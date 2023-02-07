I’m a Pilates Instructor, and This Smart Resistance Band System Is Like Having an At-Home Reformer That Fits in a Shoebox

Searching for a job is… a job. To attract an offer, you need to make sure your résumé is polished, you nail your interview, and that you are, in general, your best self. But even if you take care to do your due diligence with smart questions for a potential employer, you may find that the role isn't exactly what you bargained for. Zooming way out, sometimes you might even ask yourself if your'e in the right field at all. So how does one ensure they're in the right industry or role? According to a career coach, the 10 core skill sets for jobs can help steer you toward answers.

7 DAYS AGO