re approached by someone in a parking lot who says they’re down on their luck, and willing to sell you some jewelry for pennies on the dollar because they need quick cash. The victim takes the offer, thinking they can turn a quick profit on the jewelry at a pawn shop, only to find out it’s junk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

TikTok trend leading to Kia, Hyundai vehicle theft across valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A growing number of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are being stolen around the valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police sent this warning to the Estancia Apartment complex on the west side alerting residents to be cautious. Regina Davis recently relocated to the complex after moving from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas police search for man wanted for battery

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for battery. According to police, Cleveland Dale is wanted for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He is described as a 41-year-old man, 5'7", 195 pounds, with black...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy