Bronzeville Trail Task Force starts initiative to honor Black hero cyclist Major Taylor
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Wabash Avenue YMCA in Bronzeville is known as the birthplace of Black History Month, but there's even more to it. The building on Wabash Avenue was once home to one of the greatest American athletes ever, cyclist Major Taylor.It's now the site of where his supporters and family have begun a collaborative effort to codify his legacy into American history, ensuring he's never forgotten again.The first Black American to win an international sports championship, Major Taylor, dominated the global cycling scene at the turn of the 20th century."And it was so unusual for a young African American man to...
NBA
The Cavaliers 19th Annual Black Heritage Celebration presented by Crown Royal Regal Apple
"Empowering and Inspiring One Generation to the Next" CLEVELAND, February 8th, 2023 -- In recognition of Black History Month, the Cleveland Cavaliers will begin a multi-week Black Heritage Celebration (BHC) presented by Crown Royal Regal Apple themed “Empowering and Inspiring One Generation to the Next.” The BHC will tip off tonight when the Cavs take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Miami PD roasted for Black History Month-themed car
On Feb. 2 the Miami Police Department unveiled a Black History Month-themed cruiser that honors the history and legacy of the Black police precinct and officers who served there. The car includes the colors red, yellow, green, blue, and pink with Black fists raised in protest and an outline of...
NBA
The Philadelphia 76ers Buy Black Program Is Now Accepting Applications for Black Business Owners Through February 21
THE 76ERS ARE TEAMING UP WITH EASTSIDE GOLF AND ZENITH WEALTH PARTNERS TO HELP SELECT THIS YEAR’S WINNER AND PROVIDE ADDITIONAL BUSINESS SUPPORT. The Philadelphia 76ers announced today that its Buy Black Program is now accepting applications through Feb. 21. Business owners interested in applying can visit Sixers.com/community/buy-black to learn more.
Hammonds House Museum of Atlanta celebrates 35th anniversary
Hammonds House Museum, based in Atlanta’s historic West End neighborhood, is celebrating its 35th anniversary with a series of exhibitions from artists from the African diaspora. The series of exhibitions features work by artists from around the world, including Haitian artist Edouard Duval Carrie, artist Paul Stephen Benjamin and culminating with an exhibit that will feature pieces from its permanent collection, that include works by renowned artists like Romare Bearden, Jacob Lawrence, Elizabeth Catlett and modern day artist Radcliffe Bailey. The museum is committed to celebrating the diversity of the African diaspora, and their anniversary season is a testament to that commitment.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
TODAY.com
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf: ‘I could care less’ about getting an apology from the NBA
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf was a gifted basketball player whose decision to protest racial injustice by refusing to stand for the national anthem was met with swift retribution and a shortening of his promising NBA career. The electrifying Abdul-Rauf, who was born Chris Jackson, was a star at Louisiana State University, where...
Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, Atlanta entrepreneur and civic activist, has died
It was a few weeks after receiving my bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University in 2017. There was an Atlanta Association of Black Journalists meeting at the historic Pascal’s Restaurant on Northside Drive. The venue became a hotbed for politicians and civil rights leaders in the 1960s and ’70s, so much so there’s a room in the restaurant plastered with photos of Maynard Jackson, Atlanta’s first Black mayor. While I waited in line to eat, I made a friend in front of me. We had small talk and exchanged business cards. She told me she had a history of doing public relations work in the metro Atlanta area, and always wanted to connect with the new professionals around the city.
Trinidad Bombshell & Southern Gentleman Wed at The Baltimore in Atlanta, Georgia
Culture and style collide in this modern romance between Trinidad Bombshell, Monique, and Southern Gentleman, Alphonso, at their lux Baltimore Ballroom wedding in Atlanta, Georgia. My running joke is that Alphonso stalked me. But in all seriousness, The Lord knew that the man I briefly met in 2011 while road-tripping...
TSU makes history, 1st HBCU marching band to win a Grammy
Music’s biggest night featured Black excellence and history was made multiple times. Tennessee State University Aristocrat of Bands had a historic win and became the first HBCU marching band to win a Grammy Award on Sunday, Feb. 5. They are also the first marching band to win the Best Roots Gospel Album category.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Shows Support to the Eagles With Quilted Bag & Gucci Boots at Super Bowl LVII Press Conference
Sheryl Lee Ralph gave sports fan style a chic rendition at today’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show press conference. The Emmy award-winning actress is set to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” before the 2023 Super Bowl LVII football game on Sunday, Feb. 12. Chris Stapleton will sing the National Anthem and Babyface will take on Ray Charles’ “America the Beautiful.” Attending a panel with MJ Acosta-Ruiz, Babyface and Chris Stapleton, the actress wore a varsity jacket featuring a teal-blue arm on the right sleeve, a siren-red hue on the left sleeve and a Super Bowl patch stitched below the collar. Ralph...
These HBCU alumni are headed to the 2023 Super Bowl
4 NFL players who graduated from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will participate in the 2023 Super Bowl LVII. The Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in Arizona on Feb. 13, in Super Bowl 47, and there’s no better time to highlight these players who have excelled in their professional careers with an educational background from an institution dedicated for Black success.
