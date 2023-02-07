ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Reno

Nevada to receive $2.7 billion in federal funding for infrastructure

RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — The bipartisan infrastructure law that was referenced in the State of the Union, was actually signed just over a year ago. According to the Nevada Department of Transportation, the law increases a lot of the existing federal transportation funding that Nevada already receives in about 20 to 30%.
2news.com

Nevada Gaming Control Board disrupts alleged embezzlement scheme

The Enforcement Division of the Nevada Gaming Control Board (Board) recently disrupted an alleged embezzlement scheme that resulted in arraignments of two alleged co-conspirators earlier this week. Beginning in December of 2022, the Board began an investigation into the fraudulent cash adjustments being made at various sports wagering kiosks across...
KOLO TV Reno

Biden admin announces new funding for cleanup in Nevada

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The Environmental Protection Agency is sending a second wave of around $1 billion in funding for cleanup projects in Nevada. The money comes from the Infrastructure Law and will fund cleanup at 22 Superfund sites, including the Carson River Mercury Site in Lyon and Story Counties.
Nevada Current

Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Joe Lombardo’s support for the sale of federal lands to developers would increase the state’s economic resilience and decrease its reliance on tourism, say proponents. It would also likely cement Southern Nevada’s place in the warehouse boom. “I would like to see us, in coordination with our congressional delegation, promote a more predictable approach […] The post Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy  appeared first on Nevada Current.
knpr

Getting the most from your HOA: Nevada experts answer your questions

Some people love them, some hate ‘em, but almost everyone has an opinion about homeowner associations. They’re the fastest-growing form of residential governance in the country, up 30% in the last decade. The average monthly HOA fee is about $250, and in Nevada, more than a 500,000 homeowners live in HOAs. And there are 3,460 HOAs throughout the state.
KOLO TV Reno

Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
knpr

All eyes are on water, but Nevada faces other environmental threats

When we talk about environmental issues in Nevada, we often focus on one thing ... water. That makes sense: The mega-drought we’re in has dropped Lake Mead to levels unseen in almost 90 years. But climate change, or global warming, is also damaging Nevada’s environment in ways that aren’t...
news3lv.com

Nevada leaders release statements following State of the Union Address

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada leaders released statements after President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address Tuesday night. U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) released the following statement:. Over the past two years, we've made bipartisan investments in Nevada's infrastructure, brought down health care costs,...
