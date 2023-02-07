ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Machine Gun Kelly gets ‘electrocuted’ during performance

Machine Gun Kelly has shared some “shocking” news with his fans. The “Bloody Valentine” singer, 32, revealed on his Instagram Stories that he was “electrocuted” Friday during a Waste Management Phoenix Open performance at Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale, Ariz. “YOOO 🤯 I GOT ELECTRICUTED (sic) AND MY HAIR STOOD UP ⚡️🤣⚡️,” he wrote across a video of him dancing onstage. Kelly’s blonde hair can be seen in the clip standing straight up as he jumped around. For the set, the rocker wore a white crop top and silver metallic pants. Kelly did not share more details on how exactly he was shocked, but...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

