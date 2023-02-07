It was a few weeks after receiving my bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University in 2017. There was an Atlanta Association of Black Journalists meeting at the historic Pascal’s Restaurant on Northside Drive. The venue became a hotbed for politicians and civil rights leaders in the 1960s and ’70s, so much so there’s a room in the restaurant plastered with photos of Maynard Jackson, Atlanta’s first Black mayor. While I waited in line to eat, I made a friend in front of me. We had small talk and exchanged business cards. She told me she had a history of doing public relations work in the metro Atlanta area, and always wanted to connect with the new professionals around the city.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO