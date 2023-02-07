ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FSU Middle East Center kicks off 14th annual film festival Feb. 10

Florida State University’s Department of Modern Languages and Linguistics and the FSU Middle East Center will host the 14th annual Middle East Film Festival, which showcases films providing insight into international cinema and perspectives rarely seen in mainstream media, Friday, Feb. 10, through Thursday, March 9. The festival is...
