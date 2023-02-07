The Jacksonville Police Department has arrested the suspect in a string of recent indecent exposures. On Tuesday, officers with The Jacksonville Police Department apprehended Treyon Jordan, 31, as the suspect in a number of recent indecent exposure incidents in Jacksonville, according to a Thursday morning press release from JPD. The exposures occurred between January 2022 and February 2023, and after investigation, detectives identified Jordan as the suspect in at least four indecent exposure events.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO