10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySacramento, CA
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in needD.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Set to Open New Location In SacramentoMadocSacramento, CA
Darshana - Hindu Civilization Exhibition In Sacramento Brings Together All FaithsTara C.Sacramento, CA
Visit the Largest Farmers' Market in CaliforniaTravel MavenSacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA. - Given Sacramento's tight labor market and low unemployment rate of just 3.5%, many employers in the region are struggling to find enough workers to fill jobs. As a result, a lot of companies have been forced to hike pay considerably in order to attract employees.
KCRA.com
'North Valley Rail': Commuter train line between Sacramento area and Chico in the works
YUBA CITY, Calif. — Businesses at different stops along a proposed commuter train line in Northern California are hoping to get more customers if the plan moves forward. The "North Valley Rail" line would go from Chico to the Natomas area of Sacramento, with proposed stops at Gridley, Marysville, Yuba City and Plumas Lake.
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families
Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families: In this article, we will explain the best places and the safest cities to live in Sacramento. And Some tips and tricks to choose the best area to live in Sacramento. Sacramento is the capital of California in the USA, a great...
'General Hospital' actor serves as real-life Sacramento city firefighter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Born in Santa Barbara County, Matt Barnick joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full time two years later, according to fire officials. But as he's been serving the community in Sacramento for about 20 years, Barnick had another...
3 people escape North Sacramento house fire
SACRAMENTO – Three people are safe after a fire broke out in their North Sacramento home Friday morning.It was reported at 9 a.m. on Redondo Avenue and Lindley Drive.Firefighters who responded to the scene found heavy flames inside the home. Everyone was about to get out safely, firefighters say.The cause is under investigation.
Residents sue Sacramento city, county officials over sidewalk encampments
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento residents with mobility disabilities have long complained to city and county officials about encampments of unhoused people blocking sidewalks and access points. Two residents with disabilities filed a lawsuit against Sacramento city and county officials Tuesday alleging "systematic failure(s)" to provide residents with disabilities equal...
KCRA.com
'It is really, really horrible': Pothole problems plague Sacramento County street
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County officials told KCRA 3 there will soon be improvements made to portions of Watt Avenue that have been plagued with potholes, cracks and other issues. Drivers have been complaining for years about Watt Avenue, with some even calling it one of the worst...
KCRA.com
Story of late Bishop Gallegos to be performed Saturday in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A play honoring the life of a beloved Sacramento bishop will open this weekend. The performances Saturday will take place at the Sierra 2 Center for the Arts and Community in Sacramento. Tickets for the 5 p.m. show of “Burnt Tortillas” were still available as of Friday evening.
KCRA.com
Sacramento's rat problem met with urban ratters and their dogs, working to clean the streets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's no secret. Sacramento, not unlike other big cities, is home to rats, and lots of them. Most people try to avoid them like the plague (ahem), but now, a group of dogs and their human companions are making outings out of tracking down the critters.
Sacramento food banks seek volunteers to bag, sort and distribute goods to local people in need
Sacramento area food banks are looking for volunteers to help sort and distribute food items to local people facing food insecurity. The River City Food Bank distributes food at two Sacramento locations:
KCRA.com
CHP asks for help in south Sacramento hit-and-run
California Highway Patrol's south Sacramento division is asking for help locating a vehicle suspected to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in January. CHP said that on Jan. 24 they responded to a call about a human body lying down on the side of Excelsior Road and after investigating the scene they determined that a vehicle hit a pedestrian and did not stop.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Sacramento faces lawsuit over homeless camps, farmworkers eligible for $600, Amador Co wine tasting room fire
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
sacramentocityexpress.com
VIDEO: Meet the Sacramento Fire paramedic who is also on popular television shows
Sacramento firefighter/paramedic Matt Barnick holds an extensive resume. Born in Lompoc, California, he joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full-time two years later. “It’s a very meaningful job to help people in hard times,” Barnick said. In the last two...
KCRA.com
Witnesses see horrific scene after crash that killed 5 in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family and friends of five people killed in a Thursday crash on Highway 160 near Freeport Road in Sacramento County have been visiting the scene throughout the day Friday. Josh Ochner was inside his home when he heard the noise. He knew immediately what happened near...
actionnewsnow.com
Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works
The North Valley Rail would make four round-trips a day. Commuter train to connect Chico to Sacramento in the works. The North Valley Rail would make four round-trips a day.
KCRA.com
Amador County wine tasting room, storehouse catches fire
PLYMOUTH, Calif. — A firefighter was injured Wednesday evening after a fire at a wine facility in Amador County, officials said. The Amador Fire Protection District said it got a call at 6:23 p.m. about a fire at 18590 Highway 49 in the city of Plymouth. One firefighter injured their hand while responding.
KCRA.com
‘Shot heard around the world’: How a global tech company’s move to Rancho Cordova could change future of region
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — This week's announcement ofSolidigm, a global leader in NAND flash memory solutions, locating its headquarters in the city of Rancho Cordova could instantly change the economic future of the region, according to some business leaders. "This is a shot heard around the world," said Barry...
KCRA.com
With hundreds still reeling from winter storms, Stockton FEMA center remains open indefinitely
STOCKTON, Calif. — Hundreds of residents continue to struggle as they try to piece their lives and homes together after recent flooding that caused devastation in San Joaquin County. A FEMA disaster recovery center in Stockton was set to close Friday, but it’s for this reason that they will...
KCRA.com
Amid litigation and a lost democratic seat, group urges California lawmakers to rethink costly Capitol project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid an ongoing lawsuit, continued transparency concerns and voter refusal to reelect the lawmaker who was the face of the effort, opponents of the California Capitol Annex project are urging state leaders to rethink the $1.2 billion plan. "We want to call on the governor, the...
KCRA.com
Sacramento driver identified, faces multiple charges after 5 killed in Highway 160 hit-and-run crash
A 28-year-old Sacramento man arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash, carjacking and police pursuit has been identified and is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday. Five passengers were killed when the 2007 Cadillac Escalade that Cameron Garcia was driving...
