So long Wave: Lance Guidry departs as Tulane defensive coordinator

Lance Guidry was the defensive coordinator at Tulane for a little more than two weeks.

Guidry is leaving to fill the same position at the University of Miami. He has already changed his twitter account to reflect his hire by the Hurricanes.

Guidry’s departure first reported by ESPN.

Guidry, will according to sources, owe Tulane a $500,000 buyout.

Last season, Guidry was the defensive coordinator at Marshall. In 2022, Marshall was 7th in the country in points allowed per game at 16.2.

