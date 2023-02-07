ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real estate developer purchases Owl Shop building on Main Street

By Marco Cartolano, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ppBke_0kff9O1N00

WORCESTER — A Worcester real estate developer has purchased the building where the former Owl Shop tobacco shop was located for $250,000, according to property records.

A change of deed for the 414 and 416 Main St. property was registered with the Worcester Registry of Deeds Friday. The previous owner, Owl Shop Realty Co. Inc., granted the deed to 414-416 Main Street LLC with a principal place of business in Shrewsbury.

Saturday, real estate developer Markopoulos Development announced in a post on social media that it has purchased the building.

"Acquired the former Owl Shop building. We are excited to bring this great four-story building back to life in the heart of downtown Worcester," the post read. "Stay tuned for future renovations."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pde9Q_0kff9O1N00

According to property records, the property was assessed at $252,200 this year.

"I've known the old owners and they took a lot of pride in their building and obviously what we're trying to accomplish here is we're trying to really keep the character of the building. We're kind of evaluating all options right now on how we want to use the building, whether it's residential or commercial."

George Markopoulos, Markopoulos Development

George Markopoulos, Markopoulos Development

In an interview, George Markopoulos of Markopoulos Development said his office is still in the early stages of figuring whether to use the property for residential units or commercial use. However, Markopoulos said, his company is looking to preserve the character of the iconic Main Street property.

"I've known the old owners and they took a lot of pride in their building and obviously what we're trying to accomplish here is we're trying to really keep the character of the building," Markopoulos said. "We're kind of evaluating all options right now on how we want to use the building, whether it's residential or commercial."

Markopoulos said the building has a strong structure that his team does not want to jeopardize.

Last October, the tobacco shop announced it would close with the owner, Zack Photakis, saying he was moving his business to New Hampshire.

Photakis cited Massachusetts' ban on flavored tobacco products and sales tax for deciding to move to New Hampshire, which has zero sale and excise taxation.

The Owl Shop's history in Worcester dates back to 1946 where George Photakis, a World War II veteran and Zack's grandfather, partnered with brother-in-law Joseph St. John to run a store that wasn’t exclusive to tobacco products.

That tradition carried onto the shop's final years. Along with tobacco products, the story also sold beer and wine, music boxes, board games and even candy.

The Owl Shop was also prominently featured in the 2013 film "American Hustle."

The insurance company Evanowski-North American Insurance Agency Inc. is headquartered on the second floor of 414 Main St. A sign on the company's door Tuesday afternoon said it was moving around the corner to 11 Pleasant St. in mid-February.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Real estate developer purchases Owl Shop building on Main Street

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

