Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Shreveport police: Suspect in carjacking, officer-involved shooting arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department announced that an arrest was made in connection with the carjacking turned shooting in south Shreveport Thursday evening. According to SPD, 18-year-old Zechariah Stutts was arrested after he fled the carjacking scene in the 9300 block of Linwood Ave at a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport man guilty of high-speed chase, gun charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man could face up to 20 years in prison after his conviction for leading police on a high-speed chase and firearms charges. A Caddo Parish jury found Santavius Deangelo Bailey guilty on charges of illegal possession of stolen firearms, felon in possession of a firearm, and aggravated flight from an officer. Officials say Bailey was drunk and tried to fight employees at a restaurant on Monkhouse Dr. on March 26, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Woman Found Shot Dead on College Street

On Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:39pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2600 block of W. College in reference to a female possibly being shot. Upon arrival SPD located a female laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. The female victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 11:39 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The incident occurred in the 2600 block of W. College Street. Police say a concerned citizen called in about seeing a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

2 Ruston men plead guilty to meth trafficking

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The United States Attorneys’ office for Louisiana’s Western District announced the conviction of two Ruston men arrested in Shreveport and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. According to USA Brandon B. Brown’s office, 41-year-old James Pittman and 51-year-old Jeffery Southern of Ruston were arrested after...
RUSTON, LA
ktalnews.com

KTBS

Shreveport woman convicted of stealing from employer

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty Thursday of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury. Micquela Bell, 37, was convicted by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier PD searching for suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect connected to multiple vehicle burglaries in Shady Grove. Officers arrested other suspects involved on Tuesday after a vehicle chase. Police say the pursuit ended when the suspects crashed their vehicle.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

ktalnews.com

Police: Two teens run away from youth facility in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for two teens who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. According to BCPD, the teens left the center at 4815 Shed Road. The first teen is 15-year-old Tayeleeyonna White. She is 5’1″ and weighs...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport teen missing for more than a week; police ask public for help

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department are looking for a juvenile that reportedly ran away from home. According to police, 17-year-old Shy Wright was last seen at the intersection of Greenwood Road and Jewella Avenue on Monday, February 3, wearing a jean jacket, grey joggers, and pink and orange slides. Shy Wright is about 5’3″ and weighs approximately 110 pounds.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

96.5 KVKI

ktalnews.com

SPD: Domestic violence suspect wanted for violating protective order

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking the public to help find a man wanted for domestic abuse and violating a protective order. According to police, they are looking for 30-year-old Roderick McKnight concerning ongoing reports of domestic abuse in the 4300 block of Illinois Street that officers responded to on January 23.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Suspected drunk driver hits, injures SPD officer assisting another driver

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police sergeant and multiple others were injured when a suspected drunk driver hit him while helping a motorist late Thursday. Sergeant Marcus Hines was helping a stalled motorist at 11:34 p.m. on I-49 near the I-20 east/west exit ramps when a suspected drunk driver crashed into his patrol unit. The occupants of the stalled vehicle, Officer Sgt. Hines and the suspected drunk driver were all taken to the hospital for their injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA

