I’m a Pilates Instructor, and This Smart Resistance Band System Is Like Having an At-Home Reformer That Fits in a Shoebox

By Jordan Galloway
 3 days ago
Related
These Are the Best Shoes To Wear for the Rowing Machine, According to Row Instructors

No matter where you’re at in your rowing journey, you’re bound to hear the same verbiage time and time again. Particularly, that you should push from your legs and lean back with your core before ever using your arms to overtake the movement. (Why do you think Orangetheory coaches chant “Legs, Core, Arms” repeatedly through the row block?) Anyway, while form is regularly reinstated, something that’s not discussed quite as much is how your shoes play into your form. Getting the right shoes for the rower important so that you optimize your rowing experience.
This Celeb-Beloved Facial Tool Lifts, Firms, Soothes Muscle Tension, and More—And It’s on Sale for the First Time, Ever

By now, you've probably seen the Theraface Pro by Therabody, the makers behind the iconic Theragun, make an appearance on your TikTok's "For You" page. Raved by creators, consumers, and celebrities (Gabrielle Union swears by it), the percussive therapy device offers six treatments in a single handheld tool, offering massages, LED-light therapy, micro-current technology, and so much more. If you've been curious about the Theraface Pro or need a Valentine's Day gift that reads "love and self care," now's your chance to save on this TikTok viral device, because it's on sale for the first time ever (yes, you heard that right).
With One of These Smart Treadmills, You’ll Never Get Bored of Indoor Running

Treadmills have gotten a pretty bad rap over the years. Often referred to as “dreadmills,” many people think that treads simply can’t compare to walking and running outside. While some trainers are working to make classic treadmills more fun with sequences like the 12-3-30 workout and the now-famous treadmill strut from TikTok, there’s another way to make time on a treadmill anything but boring: Investing in one of the high-tech smart treadmills dominating 2023.
These Award-Winning Mattresses Have Over 50K Glowing Reviews—And They’re Already on Sale Ahead of President’s Day

If it feels like you’ve tried absolutely everything to improve your sleep to no avail—from cutting down your screen time and eating more fruits to changing your exercise routine and switching up your drinking habits—a new mattress might be just what the doctor ordered (but seriously, if your sleep troubles are persistent, see your doctor, too). Next to the obvious shopping events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, President’s Day (Feb. 20) is unequivocally one of the best times to snag a mattress on sale.
‘I’ve Been a Trainer for 26 Years, and These Are the 6 Things I Wish People Would Stop Doing at the Gym’

Ever since we were kids, the rules of basic etiquette have been ingrained in (most of) us: say please and thank you, hold doors open for people behind you, chew with your mouth closed. Yet when it comes to the gym, our manners muscle is often the last one to be flexed. We’re often putting so much energy into just getting through our workout that common courtesy can get left behind.
BETHESDA, MD
There Are 10 Core Skill Sets, and Identifying Yours Can Point You to Your Best Job Fit

Searching for a job is… a job. To attract an offer, you need to make sure your résumé is polished, you nail your interview, and that you are, in general, your best self. But even if you take care to do your due diligence with smart questions for a potential employer, you may find that the role isn't exactly what you bargained for. Zooming way out, sometimes you might even ask yourself if your'e in the right field at all. So how does one ensure they're in the right industry or role? According to a career coach, the 10 core skill sets for jobs can help steer you toward answers.
The 5 Most Effective Pilates Exercises You Can Do at Home Using Nothing but a Wall

When you’re working out at home, you often have to be a little… creative. Don’t have a barre? Grab the back of a chair. Don’t have light dumbbells? Soup cans will do. As Pilates grows more and more popular, those of us without classical Pilates apparatuses like a reformer or Cadillac at home (and by that we mean, most of us) might be on the hunt for other ways to level-up or modify our mat work. Enter: The wall. Yep, even just the four walls of any room can be a major tool in your Pilates practice.
The Foot-Health Case for Having ‘House Sneakers’ That Never See the Light of Day

We all have different preferences when it comes to what we wear inside our homes, from the comfy clothes we throw on at the end of a long day, to the robe we choose to lounge around in on Saturday mornings. So, it’s no surprise that the idea of wearing shoes in the house might sound horrifying to some, especially those with a “no shoes inside” rule. But hear us out—can having a pair of house sneakers actually be a good thing for foot health and beyond?
Going to Build a Bear for the First Time Helped Me Heal (and Love) My Inner Child

One day in early November, I had taken the day off work and was meeting a friend in New Jersey for dinner. I had some time to kill, and eventually found myself at the mall. I am but a lesbian moth and quality outerwear brands are my buzzing heat lamp, so I spotted the yellow lights of L.L.Bean from far away. After replacing my go-to pair of boots that had holes in the bottom, I exited, only to soon end up in a store completely surprising to me: Build-A-Bear.
NEW JERSEY STATE
