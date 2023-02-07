Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Oddie Blvd. to close at Silverada Blvd. for pedestrian bridge removal
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC will be closing Oddie Blvd. at Silverada Blvd. for two consecutive weekends for the demolition of a pedestrian bridge. The demolition is part of the ongoing Oddie Wells Project. Silverada Blvd. will remain open to through traffic. The section of road will be closed starting...
Record-Courier
The Feb. 10, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Traffic was backed up past South Sunridge from Thursday’s lunchtime wreck, punctuating just one of the bottlenecks on Highway 395 through Douglas County. At least motorists in the know could dodge it by turning up South Sunridge and then going around to the east. Just 100 feet further north and even that would not have been an option.
mynews4.com
Portion of Oddie Blvd. to be closed temporarily for pedestrian bridge demolition
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A portion of Oddie Blvd. in Reno will be closed for back-to-back weekends as RTC demolishes the popular pedestrian bridge. The closure, which will impact the Oddie and Silverada intersection, will start Friday, February 10 at 7 p.m. and run through Monday, February 13 at 5 a.m. The second closure will go into place February 17 at 7 p.m. through February 20 at 5 a.m. The northbound offramp from I-580 to eastbound Oddie will also be closed.
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT continues work on clearing Lyon County rockslide
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is continuing its work on clearing a rockslide in Lyon County. The rockslide happened on Jan. 10, and crews have been working to clear it ever since last month. The rockslide closed a portion of SR 208 through Wilson Canyon.
This 600-mile Trail Will Connect 15 Mountain Towns Across the American West
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
KOLO TV Reno
Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
NV Energy, Southwest Gas grilled at Nevada Legislature
Utility companies that have met heavy criticism over rates and outages in recent months came face to face with lawmakers on Thursday in Carson City.
capcity.news
Wyoming resident dead, 1 injured after head-on crash near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. — One person is dead and another is injured after a head-on crash near Rock Springs on Wednesday evening. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary report, a Kia Sportage was heading eastbound on Foothill Boulevard when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve. The Kia crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ram pickup.
nevadabusiness.com
Roundabout Announces Ownership of Franco Baking Company
SPARKS, Nev. — MaryBeth and Colin Smith, local business owners of Roundabout Catering, Smith and River, Tannenbaum Events Center and The Meadows events venue, have announced the acquisition of Franco Baking Company. For more than 50 years, Franco Baking Company has been producing freshly baked bread at its facility...
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian injured crossing McCarran Blvd in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A man crossing McCarran Boulevard outside of a crosswalk was hit and injured Wednesday night in Sparks, the Nevada State Police said. It happened near Nugget Avenue just after 8 p.m. A Toyota pickup truck hit him and he was taken to the hospital with leg injuries.
2news.com
Accused Killer Troy Driver Expected to Waive Upcoming Preliminary Hearing
Accused killer Troy Driver is expected to waive his right to a preliminary hearing on Valentine's Day. The preliminary hearing was scheduled for a week from today but a status conference is now scheduled for February 14 when the Fernley Justice Court said Driver's attorney is expected to waive the right.
‘Our go-to place’: South Lake Tahoe grocery store closing after 60 years
Locals and visitors alike aren't happy.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe business landlords face fines for failing to clear snow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow covered sidewalks near some local business properties along U.S. Highway 50 have created unsafe conditions for pedestrians by forcing them onto the highway and the City has sent warnings to owners that they will be fined unless they comply with the snow removal ordinance.
KOLO TV Reno
Man leads LCSO on car chase after nearly striking patrol car
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple misdemeanor charges after he nearly struck their patrol car. On Feb. 7, around 11:30 at night, LCSO deputies were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 50 in the town of Moundhouse when they saw a car approaching them.
KOLO TV Reno
Two hospitalized in Longley Lane crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -10:55 P.M. UPDATE: Two people hurt in a crash remained in the hospital late Wednesday night with serious injuries, the Reno Police Department said. Alcohol is being investigated as a factor in the crash, police said. The vehicle was driving at high speed when it crashed. The...
KOLO TV Reno
Driver killed after crashing into FedEx truck on US 50
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Wednesday morning on Highway 50. The crash happened at eastbound U.S. 50 and Sheckler and involved two vehicles, one car and a FedEx truck with several trailers attached. Nevada State Police say their preliminary investigation shows...
nevadabusiness.com
Ryder Homes Unveils New Model Homes at Shadow Hills, a Spacious Spanish Springs Community in the Harris Ranch Master-Plan
NEVADA (February 2023) — Award-winning local home builder Ryder Homes announces the opening of four new model homes and their state-of-the-art sales center at its newest community, Shadow Hills, located within the Harris Ranch master-planned development off Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs, Nevada. The first construction phase includes 72 single-story homes with four models for buyers and realtors to tour. When finished, Shadow Hills will consist of 282 total homes, adding much-needed inventory and housing options to the Reno-Sparks region. A public grand opening will take place on February 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shadow Hills is located at 11687 Sugarloaf Peak Drive, Spanish Springs, Nevada, 89441.
Legislative conservation agenda includes wildlife crossings, EV trucks, and septic tanks
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Historic drought and declining reservoirs have dominated the conversation around Nevada’s environmental woes, but state legislators are looking at “common sense” conservation efforts that can be implemented at the state level during the upcoming legislative session. Protecting Nevada’s wildlife is on the list of priorities for legislators and conservation groups pushing bills to restore the […] The post Legislative conservation agenda includes wildlife crossings, EV trucks, and septic tanks appeared first on Nevada Current.
bouldercityreview.com
Nevada, Arizona bear brunt of California plan to save water
California has laid out its own proposal for how the seven states that rely on the Colorado River should conserve water, releasing its plan one day after the other six states sent their own joint proposal to the federal government. California’s proposal, which was outlined in a letter sent late...
