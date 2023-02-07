Read full article on original website
Forever Home Friday: Meet Fraunces
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. The Animal Foundation joins us now with Fraunces.
John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill hosts watch party
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas restaurant is getting another feature on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives: Triple D Nation." John Mull's Meats & Road Kill Grill hosted a watch party ahead of Friday night's premiere. John Mull was first featured on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" nearly 10 years...
Baby's Bounty holding 'largest baby shower' in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — More than 7,000 diapers were donated for the kick-off of the second annual 'largest baby shower' in Las Vegas. The fundraiser kicked off Friday morning outside Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada and lasts through March 5. All donations will benefit Baby's Bounty, the largest...
Las Vegas restaurant delivers 30 pizzas to nonprofit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The day to celebrate a cheesy pizza is here and one local restaurant is making sure everyone gets a slice. Yukon Pizza celebrated National Pizza Day by hosting its Slice Out Hunger event on Thursday. The local shop delivered 30 pizzas to Caridad’s Hebron tenants....
Michael, Bryan Voltaggio to debut one-year restaurant residency inside Mandalay Bay
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Celebrity chef duo Michael and Bryan Voltaggio will soon open a new restaurant concept at the Las Vegas Strip this spring. Retro by Voltaggio will deliver a classic American family-style dining concept, capturing the feelings, tastes, sounds, and pop culture moments of the 80s and 90s, along with unique nostalgic elements that will blend to create a high-energy dining destination.
Bed Bath and Beyond location in southwest Las Vegas closing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Bed Bath & Beyond location in the southwest Las Vegas valley will be closing its doors. The company released a new list of store closures this week, and it includes the one on Arroyo Crossing Parkway, near Rainbow Boulevard and the 215 Beltway. Bed...
Dark Sky Festival kicks off
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Take a trip to space from one of the darkest locations in the United States. Death Valley's Dark Sky Festival kicked off on Friday. Scientists and park rangers taught lessons about the cosmos and shared how the national park has been used as an analog for exploration from afar.
Durango casino expected to open in late 2023, unveils food hall culinary lineup
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction of the Durango Casino & Resort project in the southwest Las Vegas valley remains on schedule as it approaches an expected opening date of late this year, according to executives. Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, discussed the resort during its...
Vic's Las Vegas restaurant opens its doors in downtown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is officially home to a new restaurant that features an iconic sign. Mayor Carolyn Goodman led the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning at the new Vic's Las Vegas location. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Timelapse video shows part of Tropicana bridge come down...
John Katsilometes talks Vic's opening, Kevin Nealon and Carlos Santana in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's always something entertaining happening in Las Vegas, and Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes has his finger on the pulse. He joined us to talk about the opening of Vic's Las Vegas, a new restaurant and jazz lounge downtown. He also chats about twin tappers Sean...
Early riser hits $125K jackpot at Caesars Palace on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Another early bird caught the worm on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday. A guest at Caesars Palace hit a six-figure jackpot while playing the slots at 4 a.m., according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson. It's the second jackpot that someone won in the early...
Clark County reflects on 42nd anniversary of deadly Las Vegas Hilton fire
Las Vegas (KSNV) — February 10 marks 42 years since a fire at the Las Vegas Hilton that killed eight people, injured more than 200 and was labeled the second deadliest hotel fire in Las Vegas. The fire happened in 1981, only three months after the massive fire at...
New Horseshoe Casino signage going up on the Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The rebranding of the old Bally's Casino on the Las Vegas Strip is almost complete. On Wednesday, the first part of the name can be seen officially up on the side of the newly rebranded Horseshoe Casino on Las Vegas Blvd and Flamingo. MORE ON...
Durango casino construction remains on schedule, opening expected in late 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Construction of the Durango Casino Hotel project in the southwest Las Vegas valley remains on schedule as it approaches an expected opening date of late this year, according to executives. Red Rock Resorts, the parent company of Station Casinos, discussed the resort during its quarterly...
Breeze Airways offering flights extending travel discount offer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Travelers have the opportunity to get high in the sky. Breeze Airways is expanding its "Get Off the Couch" sale offering fares as low as $29. The offer is continuing through March after receiving high demand during its February sale. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
Old jewelry scam with many new victims
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A growing number of tourists and locals are falling for a scam that’s been around for years, but apparently making a major comeback. Here’s how it works. You’re approached by someone in a parking lot who says they’re down on their luck, and willing to sell you some jewelry for pennies on the dollar because they need quick cash. The victim takes the offer, thinking they can turn a quick profit on the jewelry at a pawn shop, only to find out it’s junk.
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake could also shake Las Vegas one day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There's a chance Las Vegas can also get struck by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake like the one that rocked Turkey and Syria, killing thousands of people. Nevada is the country's third most seismically active state, and Las Vegas has seven faults around the valley. However, it's a fault in neighboring California that's a concern for Graham Kent, the director of the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.
TikTok trend leading to Kia, Hyundai vehicle theft across valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A growing number of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are being stolen around the valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police sent this warning to the Estancia Apartment complex on the west side alerting residents to be cautious. Regina Davis recently relocated to the complex after moving from...
Clark County monitoring leak in gas pipeline that feeds Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County is monitoring a leak in a California gas pipeline that helps feed Southern Nevada. The county said in a statement Friday that emergency managers are aware of the leak in a Kinder Morgan line, which feeds unleaded and diesel fuel into storage facilities in the area.
Las Vegas police search for man wanted for battery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for battery. According to police, Cleveland Dale is wanted for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. He is described as a 41-year-old man, 5'7", 195 pounds, with black...
