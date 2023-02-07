Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
SUV crashes into SW Miami-Dade Target, causes store damage
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver came crashing into a Target store in Southwest Miami-Dade. The motorist’s SUV slammed through a wall of the store, located on Southwest 104th Street, near 79th Place, Saturday afternoon. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash...
WSVN-TV
Police: 2 killed after speeding Charger slams into SUV in NW Miami-Dade
MIAMI (WSVN) - A speeding driver caused a violent crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that left her and a passenger in the other vehicle involved dead, police said. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and 111th Street, at around 11:20 p.m., Friday.
WSVN-TV
Family starts GoFundMe page for woman killed in Margate crash
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family is asking for the public’s help in raising money after a tragedy that has affected their lives. On Monday, a woman and her child were in a single-car crash in Margate after the driver of a BMW lost control of their car and collided with a tree near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Northwest First Street.
TMZ.com
Bad Bunny Out of Town Amid Massive Police Presence Near His Restaurant
2:15 PM PT -- Miami PD tells TMZ ... units responded to the address in reference to a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, we're told they were notified the suspect could be armed and still in the building -- which spurred a perimeter being set outside. Cops in Miami...
Florida dog owner offered to let child pet it before brutal attack, family says
Police are searching for the dog owner who allegedly stood by as their pet attacked a 5-year-old girl at a park on Friday.
WSVN-TV
Elderly woman reported missing from Allapattah found safe
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have located an elderly woman who went missing in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, 75-year-old Raquel Peña was reported missing on Saturday. She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 102 pounds, and was last seen wearing gray leggings...
WSVN-TV
Crash near Little Havana takes down power lines; no injuries
MIAMI (WSVN) - A two-car collision led to some power problems in a Miami neighborhood. City of Miami Police units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 12th Avenue and Eighth Street, near Little Havana, Saturday morning. Live power lines ended up on the road...
Click10.com
1 killed during 2-vehicle crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Pembroke Pines early Saturday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. near Northbound US-27 and Pines Blvd. Procession held after Pembroke Pines PD motorman dies in crash. NOW PLAYING. 2 suspects arrested after...
WSVN-TV
‘She’s absolutely traumatized’: 5-year-old girl bitten in Fort Lauderdale dog attack
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A concerned father is speaking out about the dog attack in a Fort Lauderdale park that left his 5-year-old daughter’s face scarred. Florian Becker said Tuesday afternoon’s attack has left his daughter “absolutely traumatized.”. The child is struggling to heal from a...
WSVN-TV
Police search Brickell apartment building amid burglary investigation
MIAMI (WSVN) - A busy Brickell neighborhood was swarmed by police officers in the middle of the day. 7News cameras captured several City of Miami Police cruisers parked outside an apartment building in the area of South Miami Avenue and Eighth Street, Saturday afternoon. Officers went floor by floor inside...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate Miami Gardens shooting leaving 2 dead
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police searched a Miami Gardens neighborhood a shooting left two people dead on the street, Friday morning. Detectives gathered evidence following a shooting that occurred in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 187th Street. Video footage of the search showed crime scene vans on...
Rescuers Revive Toddler After Near Drowning In West Boca Raton
CPR ADMINISTERED. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A rushed response by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue professionals averted tragedy early Saturday morning when a toddler was pulled from a swimming pool in West Boca Raton. Rescuers performed CPR and saved the toddler’s life. The […]
WSVN-TV
Bicyclist collides with driver in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A bicyclist and a car were on a crash course. The accident sent one person to the hospital. It happened along Hollywood Boulevard and 28th Avenue, Friday morning,. Police are investigating the crash. Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
WSVN-TV
Police investigate break-in at Westland Mall Macy’s
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a break-in at Westland Mall in Hialeah. Hialeah Police responded to the shopping center, located near West 49th Street, Friday night. Detectives said burglars forced their way into the Macy’s store at the mall. It remains unclear whether or not anything was...
WSVN-TV
Police set up perimeter in Fort Lauderdale after suspected shooter flees
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shots were fired near a South Florida bus terminal. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived to the bus terminal, located at 101 NW 1st St., Friday afternoon. According to police, someone was shooting at two people. There were no injuries, and the shooter fled the scene. A...
WSVN-TV
Sunny Isles Beach Blvd. renamed after 11-year-old boy fatally struck while on crosswalk
SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida city paid a touching tribute to a boy two years after he was struck and killed while legally crossing the street. Sunny Isles Beach on Saturday afternoon held a renaming ceremony for Sunny Isles Beach Boulevard. The street has been legally designated as Anthony Reznik Boulevard in the 11-year-old’s memory.
WSVN-TV
Loved ones hold memorial for Pembroke Pines Police motorman killed in crash
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken community is mourning the loss of a Pembroke Pines Police motorman, one day after the veteran law enforcement officer was killed in a crash. 7News cameras captured dozens of mourners who gathered at the Pembroke Pines Police Department to remember Officer Charles Herring,...
Cops: He was on booze, coke, driving Mercedes at 116 mph in 45-mph zone before fatal crash
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a Delray Beach man to 10 years in prison on charges related to a high-speed crash in Boca Raton that killed a woman in February 2021. Sebaciano Cheridor pleaded guilty to charges of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and driving without a valid license in the wreck that killed Leann Cheatham, 57, of Boynton Beach.
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 13-year-old girl in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Chrisette Bostic was last seen in the Model City area of Miami, Thursday. She was wearing a black jacket, black Nike shorts and white foam sneakers. Bostic stands at 4 feet, 9 inches...
WSVN-TV
Zoo Miami offers last chance to visit iconic monorail before it’s decommissioned
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An iconic part of Zoo Miami will soon be gone for good. Visitors at the Southwest Miami-Dade park will be able to say goodbye to its historic monorail from Feb. 16 through March 2. After four decades, it will be permanently decommissioned. The monorail carried...
