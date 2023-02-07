Machine Gun Kelly has shared some “shocking” news with his fans. The “Bloody Valentine” singer, 32, revealed on his Instagram Stories that he was “electrocuted” Friday during a Waste Management Phoenix Open performance at Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale, Ariz. “YOOO 🤯 I GOT ELECTRICUTED (sic) AND MY HAIR STOOD UP ⚡️🤣⚡️,” he wrote across a video of him dancing onstage. Kelly’s blonde hair can be seen in the clip standing straight up as he jumped around. For the set, the rocker wore a white crop top and silver metallic pants. Kelly did not share more details on how exactly he was shocked, but...

