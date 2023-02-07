Newcastle United visits AFC Bournemouth at Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth for the 23rd Premier League matchweek on Saturday, February 11 (2/11/2023) at 12:30 p.m. EST. It’s one of 10 Premier League games scheduled for the weekend, and will be broadcast on NBC and Universo in the United States. It can be streamed live on fuboTV (free trial), Peacock and other live TV services.

1 DAY AGO