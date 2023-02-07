ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YAHOO!

Jacksonville Police arrest suspect in string of indecent exposures

The Jacksonville Police Department has arrested the suspect in a string of recent indecent exposures. On Tuesday, officers with The Jacksonville Police Department apprehended Treyon Jordan, 31, as the suspect in a number of recent indecent exposure incidents in Jacksonville, according to a Thursday morning press release from JPD. The exposures occurred between January 2022 and February 2023, and after investigation, detectives identified Jordan as the suspect in at least four indecent exposure events.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YAHOO!

Teen indicted in death of local musician

Feb. 10—A teenager accused of throwing a punch that led to the death of a popular local musician in April 2022 was indicted Wednesday on one charge of involuntary manslaughter. The indictment was one of 16 handed down by a Glynn County Grand Jury. Other indictments Wednesday included charges...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy