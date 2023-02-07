ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Up After Powell Comments

Ed Siddell, CEO and chief investment officer of EGSI Financial, joined Cheddar News to discuss Tuesday's market session as stocks traded higher after Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave a favorable glimpse into disinflation.

Market Minute: Roku and DoorDash Partner, Meta Tells Managers to Get to Work & Powell on Inflation

"Here is a rundown of Cheddar News' top trending market stories of the day. POWELL ON INFLATION Despite inflation cooling down in recent months, Fed Chair Jerome Powell in a speech on Wednesday said the U.S. economy still has a long way to go. “The disinflationary process, the process of getting inflation down, has begun and it’s begun in the goods sector, which is about a quarter of our economy," he said. That means more rate hikes are coming down the pike, though likely at a slower pace than last year. The Fed raised its benchmark rate just a quarter of a...
Wall Street Opens Lower as More Earnings Reports Roll In

"Stocks are opening modestly picky on Wall Street as traders absorb more earnings reports from big U.S. companies. Chipotle Mexican Grill sank after delivering a weak report card, while Uber rose after its results came in ahead of what analysts were expecting. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% in the early going Wednesday. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%. Crude oil prices rose. The yield on the two-year Treasury was slightly lower. European markets were trading higher and Asian markets closed mixed overnight. Entertainment giant Disney reports after the closing bell.THIS IS A BREAKING...
Stocks Fall on Wall Street, Giving Back Some Recent Gains

"By Stan Choe and Damian J. TroiseStocks fell on Wall Street Wednesday, giving back some of their recent gains as uncertainty about interest rates and inflation continues to reign.Investors also reviewed another set of mixed earnings reports from big companies. The latest round of financial results and forecasts could help give Wall Street a clearer picture of how inflation is shaping consumer spending and business plans.The S&P 500 fell 46.14 points, or 1.1%, to 4,117.86 and is now on track for weekly losses after a few days of choppy trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 207.68 points, or 0.6%,...
Stocks Fall After Wall Street's Morning Rally Evaporates

"By Stan ChoeStocks closed lower following another mixed batch of profit reports from companies, as rising yields in the bond market raise the pressure on Wall Street. The S&P 500 fell 0.9% Thursday after erasing a gain of about the same size from the morning. The Dow lost 0.7% and the Nasdaq gave up 1%. Stocks have been shaky this week, flipping from gains to losses and back again amid uncertainty about where interest rates and inflation are heading. Treasury yields rose, and the two-year yield hit its highest level since November. More companies announced layoffs, but the overall number...
Stocks Close Higher on Friday But Ends Week in the Red

"U.S. markets ended the week in the red as investors are figuring out how the Federal Reserve will act on interest rates moving forward. Cheddar News speaks with Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers, who breaks down the markets' action. "
Egg Prices Plummet as Poultry Industry Recovers From Bird Flu Wipeout

"Breakfast is getting a bit more affordable as the price of wholesale eggs is on the decline.The average price per dozen eggs has been slashed by more than 50 percent since its peak price of $5.43 on December 19. Now, they'll cost you $2.61. The assumption is that poultry farms that were forced to cull their egg-producing hens have begun producing eggs again.Last year, the U.S. saw the deadliest bird flu outbreak in history across 46 states as 52.7 million chickens died. However, the majority of the deaths were from culling, a process of depopulation in an attempt to stop a...
Wall Street’s Tough Week Eases at the End as Stocks Drift

"By Stan ChoeThe toughest week for Wall Street in nearly two months came to a quiet end on Friday, as stock indexes drifted to a mixed finish.The S&P 500 rose 0.2%, but it still ended the week with a drop of 1.1%, which was its worst since December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 169 points, or 0.5%, while the Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%.Stocks have been struggling since rallying in January on hopes that the economy could avoid a severe recession and that cooling inflation could get the Federal Reserve to take it easier on interest rates. Worries have worsened...
Wall Street Dips, Heading for Worst Week Since December

"By Stan ChoeWall Street is drifting lower on Friday as stocks head toward the close of their worst week since December.The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower in early trading and on pace for a 1.7% loss for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 72 points, or 0.2%, at 33,627, as of 9:44 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.8% lower.Stocks have been struggling since rallying at the start of the year on hopes that the economy could avoid a severe recession and that cooling inflation could get the Federal Reserve to take it easier on...
Stock Of The Week: Uber

Cheddar News dived into its Stock of the Week, which is Uber, which topped estimates for its latest earnings report.
The Week's Top Stories: Powell Prediction, Uber Accelerates & Disney Drops

"The Week's Top Stories is a guided tour through the biggest market stories of the week, from winning stocks to brutal dips to the facts and forecasts generating buzz on Wall Street.POWELL ON INFLATION  Hot off a blockbuster jobs report, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said during a public appearance this week that inflation still had a long way to go. The comments helped temper hopes that easing inflation might lead the Fed to pull back on rate hikes sooner rather than later, which likely fueled some of the bearish sentiment over the past five days. With that hot jobs report...
Hundreds of Thousands of Students Never Returned to School Amid Pandemic

"Hundreds of thousands of school age students went missing from the public school rolls during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and have not been accounted for since.A study by the Associated Press and Stanford University found that about 240,000 students across 21 states could not be accounted for in any school in the country. Enrollment at U.S. public schools fell overall by 710,000 between the 2019-2022 school years. Those who could be counted had enrolled in private schools, others were homeschooled, and the remaining students moved. During the height of the pandemic, school districts across the country went door-to-door in an...
Wall Street Ekes Out Modest Gains, Still Falls for the Week

"By Stan ChoeStocks drifted to a mostly higher close on Wall Street but still closed out their worst week since December. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday. Weakness in tech stocks pulled the Nasdaq composite down 0.6% while the Dow closed 0.5% higher. Energy companies rose with the price of crude oil. Stocks have been struggling since rallying at the start of the year on hopes that the economy could avoid a severe recession, and that cooling inflation could get the Federal Reserve to take it easier on interest rates. Lyft lost more than a third of its value following...
US Jet Shoots Down Unknown Object Flying Off Alaska Coast

"By Zeke Miller and Colleen LongA U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said.The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, said John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman. He described the object as roughly the size of a small car and said it was shot down near the U.S.-Canada border.It was the second time in a week U.S. officials had downed some type of flying object over the...
Pentagon: China's Conducted Spy Balloon Program for Years

"By Tara Copp and Lolita C. BaldorThe Chinese balloon shot down off the South Carolina coast was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for “several years,” the Pentagon said Wednesday.When similar balloons passed over U.S. territory on four occasions during the Trump and Biden administrations, the U.S. did not immediately identify them as Chinese surveillance balloons, said Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary. But he said “subsequent intelligence analysis” allowed the U.S. to confirm they were part of a Chinese spying effort and learn “a lot more” about the program.He refused to provide any new...
