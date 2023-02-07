ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Evan Crosby

10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Sacramento, CA. - Given Sacramento's tight labor market and low unemployment rate of just 3.5%, many employers in the region are struggling to find enough workers to fill jobs. As a result, a lot of companies have been forced to hike pay considerably in order to attract employees.
SACRAMENTO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families

Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families: In this article, we will explain the best places and the safest cities to live in Sacramento. And Some tips and tricks to choose the best area to live in Sacramento. Sacramento is the capital of California in the USA, a great...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 people escape North Sacramento house fire

SACRAMENTO – Three people are safe after a fire broke out in their North Sacramento home Friday morning.It was reported at 9 a.m. on Redondo Avenue and Lindley Drive.Firefighters who responded to the scene found heavy flames inside the home. Everyone was about to get out safely, firefighters say.The cause is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Residents sue Sacramento city, county officials over sidewalk encampments

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento residents with mobility disabilities have long complained to city and county officials about encampments of unhoused people blocking sidewalks and access points. Two residents with disabilities filed a lawsuit against Sacramento city and county officials Tuesday alleging "systematic failure(s)" to provide residents with disabilities equal...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Story of late Bishop Gallegos to be performed Saturday in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A play honoring the life of a beloved Sacramento bishop will open this weekend. The performances Saturday will take place at the Sierra 2 Center for the Arts and Community in Sacramento. Tickets for the 5 p.m. show of “Burnt Tortillas” were still available as of Friday evening.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

CHP asks for help in south Sacramento hit-and-run

California Highway Patrol's south Sacramento division is asking for help locating a vehicle suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in January. CHP said that on Jan. 24 they responded to a call about a human body lying down on the side of Excelsior Road and after investigating the scene they determined that a vehicle hit a pedestrian and did not stop.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Amador County wine tasting room, storehouse catches fire

PLYMOUTH, Calif. — A firefighter was injured Wednesday evening after a fire at a wine facility in Amador County, officials said. The Amador Fire Protection District said it got a call at 6:23 p.m. about a fire at 18590 Highway 49 in the city of Plymouth. One firefighter injured their hand while responding.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA

