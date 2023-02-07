Rep. Byron Donalds Slams Democrats Accusing GOP of Pushing White Nationalism at Border Hearing: ‘I’m Not Doing That!’

Read full article on original website
Cruz, Rubio, Paul, Cotton, Hawley, and Cotton — most GOP Senators stay on the 2024 sidelines
Other than Sen. Tim Scott, the Republican senators viewed as potential 2024 presidential contenders are sitting on the sidelines as Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis grab outsized attention
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Voices: Is the Republican Party going to regret letting Marjorie Taylor Greene act like that?
Ahead of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he did not want Republicans to misbehave during the speech, telling members “cameras are on” and “the mics are hot.”Mr McCarthy had tried to pre-empt the president by delivering an address on Monday laying out his terms for debt ceiling negotiations. Save for saying that Social Security and Medicare are “off the table,” after years of conservatives saying they needed to be reformed and made solvent, it was mostly typical Republican fare about fiscal responsibility.Mr McCarthy’s hopes of GOP civility went up in smoke as...
‘My, My, My… You Hold a Hearing and You Can’t Prove Your Point’: Democrat Roasts Jim Jordan Over Line of Questioning
Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) suggested House Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) failed to prove Twitter executives had nefarious intent to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story. The contents of Biden’s laptop were made public before the 2020 election. It showed the now-president’s son doing drugs, as well as lewd images. Twitter censored the story on its platform before the election, fearing it may be part of a Russian disinformation campaign.
George Santos is reportedly stepping down because 'he is a distraction,' according to a lawmaker
A lawmaker has claimed that George Santos is stepping down from his position because he believes that he is some sort of a "distraction" to House Republicans and the party as a whole.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Lindsey Graham says there is 'only one Donald Trump' and the GOP can't have 'Trump policies' without him
Graham said on Saturday that there are "many, many talented people" in the GOP, but there is "only one Donald Trump."
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
SEAN HANNITY: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy removed these 'idiots' for good reason
Sean Hannity discusses how speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy removed CA Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee on "Hannity."
McCarthy spars with CBS host on election denial hypocrisy: 'Why don't you also hold Democrats' accountable
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy sparred with CBS host Margaret Brennen on Sunday for attacking Republicans on deny election results while ignoring Democrats for doing the same.
House briefing on China spy balloon turns tense with Greene comments: ‘I chewed them out’
A classified briefing for House lawmakers on the Chinese spy balloon turned tense on Thursday when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) went after administration officials for waiting days before shooting down the surveillance device. “I had to wait in line the whole time. I was I think the second to last person, and I chewed…
msn.com
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees
Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s yellow dress at State of the Union draws mockery on Twitter
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema ignited Twitter over the bright yellow dress she wore at President Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday — with social media users cracking jokes over the flamboyant outfit choice. Sinema’s loud dress with giant ruffle sleeves jumped out among a sea of Congress members in black and navy business attire, and many on Twitter said it was an obvious attention-grabbing stunt. “Kyrsten Sinema……tell me you’re desperate for attention without telling me you’re desperate for attention,” Twitter user Jason Rector wrote with a screenshot of the C-Span broadcast showing her dress in stark contrast to the...
John Roberts' Wife Allegations Spark Call for Supreme Court Scrutiny
"We need more disclosure from judges and justices about spousal engagements that result in major paydays," said Gabe Roth of advocacy group Fix the Court.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Jimmy Kimmel Has Just The Answer To Marjorie Taylor Greene's Dumbest Question Yet
The conspiracy theorist lawmaker offered up another doozy.
Josh Hawley Introduces 'Pelosi Act' Bill to Ban Congress Members From Owning Stocks
It may be tough to get bipartisan support for this bill.
